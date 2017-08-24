Listen Live
cloudy-day
83°
H 88
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
83°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Personalities
The Doctrine Digest 8/24
Close

The Doctrine Digest 8/24

The Doctrine Digest 8/24

The Doctrine Digest 8/24

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:  

  1. Convenience Store In Massachusetts Sells Winning Powerball Ticket 
  2. Atlanta Dominatrix ‘Temptress Nirvana’ Arrested In $10K Extortion Scheme 
  3. In book, Clinton says Trump's debate stalking made her skin crawl 
  4. Odds of a government shutdown rise after Trump threat 
  5. Kennedy kid was a real brat during arrest 
  6. McGregor and Mayweather Trade Insults in Final Presser Before Fight 

 

Hour One (Second Half-Hour)  

More Headlines:  

  1. Beltline CEO Paul Morris out after agency’s recent troubles on affordable housing 
  2. Activists Want Trump To Support The Right To Go Topless 
  3. You Can Actually Do Something Good With Those Eclipse Glasses 
  4. The Web’s Most Toxic Trolls Live in … Vermont? 
  5. Wal-Mart Applies for Patent for Blimp-Style Floating Warehouse 
  6. R. Kelly Faces New Allegations of Underage Sex, Physical Abuse 

 

Today’s Trump Dump:  

  1. Trump focuses on veterans’ needs during Reno speech to American Legion 
  2. Trump’s science envoy quits in scathing letter with an embedded message: I-M-P-E-A-C-H 
  3. ‘The Daily Show’ Drags Trump’s No. 1 Black Fan: ‘A Black Alex Jones’ and Ex-Cult Member 
  4. Trump met with potential Flake challengers before Phoenix rally 
  5. Trump, McConnell to meet after recess 
  6. Kushner in Egypt as Cairo protests big cuts in U.S. aid 

 

Other News:  

  1. White House to issue guidance on transgender military ban 
  2. New Texas voter ID law discriminates, federal judge rules 
  3. Charlottesville covers Confederate statues with black shrouds 
  4. House calls hearing over deadly Navy ship collisions 
  5. Diplomats in Cuba suffered traumatic brain injuries, records show 
  6. Qatar restores diplomatic ties with Iran amid Gulf crisis 
  7. U.S. State Department Expands Travel Warnings For Mexico's Beachside Tourist Meccas 
  8. Dutch Police Detain Driver of Spanish Van After Terror Warning 
  9. Second arrest after Rotterdam gig cancelled over terrorism tip-off 
  10. At least 16 dead as Typhoon Hato floods Macau, southern China 
  11. India's Top Court Rules Citizens Have Fundamental Right to Privacy 
  12. Army suspends drill sergeants at Fort Benning amid allegation of sexual assault 
  13. Colin Kaepernick supporters demonstrate at NFL offices, call for boycott 
  14. How do Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas fit Celtics and Cavaliers? 
  15. Rookie Kizer now Browns starting quarterback 
  16. Taylor Swift Announces New Album—Reputation 
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Zinke: No eliminations of US national mouments
    The Latest: Zinke: No eliminations of US national mouments
    The Latest on a review of possible changes for U.S. national monuments protecting wilderness and ocean (all times local): 9:15 a.m. A recommendation not to eliminate any of 27 U.S. national monuments protecting wilderness and ocean has not alleviated concerns from conservation and tribal groups advocating for total preservation. Gavin Noyes of Utah's tribal coalition Dine Bikeyah that pushed to preserve the Bears Ears National Monument on tribal lands in southeastern Utah says it is prepared to launch a legal fight against even a slight reduction in that monument's size. Defenders of Wildlife vice president of landscape conservation Mark Salvo says downsizing any national monuments would have a negative impact on fish, wildlife and plants. He criticized U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for not making public a list of recommendations about the monuments. ___ 8 a.m. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he's recommending that none of 27 national monuments carved from wilderness and ocean and under review by the Trump administration be eliminated. But there would be changes to a 'handful,' he said. Zinke told The Associated Press that unspecified boundary adjustments for some monuments designated over the past four decades will be included in the recommendations he planned to give President Donald Trump on Thursday. None of the sites would revert to new ownership, he said, while public access for uses such as hunting, fishing or grazing would be maintained or restored. He also spoke of protecting tribal interests and historical land grants, pointing to monuments in New Mexico, where Hispanic ranchers have opposed two monuments proclaimed by President Barack Obama. Zinke declined to say whether portions of the monuments would be opened up to oil and gas drilling, mining, logging and other industries for which Trump has advocated.
  • Trump misspells 'too' twice before fixing it in 3rd tweet
    Trump misspells 'too' twice before fixing it in 3rd tweet
    Should President Donald Trump thumb through a dictionary before putting his thumb to work on tweets? Trump confused 't-o' and 't-o-o' during a series of tweets Thursday morning, getting it right after two tries. He also replaced 't-h-e-i-r' with the correct 't-h-e-r-e' in the same two-part tweet. Over the weekend, Trump was tripped up by 'h-e-e-l' when he meant to write 'h-e-a-l' in comments about dueling rallies in Boston. And, of course, there's Trump's famous 'covfefe' tweet, sent in late May. In a succession of posts Thursday about his tone in three speeches this week, Trump twice said 'T-o bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!' before changing to the correct 'T-o-o bad the Dems have no one who can change tunes!' In the first part of the two-part tweet, Trump used 't-h-e-i-r' before correcting to 't-h-e-r-e.' Trump's presidential misspelling on Twitter dates to his first full day in office, when he described himself as 'h-o-n-e-r-e-d' to serve as the 45th president. The New Yorker and former businessman isn't the first American politician to take bad spelling public. A whopper occurred in 1992 when Vice President Dan Quayle relied on a faulty flash card and erroneously instructed a New Jersey sixth-grader to put an 'E'' at the end of 'potato.' Now back to 'covfefe.' Trump left the world hanging just after 11 p.m. on May 31 when he tweeted: 'Despite the constant negative press covfefe.' The tweet tantalized the Twittersphere until Trump completed his thought about six hours later. 'Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!' he wrote. The White House never fully explained what Trump was getting at. Questioned about the mysterious tweet, then-press secretary Sean Spicer said 'the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.' ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • Navy IDs dead, missing sailors from the USS John McCain
    Navy IDs dead, missing sailors from the USS John McCain
    Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, who the Navy listed as being from New Jersey. His mother said the 22-year-old grew up in Novi, Michigan, and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teenager with his father. The military says five sailors were injured and 10 were missing following Monday's collision. The Navy says missing soldiers were from Missouri, Texas, Maryland, Ohio, New York, Connecticut and Illinois. The collision tore a hole in the ship's left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms. The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it's suspended rescue efforts.
  • Police: Baby in critical condition after father throws him into ceiling fan
    Police: Baby in critical condition after father throws him into ceiling fan
    An Oklahoma man remained jailed Thursday, four days after authorities said that he admitted to slamming his one-month-old child into a changing table and throwing him into a ceiling fan. >> Read more trending news Robert Jones Jr. and the child’s mother took the infant to the emergency room for seizures on Sunday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Doctors found that the child had a skull fracture, bleeding, cuts and bruises, according to authorities. Doctors believed that the injuries were not accidental.  The child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.  Police questioned Jones and the child’s mother. Jones was arrested but the mother is not facing charges. Neighbors told Fox23.com that she was at work when the alleged abuse occurred. Authorities said Jones gave a graphic confession, admitting to picking up the baby by the throat, shaking him to stop his crying and then smothering the baby with a couch cushion to quiet the cries. Police said Jones slammed the baby against a changing table, threw him into a ceiling fan and dropped the infant onto the bathroom floor. Jones said the baby's head hit a toilet during the fall, according to authorities.  Jones told investigators that he waited to get the baby medical attention because he was scared of what would happen. Investigators said the abuse started on Aug. 16 and continued until Aug. 19.  Jones was charged with six counts of child abuse by injury.
  • Woman taken to hospital after causing several crashes, police say
    Woman taken to hospital after causing several crashes, police say
    Police are investigating a bizarre series of events that resulted in multiple car crashes and a stabbing in Gwinnett County. Investigators told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas that a woman caused three or four accidents in the area of Oak Road and Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn on Thursday morning. When she finally stopped, police said officers found her bloodied from stab wounds. She was then taken to a hospital.  A tow truck driver describes her bizarre behavior when he tried to help, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Breaking : woman involved in several accidents near 5 Forks Trickum and Oak road . Cops say Woman had been stabbed several times . pic.twitter.com/czFskcf0sv — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 24, 2017
  • 'Racism must be confronted,' MLK's daughter says
    'Racism must be confronted,' MLK's daughter says
    The King Center and local pastors are teaming up to form an alliance against racism and hatred throughout the nation. They are meeting at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary Thursday. 'It's time for us 2 have a different conversation about racism' Church leaders unite 2 deal w/ race in US @ebenezer_atl @BerniceKing @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/btCPcECJWG — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 24, 2017 Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center and youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and Reggie Joiner, one of the founding pastors of Northpoint Community Church and the founder/CEO of Orange, a nonprofit organization that connects churches and homes to influence the character and faith of the next generation, are bringing pastors together for the “Better Together” initiative. They are convening “influential pastors from the Metro Atlanta area to go on record denouncing the growing climate of hatred, bigotry and violence that is plaguing our society and sound the clarion call for peace and reconciliation,” The King Center said in a statement. TRENDING STORIES: 2 Powerball tickets sold in Georgia could make you a millionaire Cancun, Los Cabos dangerous for travelers, State Department warns Students suspended, expelled for playing 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong “For the past several months this group of multi-racial pastors has been working diligently to build a coalition founded on mutual respect, understanding, and comradeship, the King Center said. “Working together, these spiritual leaders will light the way out of the darkness of the current divisive and polarized climate towards the creation of the Beloved Community.” King was joined by pastors of the some of the area’s largest churches, including Rev. Rafael Warnock from Ebenezer, Rev. Reggie Joiner from North Point Community and others. It was a diverse group of pastors who came together agreeing it is their job to stand up against societal ills, and to step into what they called a void in moral leadership. The group says many among them have different beliefs but they can come together on one point. “One thing we agree on is that racism is pernicious and it must be confronted and it must be dealt its final blow,” Rev. Berniece King said. There are 100 area pastors that have come together as part of the initiative. We asked King about the next steps, for a report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.