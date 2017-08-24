The Doctrine Digest 8/24

Headlines:
- Convenience Store In Massachusetts Sells Winning Powerball Ticket
- Atlanta Dominatrix ‘Temptress Nirvana’ Arrested In $10K Extortion Scheme
- In book, Clinton says Trump's debate stalking made her skin crawl
- Odds of a government shutdown rise after Trump threat
- Kennedy kid was a real brat during arrest
- McGregor and Mayweather Trade Insults in Final Presser Before Fight
Hour One (Second Half-Hour)
More Headlines:
- Beltline CEO Paul Morris out after agency’s recent troubles on affordable housing
- Activists Want Trump To Support The Right To Go Topless
- You Can Actually Do Something Good With Those Eclipse Glasses
- The Web’s Most Toxic Trolls Live in … Vermont?
- Wal-Mart Applies for Patent for Blimp-Style Floating Warehouse
- R. Kelly Faces New Allegations of Underage Sex, Physical Abuse
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump focuses on veterans’ needs during Reno speech to American Legion
- Trump’s science envoy quits in scathing letter with an embedded message: I-M-P-E-A-C-H
- ‘The Daily Show’ Drags Trump’s No. 1 Black Fan: ‘A Black Alex Jones’ and Ex-Cult Member
- Trump met with potential Flake challengers before Phoenix rally
- Trump, McConnell to meet after recess
- Kushner in Egypt as Cairo protests big cuts in U.S. aid
Other News:
- White House to issue guidance on transgender military ban
- New Texas voter ID law discriminates, federal judge rules
- Charlottesville covers Confederate statues with black shrouds
- House calls hearing over deadly Navy ship collisions
- Diplomats in Cuba suffered traumatic brain injuries, records show
- Qatar restores diplomatic ties with Iran amid Gulf crisis
- U.S. State Department Expands Travel Warnings For Mexico's Beachside Tourist Meccas
- Dutch Police Detain Driver of Spanish Van After Terror Warning
- Second arrest after Rotterdam gig cancelled over terrorism tip-off
- At least 16 dead as Typhoon Hato floods Macau, southern China
- India's Top Court Rules Citizens Have Fundamental Right to Privacy
- Army suspends drill sergeants at Fort Benning amid allegation of sexual assault
- Colin Kaepernick supporters demonstrate at NFL offices, call for boycott
- How do Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas fit Celtics and Cavaliers?
- Rookie Kizer now Browns starting quarterback
- Taylor Swift Announces New Album—Reputation
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself