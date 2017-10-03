The Doctrine Digest 10/3

Headlines:
- Portrait of a mass killer: The details don't add up
- Coppolella resigns as Braves general manager
- White House defends Trump tweets on North Korea
- Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66
- You can detect infidelity in a person's voice, study finds
- People are demanding that Amazon remove this 'anorexia' sweatshirt
WTF:
- Nephew of Dr. Seuss claims no way beloved books are racist
- Cher accuses drug company bosses of duping her into selling shares
- Flutes possibly contaminated with semen given to California students, schools warn
- LI mom fired after donating kidney to her boss
- Former Bank Teller Pleads Guilty To Stealing Almost $200,000 From Homeless Customer
- Christian woman sues Mississippi restaurant over dress code
Headlines:
- Ordinance to lessen penalties for marijuana passes unanimously
- CBS executive fired after saying Las Vegas victims didn't deserve sympathy
- Trump advisers insist tax cut proposal won't favor rich
- Equifax data breach may affect 2.5 million more consumers than originally stated
- EGYPT CAUGHT ORDERING HUGE CACHE OF ILLEGAL NORTH KOREAN WEAPONS
- GM: The future is all-electric
Sparrin’ W/ Dr. Joe:
- STD cases hit record high in the U.S.
- Fibromyalgia: the pain behind Lady Gaga's poker face
- SYMPTOMS OF DEMENTIA: STUDY FINDS INABILITY TO SMELL PEPPERMINT LINKED TO DISEASE
- Plastic Surgeons Urged to Quit Posting Procedures to Instagram
- US scientists awarded Nobel in medicine for body clock insights
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump business had additional contact with Russians during campaign: report
- White House says too soon to talk gun limits or other policy responses to Las Vegas shooting
- Trump signed presidential directive ordering actions to pressure North Korea
- Trump called Cowboys' Jerry Jones 4 times about anthem protests
- 'I doubt you're a real billionaire': Richard Branson publishes scathing letter from Trump
- Michael Che Calls Donald Trump a 'Cheap Cracker' on SNL
Other News:
- Clinton talks gun legislation immediately following massacre
- ‘No Shooting’ at USC After Reports Prompted Massive LAPD Response
- Rand Paul criticizes GOP tax plan
- Fewer consumers want the new iPhones than the iPhone 7 last year
- Court: Flipping the bird in church is protected speech
- Supreme Court: Trump DOJ, labor board face off in rare split as new term begins
- Boy Swallows Piece Of Pet Toy And Can’t Stop Squeaking
- This Couple Scammed Amazon Out of $1.2 Million. Now They Have to Pay It Back
- Microsoft to shutter its Groove Music service and migrate users to Spotify
- Facebook will hire 1,000 and make ads visible to fight election interference
- Catalonia, Spain map out their next moves after chaotic vote for independence
- Monarch Airlines goes bust, spoiling holiday plans for many Britons
- Chiefs show championship mettle in beating Redskins
- Steven Tyler Offers Health Update After Aerosmith Tour Cancellation
- Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Breaks Her Silence: 'He Was an American Hero'
