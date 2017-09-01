The Doctrine Digest 9/1

Hurricane Harvey prevented one Houston police officer from celebrating his birthday at home with friends and family, but that didn’t stop his daughter from singing him “Happy Birthday.” RELATED: Pizza Hut workers deliver food to Harvey victims via kayak Houston police officers and first responders have been working around the clock since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, forcing them to spend a significant amount of time away from their families. One officer celebrated his birthday on Thursday, and his young daughter called in the midst of the storm to sing him “Happy Birthday.” RELATED: Viral photo shows deputy resting after night of rescuing Harvey survivors from floodwaters The Houston police department shared a video of touching moment on Twitter, writing, “When #HurricaneHarvey keeps you from home on your birthday, you’re serenaded over the phone by your daughter #HoustonStrong.” Hurricane Harvey has been ravaging through parts of Texas and Louisiana, claiming hundreds of thousands of homes and dozens of lives. The rising waters even led to a chemical explosion in Texas. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced during a press conference that President Trump will be donating $1 million of his personal money to the natural disaster’s relief efforts. RELATED: White House says Trump will donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief