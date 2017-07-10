The Doctrine Digest 7/10

Headlines:
- Senate GOP returns from break no closer to Obamacare deal
- Trump's Plan to Form Cyber Security Unit With Russia Pretty Close To The 'Dumbest Idea,' Says GOP Senator
- Putin claims Trump is 'satisfied' with his answers on alleged election meddling
- Schumer calls for crackdown on ‘snortable chocolate’
- Best tippers? Gender and political affiliation may factor into how you tip at restaurants
- Baby becomes world's first to have gender marked ‘unknown'
- Bill Murray to open ‘Caddyshack’ restaurant near his hometown
- Shia LaBeouf Released From Jail After Public Drunkenness Arrest
- Box office report: Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into No. 1
- Clean-Up Time (Stories Eric Missed While On Vacation)
- Trump Tweets Fake Video of Him Body-Slamming, Punching CNN
- Charlie Gard: Parents of ill baby say 'he deserves a chance' at treatment in US
- No, NASA is not hiding kidnapped children on Mars
- Blac Chyna May Sell Sex Tape To Humiliate Rob K.
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump Says He Twice 'Strongly Pressed' Putin on US Election Meddling
- Graham Slams 'Disastrous Meeting' With Putin
- Trump’s Son Met With Russian Lawyer After Being Promised Damaging Information on Clinton
- Trump Jr. touts hundreds of VA firings
- Green Day Defend Festival Set After Acrobat's Death
Other News:
- G-20 Leaders Find Trade Compromises but Are Split on Climate
- North Korea accuses US of 'reckless military provocations' after practice bombing run
- Battle for Mosul: Iraqi troops clearing last IS militants
- Cease-fire in southwest Syria takes effect
- Paul Ryan says he won't hold public town halls because he doesn't want 'a screaming fest'
- Mnuchin still expects middle-class tax cuts in 2017
- Raging wildfires across California force nearly 8,000 to evacuate
- Delta flight attendant smashes wine bottle over disruptive passenger's head
- Power restored after widespread Los Angeles outage
- Charlie Gard case explained
- Scottie Nell Hughes Is Accuser Behind Charles Payne Sexual Harassment Controversy
- Ohio sheriff won’t let deputies carry anti-overdose drug Narcan
- The KKK rally in Charlottesville was outnumbered by counterprotesters
- 1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at pregnant woman's gender reveal party
- Alabama officials report 3 cases of flesh-eating bacteria
- Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, named beneficiary of estate
- Granny’ Flashes Crowd At Dodgers Game
- Colorado Teen Hears ‘Crunching Sound’ as He Awakes to Bear Biting His Head
- Woman snaps selfie as her sister gives birth
- Stevie Nicks Thinks Late Singer Prince Might Have Committed Suicide
- True Blood Star Nelsan Ellis Dies at 39
- ‘The Walking Dead’ voice actor dies in skydiving accident
