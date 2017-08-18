The Doctrine Digest 8/18

Headlines:
- Spain attacks: Huge manhunt after 14 die in 12 hours of horror
- 6 in 10 people who approve of Trump say they'll never, ever, ever stop approving
- Missouri State Senator Urged To Resign Over Her 'Hope' For Trump's Assassination
- Solar eclipse watchers could cost employers $694 million
- Americans injuring themselves grooming pubic hair
- Apple sets $1 billion budget for original TV shows
From Studio B1:
- White supremacist Chris Cantwell kicked off dating site OkCupid
- Atlanta-based company to be featured on Hawks jerseys
- Kansas City theme park planning record-breaking roller coaster
- 'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Film in the Works
- Deejay Stands By Claims He Didn’t Grope Taylor Swift After Losing Lawsuit
- Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Fox's James Murdoch slams Trump's Charlottesville response
- Gore: Trump should resign
- 3 representatives want to officially censure Trump after Charlottesville
- Ghostwriter for Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ Thinks President Will Resign
- Three fundraising giants cancel plans for galas at Mar-a-Lago
- Steve Bannon Mocks The Alt-Right, 'These Guys Are A Bunch Of Clowns'
- GOP Senator: Trump Lacking 'Stability,' 'Competence' To Succeed
- Trump resurrects pig's blood myth after Barcelona attack
- Snopes: pershing Didn’t Dip Bullets In Pig’s Blood
Other News:
- US stocks post worst loss in 3 months
- Pelosi calls for removal of Confederate statues from Capitol
- Statue of Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney removed from state house in Annapolis
- Tillerson, Mattis: Military option still in play for North Korea
- USS Fitzgerald's leadership removed from their duties over June collision
- South Africa plans to grant immunity to Grace Mugabe, sources say
- EpiPen maker finalizes settlement for government overcharges
- TWITTER JOINS THE ECLIPSE PARTY WITH FULL COVERAGE OF THE CELESTIAL SPECTACULAR
- 20 seconds ‘all it took’: Oregon man left partially blind by 1963 eclipse
- Silent song finds iTunes popularity due to special role
- 'Liquid biopsy' spots early-stage cancers in blood, study finds
- Peanut allergy treatment 'lasts up to four years'
- Why whiskey tastes better with a little water
- MTV Plots 'Unplugged' Series Revival
