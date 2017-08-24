The Doctrine Digest 8/24

The King Center and local pastors are teaming up to form an alliance against racism and hatred throughout the nation. They are meeting at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary Thursday. 'It's time for us 2 have a different conversation about racism' Church leaders unite 2 deal w/ race in US @ebenezer_atl @BerniceKing @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/btCPcECJWG — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 24, 2017 Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center and youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and Reggie Joiner, one of the founding pastors of Northpoint Community Church and the founder/CEO of Orange, a nonprofit organization that connects churches and homes to influence the character and faith of the next generation, are bringing pastors together for the “Better Together” initiative. They are convening “influential pastors from the Metro Atlanta area to go on record denouncing the growing climate of hatred, bigotry and violence that is plaguing our society and sound the clarion call for peace and reconciliation,” The King Center said in a statement. TRENDING STORIES: 2 Powerball tickets sold in Georgia could make you a millionaire Cancun, Los Cabos dangerous for travelers, State Department warns Students suspended, expelled for playing 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong “For the past several months this group of multi-racial pastors has been working diligently to build a coalition founded on mutual respect, understanding, and comradeship, the King Center said. “Working together, these spiritual leaders will light the way out of the darkness of the current divisive and polarized climate towards the creation of the Beloved Community.” King was joined by pastors of the some of the area’s largest churches, including Rev. Rafael Warnock from Ebenezer, Rev. Reggie Joiner from North Point Community and others. It was a diverse group of pastors who came together agreeing it is their job to stand up against societal ills, and to step into what they called a void in moral leadership. The group says many among them have different beliefs but they can come together on one point. “One thing we agree on is that racism is pernicious and it must be confronted and it must be dealt its final blow,” Rev. Berniece King said. There are 100 area pastors that have come together as part of the initiative. We asked King about the next steps, for a report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.