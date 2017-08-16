The Doctrine Digest 8/16

Headlines:
[Stories presented by Jared]
Trump defiant: 'Blame on both sides' in Charlottesville
Lincoln Memorial tagged with vulgar graffiti
CBO: Pulling Obamacare subsidies would drive up premiums, increase deficit
Another program change could bring conservative commentator Laura Ingraham to Fox News in prime time
South Carolina sues drug manufacturer over opioid crisis
Deejay Stands By Claims He Didn’t Grope Taylor Swift After Losing Lawsuit
Hour One (Second Half-Hour)
WTF:
[Stories presented by Autumn]
- Fleas are testing positive for the plague in parts of Arizona
- Aliens could conquer Earth by following 'dangerous' maps NASA 'foolishly' sent into space
- Americans in their 50s and 60s are having more extramarital sex than anyone else
- German Engineers Working on the Female Urinal
- Study: One-Fifth of Americans Say Workplace Is Hostile or Threatening
- Woman slams boyfriend for 'small' £1,300 engagement ring
- Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Poll: GOP voters side with Trump over McConnell
- Trump rips CEOs ditching his manufacturing council as 'grandstanders' who make their products abroad
- Trump Signs Order to Speed Up Public-Works Permits
- Fox host: Trump comments ‘one of the biggest messes I’ve ever seen’
- Trump retweets man calling him a fascist and a 'Trump train' smashing into a CNN logo
- Federal prosecutors pursue information on Trump opponents
- Steve Bannon's job has never been in more jeopardy, sources say
- Michael Moore Takes His Broadway Audience on Buses to Protest Trump
Other News:
- Gang members gunned down victim who was breaking up a fight
- Abrams calls for removal of Confederate faces off Stone Mountain
- Woman charged in toppling of Confederate statue in NC
- Here are the Confederate memorials that will be removed after Charlottesville
- 'March on Google' releases code of conduct after Charlottesville violence
- California is No. 1 haven for hate groups, report says
- Trump to Speed Up Public-Works Permits, Drop Climate Order
- More than 300 dead, 600 missing in Sierra Leone mudslides
- Teen Tackled By Bystanders For Allegedly Vandalizing Holocaust Memorial
- New satellite photos show objects on water near potential MH370 crash site
- India and China troops clash along Himalayan border
- Outrage as Swiss hotel orders 'Jewish guests' to shower before swimming
- A Woman Was Found Naked On The Side Of A Road One Month After She Went Missing
- Snopes: Has Iceland Eliminated Down Syndrome Through Abortion?
- Costco owes Tiffany $19.4 million for fake Tiffany rings: U.S. judge
- Netflix Co-Founder’s Crazy Plan: Pay $10 a Month, Go to the Movies All You Want
- Chick-fil-A sandwich had dead rodent baked inside, lawsuit alleges
- Goodell: Have To Understand Other Side In Anthem Protests
- Kylie Jenner Has Wardrobe Malfunction Revealing Spanx Under Dress
- Kim Kardashian West sorry for defending makeup artist
- Another Game of Thrones episode has leaked online
- Another woman publicly accuses Roman Polanski of underage rape
- Daniel Craig Confirms He Will Play James Bond Again
