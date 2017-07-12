The Doctrine Digest 7/12

Headlines:
- Cash leaders in the ATL race for mayor
- Crisis deepens for Trump White House
- Senate Delays August Recess as Health Bill’s Fate Hangs in Balance
- ‘Morning Joe’ co-host Joe Scarborough is leaving the Republican Party
- August Busch IV, ex-CEO of Anheuser-Busch, arrested for trying to fly helicopter while intoxicated
- Amazon, Facebook, Google and other tech giants are rallying to defend near-dead U.S. net neutrality rules
- She told her boss she was taking a ‘mental health’ day, and people love his response
Outrage Corner:
- FBI: US soldier arrested after pledging loyalty to IS group
- Measles 'tragedy' kills 35 across Europe
- Blogger completely debunks claim Amelia Earhart was a Japanese prisoner
- Shia LaBeouf Calls Police Officer ‘Dumb F—’ in Arrest Footage
- Kim Kardashian West Shuts Down Cocaine Accusations with Mom-iest Excuse Ever
- LL Cool J Asks Fans To Help Find Maia Campbell After Relapse Video Surfaces
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Read Full Emails of Donald Trump Jr. Setting Up Meeting With Russian Lawyer
- Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya Says She Didn’t Give Trump Jr. Info on Clinton
- Macron to treat Trump to blue lobster in plush Eiffel Tower restaurant
- Trump Aides Recruited Businessmen to Devise Options for Afghanistan
- Trump is being sued by a First Amendment group for blocking Twitter users
- Donald Trump said to have threatened USGA with lawsuit if it moved women's Open
Other News:
- Report: Atlanta has third highest rate of failed home sales in U.S.
- China sends troops to Djibouti, establishes first overseas military base
- Syrian Observatory says it has 'confirmed information' that Islamic State chief is dead
- The US had a clear shot at killing Kim Jong Un on July 4
- Reality Winner: News outlet owner to help former NSA employee's legal defense
- Trump open to replacing Janet Yellen at the Fed with Democrat Gary Cohn: Report
- Doctor Accused Of Molesting U.S. Gymnasts Pleads Guilty To Porn Charges
- Seattle lawmakers pass tax on highest earners; mayor eager to be sued
- UNTREATABLE SUPER-GONORRHEA SPREADING ORALLY, WHO WARNS
- Gluten-Free Host A No-Go, Says Pope
- NYPD boss makes emotional plea at officer's funeral: End the anti-cop hate
- Beachgoers Form Human Chain To Rescue Family Caught In Rip Current
- Scientists just TELEPORTED the first ever object from Earth to space
- 'Panic' as Apple works 'feverishly' to fix iPhone 8 bugs ahead of launch, report says
- 14-year-old girl electrocuted in cell phone incident while in bathtub
- Quentin Tarantino’s next movie will reportedly focus on the Charles Manson murders
- Full account of Chris Cornell's death emerges as police report, 911 call released
- Shia LaBeouf Needs ‘Psychiatric Evaluation,’ James Woods Says
