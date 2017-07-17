The Doctrine Digest 7/17

Headlines:
- Is Atlanta one of the worst-run cities? One ranking thinks so
- U.S. Secret Service rejects suggestion it vetted Trump son's meeting
- Caitlyn Jenner considers running for Senate
- HuffPost Embarks on Bus Tour of Real America
- COLORADO POT SALES OVER $100 MILLION A MONTH IS 'THE NEW NORM'
- She went in for a simple cataract surgery. Doctors found 27 contact lenses in her eye
From Studio B1:
- Delta fires back at Ann Coulter after she rages about seat reassignment
- Woman Tries To Take Selfie At Gallery, Knocks Down $200,000 Worth Of Art
- This is the age at which you're officially too old to go to a nightclub
- Aaron Carter Speaks Out After DUI Arrest: Slams Brother Nick Carter and Claims Police ''Targeted'' Him Due to Fame
- Meet Sam, the Trans Doll Helping Kids to Transition
-
BBC Names Jodie Whittaker the Next Doctor Who, the First Woman in the Role
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump: Don Jr.’s Russia scandal is just fake news
- Supreme Court gives Hawaii until Tuesday to answer Trump travel ban motion
- Trump’s approval rating the lowest since 1975, poll says
- Trump tells French president’s wife: ‘You’re in such good shape’
- Trump's tax proposal would push US below Greece on inequality index?
Other News:
- Christian teenager detained in Pakistan for blasphemy
- Obamacare repeal bill plunges into new uncertainty
- White House kicks off three-week messaging campaign with 'Made in America' week
- Iranian-American sentenced to 10 years in Iran for spying
- JAMES COMEY WRITING TELL-ALL BOOK ON CAREER
- Teen Vogue Has Mothers Furious Over Article That's a How-To on Anal Sex
- Walmart Canada Will Remove 'Racist' Onesie From Shelves Following Outcry
- Small-town Pennsylvania left 'disoriented, in shock' by grisly murders
- Minneapolis police officer fatally shoots bride-to-be under mysterious circumstances
- American Airlines says 'passed gas' did not cause flight evacuation
- The Wedgie Bottom Is the Summer's Most-Controversial Bikini Trend
- Vegan Activists Confront Family Fishing For Dinner At Florida Lake
- Cat killer jailed for 16 years in San Jose, California
- Carmel woman calls off $30K wedding, invites homeless to reception
- Google Earth reveals neighbor's insult carved into the grass
- Facebook fighting court order over secret government access
- Vogue sorry for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik 'gender fluid' claim
- Disney Announces Main Aladdin Cast Including Will Smith
- Rapper DMX busted on tax fraud charges
- ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Tops ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ With $56.5 Million
- 'Walking Dead' showrunner speaks out after stuntman's death
- George A. Romero, 'Night of the Living Dead' creator, dies at 77
- Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
