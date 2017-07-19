The Doctrine Digest 7/19

Headlines:
- Police: Notorious jewel thief arrested at Walmart
- Tensions reach new high between Trump, GOP
- Christie abused after catching foul ball at Mets game
- Musk's Warning Sparks Call For Regulating Artificial Intelligence
- Mike Vick: Colin Kaepernick comments were not said in malice
- OJ SIMPSON FACES GOOD CHANCE AT PAROLE IN NEVADA ROBBERY
Outrage Corner:
- Saudi woman arrested after wearing miniskirt in video
- Madonna gets auction of her underwear, Tupac Shakur letter halted
- 18-year-old YouTuber fooled Fox News by pretending to be 'antifa'
- NASA study confirms drone buzzes are more annoying than cars
- Parents of alleged R. Kelly 'victim' speak out
- Myspace: Users urged to delete old accounts so strangers don't resurrect them
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump had undisclosed hour-long meeting with Putin at G-20 summit
- Engineers Begin Preparatory Work for Border Wall Construction
- Trump administration unveils new Iran sanctions
- Trump to Nominate Huntsman as Russia Ambassador
- Mayor of London Hits Out at Donald Trump, Opposes Red Carpet Treatment on State Visit
- Trump blames Democrats for failure of bill to replace Obamacare
Other News:
- Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
- Hastert victim 'surprised' at former speaker's early release
- McConnell: Senate to try to repeal ObamaCare next week
- New G.O.P. Battle Begins as Republicans Look to Pass a Budget
- State GOP urges 'civil disobedience' over new Seattle tax
- Iran deal faces uncertain future under Trump
- 10-year-old boy might be Florida’s youngest opioid victim
- Bodies of couple missing since 1942 likely found in glacier
- Mom Takes Sexy Selfies for Money and She Loves It
- Chipotle Stocks Dip After Some Va. Customers Report Illness
- SECURITY ROBOT ‘DROWNS’ SELF IN FOUNTAIN, INTERNET GOES NUTS
- Apple unveils hijab-wearing emoji
- FBI: Be wary of smart toys
- New breakthrough discovery—every quantum particle travels backwards
- Report: Carmelo Anthony tells Knicks he does not want to come back to team
- Cowboys' Whitehead: Dognapping and ransom is 'sickening'
- Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton Announce Final Performances Together
- Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Over Arrest, Reveals What Drugs He Takes
- Jim Henson's Son Explains Why Kermit Actor Was Replaced
