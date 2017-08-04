The Doctrine Digest 8/4

Headlines:
- Court Ruling Ousts Roswell Mayor Jere Wood From Office
- Trump’s leaked phone calls: Guilty pleasure, problematic precedent
- West Virginia Governor Announces He'll Switch To GOP At Trump Rally
- 'Dukes of Hazzard' star Tom Wopat arrested for indecent assault, battery
- Harvard faces discrimination probe while accepting mostly nonwhite class
- Woman sentenced to 15 months in texting suicide case
More Headlines:
- This county has a new way for students to learn, and parents say it's working
- OHIO FACTORY OWNER: I NEED SOBER WORKERS
- PHARMACIST ACCUSED OF FORCING WOMAN TO STRIP BEFORE HE’D FILL HER PRESCRIPTION
- Tom Brady turns 40
- Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Accused of Bullying TLC's Jazz Jennings
- Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five's Kidd Creole Arrested for Murder
Today’s Trump Dump:
- The White House Admits That Donald Trump Did Not Receive Phone Calls He Claims He Got
- One year into the FBI's Russia investigation, Mueller is on the Trump money trail
- Trump's 'Drug-Infested Den' Remark In Transcript Angers New Hampshire
- Mueller issues grand jury subpoenas related to Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting
- Senate blocks Trump from making recess appointments over break
- Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets
Other News:
- 'Ridiculous' Capri controversy stirring debate among metro teachers
- CONGRESS RECESSING, LEAVING MUCH UNDONE, TENSIONS WITH TRUMP
- Kelly gives McMaster cover in West Wing battles
- One vulnerable Republican senator just got brutal poll numbers after his vote on the Republican healthcare bill
- Foiled plot to blow up Etihad plane, unleash gas revealed
- Denmark's Prince Henrik Says He Won't Be Buried With His Wife
- NAACP Warns Black Travelers To Use 'Extreme Caution' When Visiting Missouri
- Feds Arrest Man Credited With Helping To Stop Ransomware Attack
- Texas doctor dies after going missing in Grand Canyon
- Authorities say woman, two children free after being held captive in Spotsylvania home for at least two years
- Suicides Among Teen Girls Hit 40-Year High in 2015
- Dunkin’ Donuts Apologizes After Brooklyn Franchise Refuses to Serve Cops
- 'Sugardaddy' seeking 'sugarbaby' banned from Florida beach
- A Dinosaur So Well Preserved It Looks Like a Statue
- Paulie Malignaggi throwing in towel as Conor McGregor sparring partner
- Dolphins mull next move with Ryan Tannehill; sources say Jay Cutler has interest
- Why the ‘Will and Grace’ Revival Is Pretending the Finale Never Happened
- HBO Hackers Threaten to Leak Additional Data This Coming Sunday
- Preseason Top 25 loaded with traditional powers at the top
- ABC drops plans for 'Little Mermaid' musical
- 'Will & Grace' Revival Renewed for Season 2 at NBC
