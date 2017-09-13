The Doctrine Digest 9/13

Headlines:
- 600,000 remain without power in Georgia
- How the 'Hand in Hand' hurricane telethon turned surprisingly political
- Porn Star In Randy Video ‘Liked’ By Ted Cruz Wishes He Paid For It
- The 5 biggest announcements from Apple’s iPhone X event
- Laura Ingraham set to take over Fox News' 10 p.m. slot
- ESPN's Sergio Dipp pleads sincerely for second chance after sideline report snafu
WTF:
- Sitting too long can kill you, even if you exercise
- San Diego to begin washing streets with bleach amid hepatitis outbreak
- Real Housewives of Miami Star Lisa Hochstein Defiant After Getting Slammed for Photo of Evacuating Irma on Private Jet
- Swiss offer insect burgers of mealworm larvae
- Puppies from pet store chain sicken 39 people, CDC says
- Australians told to eat more kangaroo as population hits double that of humans
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump says UN North Korea sanctions are 'not a big deal'
- Reporter Katy Tur Shares Her 'Front-Row' View Of The Trump Campaign
- Trump’s tax lieutenants face a critical stretch
Other News:
- Florida official: Death toll rises to 12 in state
- Supreme Court lifts restrictions on Trump travel ban
- Democrats Warm to Sanders Single-Payer Plan in Health-Care Shift
- Mitt Romney planning to run for Senate if Orrin Hatch retires
- Mnuchin: Trump's corporate tax rate goal may not be achievable
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns after latest child sex-abuse allegation
- Median income rises for second straight year
- Sheriff’s Office posts joke about protesters getting rammed
- A boy and his parents die after falling into a volcanic crater in Italy
- Jamie Dimon Slams Bitcoin as a ‘Fraud’
- New Bluetooth Vulnerability Appears, It’s Called Blueborne
- Tesla Remotely Expanded Car Batteries Near Irma's Path, And Questions Linger
- Facebook Pays Millions for Reality Show About NFL Player Marshawn Lynch
- Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing for 2018 NASCAR season
- J.J. Abrams to Replace Colin Trevorrow as Star Wars: Episode IX Director
- Actress Rebel Wilson awarded record $3.6M in Australian defamation case
- Lady Gaga announces she has fibromyalgia
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself