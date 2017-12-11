The Doctrine Digest 12/11

Headlines:
- Cobb, Fulton districts keeping schools closed; Atlanta, DeKalb schools to be open
- Trump denounces 'Fake News Media' after string of major reporting errors exposed
- Alabama Senator Shelby Urges Voters to Reject Moore as Election Nears
- 'Millennials': Be Careful How We Use This Label
- Bitcoin Futures Start With a Bang as 26% Rally Triggers Halts
- David Cassidy accused of groping by ex-model
WTF:
- Watch: Alex Jones Arguing With Amazon's Alexa
- Swiss woman angry over champagne refusal ejected from plane
- ‘Christmas Eyebrows’ Are Replacing Ugly Sweaters As The Worst Holiday Trend
- U.K. Amazon drivers forced to deliver 200 parcels a day with no time for toilet breaks
- Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme apologizes for kicking photographer in the face at KROQ concert
- Plasma For Pay: Broke Millennials Sell Blood Just To Survive
More Headlines:
- Trump draws protests while honoring civil rights heroes
- Donald Trump Jr. REKT George Takei in SAVAGE back-and-forth about fake news
- More celebrities join Seth Rogen in growing boycott against SiriusXM over Steve Bannon show
- Tearful Tennessee boy's anti-bullying video amasses more than 20 million Facebook views
- Saudi Arabia to allow movie theaters after decades of ban
- WWE Suspends Rich Swann After Being Charged for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Americans Give Trump Higher Grades on Economy Than Overall
- Nikki Haley says Trump's accusers 'should be heard'
- Republican Party ID drops after Trump election
- US diplomat resigns over Donald Trump tactics
- Chelsea Handler retweet of Sarah Sanders parody sparks outrage
Weinstein And Company:
- Roy Moore accuser amends part of her account about inscription
- British celebrity publicist Max Clifford dies while imprisoned for sexual assault
Other News:
- Roy Moore in 2011: Getting rid of amendments after 10th would 'eliminate many problems'
- Jerry Brown: Expect to see Southern California burn up because of climate change
- Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State
- Backlash, protests continue over Trump's Jerusalem decision
- Washington, Seoul and Tokyo Begin Two-day Joint Military Exercises
- EU Tells Netanyahu No Support for Trump's Jerusalem Move
- California wildfires now larger than New York City and Boston combined
- A Tech Staffing Firm Put a White Supremacist In Charge of Equal Opportunity
- Serial Killer Taunts Police In New Letter, Claims There Are More Victims
- Man gouges his eyes during psychotic episode in jail, sues sheriff's office
- NFL Week 14 Blitz Read
- Dale Murphy denied baseball’s Hall of Fame
- Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Evacuate Pets From Home Under Threat From California Fire
- 'Star Wars' actor nearly misses premier because of Atlanta snow
- Jane Fonda raises $1.3 million at 80th birthday fundraiser
- Hannibal Buress Arrested in Miami for Disorderly Intoxication
- Box Office: ‘Coco’ Wins as ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Waits in the Wings
- Woman threatens to 'kill everybody on this plane'
- Elementary School Rejects Girl's Request Because It Was 'Too Dangerous'
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself