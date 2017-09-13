Listen Live
The Doctrine Digest 9/13
By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:  

  1. 600,000 remain without power in Georgia 
  2. How the 'Hand in Hand' hurricane telethon turned surprisingly political 
  3. Porn Star In Randy Video ‘Liked’ By Ted Cruz Wishes He Paid For It 
  4. The 5 biggest announcements from Apple’s iPhone X event 
  5. Laura Ingraham set to take over Fox News' 10 p.m. slot 
  6. ESPN's Sergio Dipp pleads sincerely for second chance after sideline report snafu 

 

WTF:  

  1. Sitting too long can kill you, even if you exercise 
  2. San Diego to begin washing streets with bleach amid hepatitis outbreak 
  3. Real Housewives of Miami Star Lisa Hochstein Defiant After Getting Slammed for Photo of Evacuating Irma on Private Jet 
  4. Swiss offer insect burgers of mealworm larvae 
  5. Puppies from pet store chain sicken 39 people, CDC says 
  6. Australians told to eat more kangaroo as population hits double that of humans 

 

Today’s Trump Dump:  

  1. Trump says UN North Korea sanctions are 'not a big deal' 
  2. Reporter Katy Tur Shares Her 'Front-Row' View Of The Trump Campaign 
  3. Trump’s tax lieutenants face a critical stretch 

 

Other News:  

  1. Florida official: Death toll rises to 12 in state 
  2. Supreme Court lifts restrictions on Trump travel ban 
  3. Democrats Warm to Sanders Single-Payer Plan in Health-Care Shift 
  4. Mitt Romney planning to run for Senate if Orrin Hatch retires 
  5. Mnuchin: Trump's corporate tax rate goal may not be achievable 
  6. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns after latest child sex-abuse allegation 
  7. Median income rises for second straight year 
  8. Sheriff’s Office posts joke about protesters getting rammed 
  9. A boy and his parents die after falling into a volcanic crater in Italy 
  10. Jamie Dimon Slams Bitcoin as a ‘Fraud’ 
  11. New Bluetooth Vulnerability Appears, It’s Called Blueborne 
  12. Tesla Remotely Expanded Car Batteries Near Irma's Path, And Questions Linger 
  13. Facebook Pays Millions for Reality Show About NFL Player Marshawn Lynch 
  14. Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing for 2018 NASCAR season 
  15. J.J. Abrams to Replace Colin Trevorrow as Star Wars: Episode IX Director 
  16. Actress Rebel Wilson awarded record $3.6M in Australian defamation case 
  17. Lady Gaga announces she has fibromyalgia 
  • Looking for gas as you head south? Good luck
    Looking for gas as you head south? Good luck
    Hurricane evacuees returning home to Florida are worried they may have trouble finding gas back home, so they’re filling up at metro Atlanta gas stations. That, paired with Georgians filling up, means gas is in short supply at some gas stations. Channel 2’s Tom Regan found several gas stations whose owners say they’ve been overrun with hurricane evacuees. We’re learning how and when gas stations plan on getting back to normal, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
  • Fake cop pulling over drivers identified by Mississippi Highway Patrol
    Fake cop pulling over drivers identified by Mississippi Highway Patrol
    Law enforcement authorities have identified a man allegedly caught impersonating a police officer on a highway in northern Mississippi. >> Read more trending news Witnesses observed several incidents and reported that drivers were pulled over by what appeared to be a fake officer in a fake patrol SUV along I-55 in Senatobia and Coldwater. One witness posted a picture of the alleged impersonator on Facebook. The image shows a white SUV, similar to one an officer might be driving, except is had flashing purple lights instead of blue. The suspected impersonator is seen wearing a law enforcement uniform as he stands beside a car. >> Related: Man puts up fake police cruiser to slow down cars The Facebook post on Tuesday already has thousands of shares. “This is the second time I have seen this white SUV (pull) someone over between Coldwater and Senatobia on I-55. I’m sorry but if this person ever tries to pull me over, I'm not stopping. ... I'm not taking purple flashing lights 'seriously,' the post said. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop E thanked the woman who posted about the incident and brought it to their attention. The agency said 'the subject has been identified and the situation is currently being addressed.' The alleged police impersonator was eventually stopped by Tate County deputies, but they let him go because they didn’t have any information on the accusations against him, police said. >> Related: Fake police got a $1 million in surplus military equipment The suspect was later pulled over by DeSoto County deputies near the town of Independence. While the individual has been identified as a contracted security guard, the investigation is continuing, police said.
  • Florida evacuee who fled to Georgia dies days after her baby
    Florida evacuee who fled to Georgia dies days after her baby
    With Hurricane Irma threatening Florida last week, Kaitlin Hunt and her 3-month-old daughter left their home to stay with relatives in Georgia. But within hours of arriving at her parents’ home, a split-second tragedy changed everything.  >> Read more trending news Hunt, 28, was holding baby Riley as she and other family members and friends attempted to cross a Woodstock road shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. That’s when Hunt, Riley and family friend Kathy Deming were struck by an SUV on Arnold Mill Road. Riley died Saturday night following the crash. On Wednesday, a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Hunt died, too. “Kaitlin Hunt passed away Tuesday evening, September 12, 2017 as a result of her injuries,” Sgt. Marianne Kelley said in a statement.  Deming, 61, of Marietta, is still in the hospital as a result of her injuries and is slowly recovering, according to the sheriff’s office. >> Related: Baby killed in Georgia crash was a Florida evacuee Hunt and her husband, Brandon, were high school sweethearts who married in March 2016 and now called Port St. Lucie, Fla., home. An online GoFundMe page was created to assist the family.  No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.
  • 2 arrested in crash that killed toddler
    2 arrested in crash that killed toddler
    Two people are facing charges in connection to a crash that killed a 2-year-old. Four cars were involved in the deadly accident on the southbound Express lane in Henry County Tuesday night. Police say Michael Sexton, 26 from Indiana, was driving a Dodge Ram that hit the back of a Hyundai Santa Fe. Both cars then hit a Toyota Tacoma, which was pushed into a Kia Sedona. A toddler from Michigan, who strapped into a car seat in the Santa Fe, was killed. TRENDING STORIES: Here is the damage Tropical Storm Irma has caused in Georgia Ex-carnival worker pleads guilty to murder in 1975 abduction of sisters VIDEO: Large tree nearly lands on woman driving down road After the crash, police say Sexton and his passenger, William Helm, 17, jumped over the concrete wall and ran across the southbound lanes of I-75 into the woods. Police found Sexton near S.R. 81 and found Helm at the Sam’s Club on Mill Rd. Sexton is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle in the first degree, theft by receiving property stolen in another state, affixing of plate to conceal or misrepresent identity, driving while suspended or revoked, homicide by interference with official traffic control, failure to report accident, following too close, willful obstruction of Law enforcement officers and too fast for conditions. Helm is charged with willful obstruction of Law Enforcement officers.
  • The Latest: Ryan reflects on Trump's 'bipartisan moment'
    The Latest: Ryan reflects on Trump's 'bipartisan moment'
    The Latest on House Speaker Paul Ryan's interview with The Associated Press (all times local): 11:20 a.m. House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump wanted a 'bipartisan moment' when he reached a deal with Democratic leaders on the debt ceiling and hurricane relief. Ryan calls the approach 'reasonable.' The Wisconsin Republican says in an AP Newsmakers interview that that he wanted a more long-term increase to the debt ceiling beyond three months — hoping not to 'play politics with the credit markets.' Ryan says Trump wanted to 'clear the decks' to deal with the aftermath of the hurricanes and create some breathing room for Congress to work on taxes. ___ 11:15 a.m. House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump took the right approach to phasing out a program that helped young immigrants living in the United States who were brought into the country as children. The Wisconsin Republicans says in an AP Newsmakers interview that he wanted the White House to provide time for a legislative fix because he didn't want the program 'to be rescinded on Day One and create chaos.' Trump has announced that he'll dismantle the Obama administration's program in six months. Ryan says that window should give time for Congress to act. He says deporting those covered by the program is 'not in our nation's interest.' The Obama-era program extended temporary work permits and deportation protection to nearly 800,000 younger immigrants brought to this country illegally as minors. ___ 11:05 a.m. House Speaker Paul Ryan is declining to say a tax overhaul Republicans are trying to write won't increase federal deficits. In an AP Newsmakers interview on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Republican sidestepped a question on whether Republicans would ensure their still-evolving measure wouldn't boost budget shortfalls. He said the party plans to unveil its plans later this month and the goal will be to bolster economic growth. Ryan says the GOP wants to enact a tax cut into law by the end of this year, not simply to push a bill through the House. He said he wants the U.S. to start 2018 with a new tax system. Rewriting the tax code, including lowering personal and corporate income tax rates, is a top goal for President Donald Trump and the GOP.
  • AP interview: Ryan won't say tax cut won't raise deficit
    AP interview: Ryan won't say tax cut won't raise deficit
    House Speaker Paul Ryan is declining to say a tax overhaul Republicans are trying to write won't increase federal deficits. In an AP Newsmakers interview on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Republican sidestepped a question on whether Republicans would ensure their still-evolving measure wouldn't boost budget shortfalls. He said the party plans to unveil its plans later this month and the goal will be to bolster economic growth. Ryan says the GOP wants to enact a tax cut into law by the end of this year, not simply to push a bill through the House. He said he wants the U.S. to start 2018 with a new tax system. Rewriting the tax code, including lowering personal and corporate income tax rates, is a top goal for President Donald Trump and the GOP.
