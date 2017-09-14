The Doctrine Digest 9/14

Headlines:
- Trump pushes back on Dems' claims of DACA deal
- Alex Jones Now Says Donald Trump Is Being Covertly Drugged
- Bernie Sanders pitches European-style healthcare system
- NASA to teenage Hillary Clinton: 'Sorry, little girl, we don't accept women into the space program'
- Obama Foundation announces civics summit, fellowship
- Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli has bail revoked, heads to jail
- If she can find a competitive team, Danica Patrick will keep racing
Sparrin’ w/ Dr. Joe:
- More evidence too much sitting could be deadly
- Tattoos Ink May Stain Your Lymph Nodes
- San Diego Washing Streets With Bleach To Combat Hepatitis A Outbreak
- Keto Diet Can Help You Live Longer, Researchers Say
Today’s Trump Dump:
- White House suggests ESPN fire Jemele Hill over 'outrageous' Trump comments
- Teflon Donald Trump
- Trump blocks China-backed fund from acquiring US semiconductor business
- Mike Flynn’s Son Is Subject of Federal Russia Probe
- Trump: Rich people 'will not be gaining at all' under tax plan
- Gay rights advocates target Trump's NASA nominee
Other News:
- Equifax CEO formally called to testify before Congress
- Worried about Equifax? Freeze your credit!
- US won't issue some visas in 4 nations in deportation crackdown
- Hollywood nursing home with no power becomes death trap for 8 patients
- High school shooting in Washington state kills 1, injures 3
- North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes and darkness'
- Putin Starts War Game on NATO Frontier, Alarming Wary Europe
- DHS directs government agencies to scrub systems for Russian company's software
- Attorney: 'Busty' teen kicked out of class for wearing this outfit
- Hillary Accidentally Compares Herself to One of 'Game of Thrones' Most Evil Characters in Her New Book
- Cruz on porn video 'liked' on his Twitter account: 'It was not me'
- Can Facial Recognition Detect Sexual Orientation?
- Fans removed from Fenway Park after lowering 'Racism is as American as baseball' sign
- Larry King Had (and Beat) Lung Cancer and Kept It All a Secret
- Women 'more likely to lose interest in sex than men'
- Museum bids to acquire huge 'fatberg' clogging London sewer
- The iPhone X is designed for a generation of selfie takers
- Before NASA's Cassini flies into Saturn, take a look back at its best images
- Cleveland Indians set AL record with 21st consecutive victory
- Mike Tomlin says officials used video board, NFL says that’s not allowed
- Texans lose Brian Cushing for 10 games after second PEDs violation
- Frank Vincent, Mob Boss Phil Leotardo on 'The Sopranos,' Dies at 78
- 5 Accused of Conspiring to Defraud Dolly Parton Relief Fund
- Selena Gomez Underwent Kidney Transplant Best Friend Donor
- Husker Du Drummer Grant Hart Dies at 56: Report
