The Doctrine Digest 7/14

- Revised Senate health-care bill still lacks the votes to pass
- Paul Ryan takes up women's right to bare their arms on Hill
- 'Westworld' and 'Saturday Night Live' lead the 2017 Emmy nominations
- GWINNETT BRAVES ANNOUNCE FINALISTS FOR TEAM RENAMING CONTEST
- Judge rules pacemaker data can be used against defendant
- Teens charged in ‘horrific’ Facebook Live sexual assault
- New coffee pods promise a two-way buzz: From marijuana and caffeine
- Fancy-Pants Social Club Finally Lets Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Join
- Conor McGregor denies he’s ‘against black people’ in a way that likely won’t stem criticism
- Clay Aiken: Trump's TV Firings on 'Apprentice' Were Not His Decisions
- Kid Rock Insists His Senate Run Is 'Not a Hoax'
- Atlanta selected as one of eight U.S. cities for mixed-use, uh, cricket stadium
- Baby Charlie Gard’s parents storm out of court hearing
- Steve Whitmire, The Former Voice Of Kermit The Frog, Wrote A Very Sad Letter About Being Fired By Disney
- Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong to be sold at auction
- Man trapped in ATM slips handwritten "please help" notes through receipt slot
- Trump lauds Macron and France and its 'unbreakable ties' with the US
- Trump's outside attorney to apologize to man he sent profane emails
- Congressional Budget Office Casts Doubt on Trump Spending Plan
- Kellyanne Conway Holds Up White Papers on 'Hannity' — And the Photoshopping Got Out of Control Quick
- Critics Slam Kushner on Russia, Security Clearance
- Trump Russia claims: Mood in the White House is 'fantastic'
- Russian government officials were reportedly overheard discussing Trump associates months before Trump declared his candidacy
- Iraq Pushes Back Over Allegations of Civilian Casualties, Abuse in Mosul
- Liu Xiaobo: China criticised over late dissident's treatment
- Former President Carter hospitalized over dehydration in Canada
- Republican donor kills himself after talking about working with Russian hackers to get Hillary Clinton's emails
- Pope associates criticize US evangelical Christians as 'not far' from extremists
- U.S. asks nations to provide more traveler data or face sanctions
- FEC says lawmakers can use campaign contributions for home security
- Two former staffers charged in cyberstalking of U.S. House member, husband
- Suspect confesses to killing 4 Pa. men, tells police where to find rest of the bodies
- Federal judge says grandparents and other close family excluded from travel ban
- Face scans for US citizens flying abroad stir privacy issues
- Medicare’s hospital trust fund will run out of money in 2029
- London acid attacks: Teenager arrested
- Airbnb host gets $5,000 fine for canceling over race
- NASA Releases Closest-Ever Photo Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot
- NASA Just Announced They Can’t Afford to Get Humans to Mars
- Private company aims to mine the moon by 2020
- Jersey Shore to get reunion special
- The Walking Dead Halts Production After Big Injury On The Set
- 2 Live Crew Co-Founder Fresh Kid Ice Dead at 53
