The Doctrine Digest 10/2

- More than 50 killed, 200 wounded in Las Vegas Strip shooting
- Trump Says Tillerson Is 'Wasting His Time' On Talks With North Korea
- Islamic State claims fatal stabbings of 2 women at French train station
- OJ Simpson is freed, with no word on where he went next
- Texas high school football players thrown off team for kneeling during anthem
- Michigan mom says she could face jail time for not vaccinating her son
- Nephew of Dr. Seuss claims no way beloved books are racist
- Cher accuses drug company bosses of duping her into selling shares
- Flutes possibly contaminated with semen given to California students, schools warn
- Woman who faked kidnapping is behind bars
- Former Bank Teller Pleads Guilty To Stealing Almost $200,000 From Homeless Customer
- Christian woman sues Mississippi restaurant over dress code
- Michael Che Calls Donald Trump a 'Cheap Cracker' on SNL
- Kasich: I can't support the GOP if it doesn't reform
- FBI won’t have to reveal details on iPhone hacking tool used in San Bernardino case
- Mark Zuckerberg asks for ‘forgiveness’ if Facebook ‘was used to divide people’
- SYMPTOMS OF DEMENTIA: STUDY FINDS INABILITY TO SMELL PEPPERMINT LINKED TO DISEASE
- Monty Hall, Host of ‘Let’s Make A Deal,’ Dies at 96
- HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns
- ‘Senseless killing’: Slain Georgia detective shot; felon captured after manhunt
- Bernie Sanders stumped for Vincent Fort’s mayoral campaign Saturday
- Thousands sign ‘Cancel Columbus Day’ in Atlanta petition
- City council member robbed in southwest Atlanta
- Drivers to Atlanta's airport to encounter road congestion
- TRUMP BASHES MAYOR OF SAN JUAN FOR ‘POOR LEADERSHIP ABILITY’
- Kelly to oversee most Cabinet travel after Price resigns
- Trump Aggressively Takes Control of the Tax Issue
- White House faces messaging battle on Puerto Rico
- Tiffany Trump criticized for posting 'tone deaf' glamour shot amid Puerto Rico crisis
- Suspect in Canada terror attack is Somali refugee, police say
- Coast Guard faults captain, other parties in El Faro tragedy
- ‘Get out,’ Air Force general tells bigots on campus
- Twitter accuses Michelle Obama of pushing 'racist' literature onto children
- Catalan referendum: Catalonia has 'won right to statehood'
- Gothenburg neo-Nazi demonstration ends after hours of unrest
- Woman turns discarded vagina skin into jewelry
- Teen tries to poison 11-week-old baby: 'I don’t feel bad about it'
- Sex Robot Molested At Electronics Festival, Creators Say
- Facebook can unlock your account with facial recognition
- NFL's Week 4 sees dozens of players kneel, sit, raise fists during national anthem
- Derek Carr suffers back spasms in loss to Broncos
- Lil Wayne Skips South Carolina Concert After Refusing Security Check
- Lady Gaga Shares Health Update, Assures Fans She’s ‘Gettin’ Stronger Everyday’
- Jim Carrey Countersues After Cathriona White Wrongful Death Suit as iPad Note Is Released
- Jerry Seinfeld has no problem listening to Bill Cosby's work
- Marilyn Manson Cancels Nine Shows After NYC Stage Injury
- Weekend Box Office: 'It' Squeaks by 'American Made,' 'Kingsman' With $17.3M
- Hugh Hefner’s Wife Crystal Harris NOT “Left With Nothing,” Despite Report
