The Doctrine Digest 9/1

Headlines:
- ATLANTA MAYOR: New poll shows tight race for 2nd behind Mary Norwood
- White House braces for 'long, frustrating recovery' from Harvey
- Michael Moore says Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020
- Report: WH halts requirement for employers to report pay by race, gender
- Tech industry and comp-sci majors are highest earners
- All-Female Version of ‘Lord of the Flies’ Faces Backlash
FSB1:
- Apple’s iPhone 8 event is happening on September 12th
- America's new dads are older than ever
- Man uses pantyhose defense in appeal of upskirt conviction
- REPEATING RADIO SIGNALS COMING FROM DISTANT GALAXY DETECTED BY ASTRONOMERS
- Couple completes quest to eat at every Cracker Barrel in USA
- Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway run
- The World Clown Association Blames It for Giving Clowns a Bad Rap, Says Pennywise Is ‘Not a True Clown’
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump to donate $1 million to Texas recovery
- Mueller teams up with IRS in Russia probe: report
- Mattis goes on offensive to say he backs Trump
- Outgoing sheriff Clarke expected to take job in Trump administration
- Report: Manafort notes on Russia meeting make reference to 'donations'
- Democrats Demand Hearing Over Trump's Decision To Pardon Arpaio
Other News:
- Cobb County officer caught making inappropriate comments retires
- Maor Reed announces plan to sell Atlanta Civic Center for mixed-use project
- Gulf Coast struggles to get gasoline flowing as refineries remain shut
- EPA delayed Obama-era rule on chemical storage after industry objected
- Hurricane Irma expected to bulk up to Category 4 storm by next week
- Putin says pressure on North Korea is both ‘futile’ and a ‘dead-end road’
- U.S. retaliates against Russia by forcing diplomatic closures
- Kenya's Supreme Court orders rerun of disputed presidential election
- Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has resigned
- Utah nurse arrested for refusing cop's order to draw blood from unconscious patient
- CNN's Republican Pundit Gave Thousands of Dollars to Dems
- Rising Dem star Tim Ryan splits with party, endorses corporate tax cuts
- Texas court nullifies Obama overtime rule
- Astros acquire ace pitcher Justin Verlander from Tigers
- ‘True Detective’ season 3 gets greenlight at HBO
- Richard Anderson, Actor on 'The Six Million Dollar Man,' Dies at 91
- Miley Cyrus Donates $500,000 to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
