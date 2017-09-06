The Doctrine Digest 9/6

Headlines:
- Police apologize for wrongfully shutting down 4 Midtown bars
- Cher gets profane in Twitter spat over DACA
- Clinton blames Sanders for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ attack
- HACKERS GAIN ‘SWITCH-FLIPPING’ ACCESS TO US POWER GRID CONTROL SYSTEMS
- William Shatner Beams a Message to NASA Voyager Probes for 40th Anniversary
- Red Sox accused of using Apple Watches to steal pitching signals
WTF:
- Man tells 911 he thinks he killed wife after taking too much cold medicine
- Colin Trevorrow Out as 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Director
- Magazine executives, photographers ordered to pay fines in trial over topless photos of Princess Kate
- Madonna Is Arguing with Fed Ex Because They Don't Believe She's Madonna
- Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Come Out As an Item, After 'Tom Cruise Ban' Expires
- Mum needs two operations after being bitten by spider while on toilet
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump: I will 'revisit' DACA if Congress can't legalize it
- Trump still pushing for a 15 percent corporate rate
- Key Trump Aide’s Departure Rattles President’s Allies
- Sheriff Clarke Was In Talks for a Trump White House Job—Then John Kelly Killed It
Other News:
- Atlanta sputters on new list of ‘Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family’
- FUTURE PATH OF IRMA IS NOT CERTAIN
- Graham, Durbin call for action on DREAM Act by end of September
- US aircraft are striking stranded ISIS fighters if they try to take a leak
- Putin: North Korea Would 'Eat Grass' Before Giving Up Nukes
- Indian journalist shot dead outside Bangalore home
- Great ball of fire: Witnesses report streaking meteor over B.C.
- US factory orders tumbled 3.3 percent in July
- Plastic fibres found in tap water around the world, study reveals
- Zika virus used to treat aggressive brain cancer
- Gore Destroyed in Book Sales By Author Upending His Claims
- Oxford and Cambridge top world university rankings
- Facebook inflates its ad reach by millions, analyst claims
- The Red Sox and Blue Jays played the longest game of the season at 19 innings
- Ezekiel Elliott's 6-game ban upheld, will play vs. Giants
- Dolphins-Buccaneers won't be played in Miami Sunday as Irma looms
- Tilman Fertitta to Buy Rockets for Reported NBA-Record $2.2 Billion
- Pa. Police Department ‘Terrified’ After Finding Red Balloons Tied To Sewer Grates
