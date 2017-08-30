The Doctrine Digest 8/30

Headlines:
- Houston Mother Tells Off CNN: Don't Ask 'What the F*ck Is Wrong With Us'
- Trump says 'all options on table' after North Korea fires missile over Japan
- Hillary – the live show: nationwide tour with tickets selling for up to $1,200
- Uber to end post-trip tracking of riders as part of privacy push
- Lynyrd Skynyrd Movie is Banned by Judge
- The World Clown Association Blames It for Giving Clowns a Bad Rap, Says Pennywise Is ‘Not a True Clown’
More Headlines:
- Kathy Griffin retracts apology for decapitated Trump photo
- Tim Cook Reaps $89.2 Million Stock Award as Apple Outshines S&P
- Mom arrested over 12-year-old daughter's tattoo
- 'Hellboy' Creator Reacts To Ed Skrein's Exit Following Whitewashing Criticisms
- FDA Designates MDMA As 'Breakthrough Therapy' For Post-Traumatic Stress
- Justin Bieber’s testicles spark lawsuit
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Melania Trump's office slams media for focus on her shoes during Harvey trip
- Trump Jr. to interview privately with Senate Judiciary Committee
- Trump kicks off tax reform pitch
- Feinstein stuns San Francisco crowd: Trump 'can be a good president'
- TRUMP IS AN 'ASSHOLE, BUT HE’S OUR ASSHOLE,' SAYS GOP CONGRESSMAN
- 'We have a lot of blonde women in Finland' - Trump confuses two reporters
- Special counsel subpoenas Manafort's former attorney and spokesman
Other News:
- Here are all of the people running for Atlanta mayor
- U.S. warship successfully shoots down missile in test off Hawaii
- Iran rejects U.S. demand for U.N. visit to military sites
- Harvey Slowly Leaving Texas, But Flood Challenges Remain
- Houston police officer dies in Harvey's floodwaters while driving to work
- Dallas Morning News: 'Slow down before passing judgment on Joel Osteen'
- Titans owner donates $1M to J.J. Watt's relief effort
- Instructor calls Harvey 'karma' for Texas Republicans. University fires him.
- Floods In South Asia Have Killed More Than 1,000 People This Summer
- Judge tosses Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times
- Sky stops broadcasting Fox News in UK
- Myanmar Rakhine: Thousands flee to Bangladesh
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Increased in August
- Uber CEO Pick Embraces Job as ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
- Couple completes quest to eat at every Cracker Barrel in USA
- Jerry Jones voices support for Ezekiel Elliott, says 'no evidence'
- Cassini spacecraft may send its most valuable data on day it dies in Saturn's atmosphere
- Hollywood Is About to Post Its Worst Summer Box Office in Recent Memory
- Taylor Swift's ''Look What You Made Me Do'' Breaks Four Major Records in Its First Week
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself