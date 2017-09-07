Listen Live
Personalities
The Doctrine Digest 9/7
The Doctrine Digest 9/7

The Doctrine Digest 9/7

The Doctrine Digest 9/7

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:  

Miami-Dade orders coastal evacuation as Hurricane Irma threatens 

Trump sides with Democrats on fiscal issues, throwing Republican plans into chaos 

https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/house-prepares-for-harvey-relief-vote/2017/09/06/62919058-92fc-11e7-89fa-bb822a46da5b_story.html  

Dennis Rodman thinks Trump should let him handle Kim Jong Un 

http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/09/06/dennis-rodman-thinks-he-could-do-better-than-trump-in-handling-kim-jong-un/  

Kid Rock talks politics in profanity-laden speech at Grand Rapids show 

http://www.wxyz.com/news/kid-rock-talks-politics-in-profanity-laden-speech-at-grand-rapids-show  

Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX 

http://ew.com/movies/2017/09/05/director-colin-trevorrow-leaves-star-wars-episode-ix/?utm_source=digg&utm_medium=email  

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 3 via Surrogate! 

http://people.com/babies/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-expecting-third-child-surrogate-pregnant/  

 

Outrage Corner:  

Al Roker calls out Rush Limbaugh over hurricane Irma theory 

http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/09/06/al-roker-calls-out-rush-limbaugh-over-hurricane-irma-theory.html  

Former Manson disciple Van Houten granted parole again by California board 

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-manson-follower-parole-20170906-story.html  

WFAN suspends radio co-host Craig Carton following arrest on fraud charges 

http://abc7ny.com/wfan-suspends-radio-co-host-craig-carton-following-arrest/2386387/  

Disney criticized for casting white actor in live-action ‘Aladdin’ 

http://pagesix.com/2017/09/06/disney-criticized-for-casting-white-actor-in-live-action-aladdin/  

Nurses admired the size of a dead patient’s genitals — then opened a body bag to look 

http://www.sacbee.com/latest-news/article171482987.html  

Clinton blames Sanders for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ attack 

http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/349197-clinton-blames-sanders-for-trumps-crooked-hillary-attack 

  

Today’s Trump Dump:  

The Memo: Trump pulls off a stone-cold stunner 

http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/349533-the-memo-trump-pulls-off-a-stone-cold-stunner  

Some on The Left Are Demanding We Deport the First Lady 

http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/09/967282-response-trump-ending-daca-left-demanding-deport-first-lady/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=56034279&_hsenc=p2ANqtz--UOONpVVoaE8kIOf-LFedwQpJ2N5LFIPZA_m9LprmVa6ZVx4-3hHOP99QaUzzsCCiPnce2FZn3QDwLqaZDDUFlMXJH-g&_hsmi=56034279  

 

Other News:  

Hurricane Irma causes devastation in the Caribbean 

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-41182991  

States file suit to block Trump’s DACA action 

http://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/349467-states-file-suit-to-block-trumps-daca-action  

House Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Attorney General, Fbi Director Over Trump Dossier 

http://nr.news-republic.com/Web/ArticleWeb.aspx?regionid=1&articleid=112054083&source=digest&tagid=-1&tagname=Top%20Stories  

Democrats dread Hillary's book tour 

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/07/hillary-clinton-book-tour-democrats-242419  

Michael Bennett: Cops drew guns on me for 'being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time' 

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/20604486/michael-bennett-seattle-seahawks-accuses-las-vegas-police-excessive-force-considering-civil-lawsuit  

White Christians are now a minority of the U.S. population, survey says 

http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/white-christians-now-minority-u-s-population-survey-says/  

Taliban attacks US Afghan base in retaliation for US leaflets 

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/politics/taliban-attacks-afghan-retaliation-us-leaflets/index.html  

'Israeli jets hit Syria's Masyaf chemical site' 

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-41184867  

'Shut up,' judge tells Menendez lawyer 

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/06/bob-menendez-trial-first-day-judge-shut-up-242389  

South Carolina governor declares state of emergency for Irma 

http://www.wsbtv.com/news/georgia/south-carolina-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-for-irma/604184868  

Sir Richard Branson rode out Hurricane Irma on his private island — in the wine cellar 

https://www.cnbc.com/2017/09/07/richard-branson-holes-up-in-wine-cellar-as-hurricane-irma-batters-his-home.html  

Apple, Microsoft Offer to Defend Dreamers from Deportation 

https://www.wired.com/story/apple-microsoft-step-up-to-defend-dreamers-from-deportation/  

Facebook post by ‘white’ GOP mayoral candidate ‘offensive to NC Republicans’ 

http://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politics-government/article171334892.html  

Charge Dropped Against W.Va. Reporter Arrested After Questioning HHS Secretary 

http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/09/06/548963433/charge-dropped-against-w-va-reporter-arrested-after-questioning-hhs-secretary  

Boy whose heart stopped after bite of hot dog found to have rare condition 

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/health/hot-dog-cardiac-arrest-brugada-syndrome/index.html  

Report: Drug company faked cancer patients to sell drug 

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/06/politics/insys-cancer-drug-company-faked-cancer-patients-to-sell-drug/index.html  

Martin Shkreli Allegedly Selling Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan CD On eBay 

https://www.forbes.com/sites/legalentertainment/2017/09/06/martin-shkreli-allegedly-selling-unreleased-wu-tang-clan-cd-on-ebay/#7b3a38003a63  

FACEBOOK CLAIMS IT’S REACHING MORE AMERICANS THAN EXIST IN AMERICA 

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/09/facebook-claims-its-reaching-more-americans-than-exist-in-america  

HBO's 'Veep' to End With Season 7 

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/hbos-veep-end-season-7-1036027  

Scott Disick Was Hospitalized on a 5150 Psychiatric Hold 

https://theblast.com/scott-disick-kourtney-kardashian-5150-hospitalized/  

Thom Yorke Laments Standstill in Radiohead Stage Collapse Case 

https://pitchfork.com/news/thom-yorke-laments-standstill-in-radiohead-stage-collapse-case/

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands as Floridians brace for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Delta flight from Puerto Rico flies through narrow path of safety amid Hurricane Irma
    Delta flight from Puerto Rico flies through narrow path of safety amid Hurricane Irma
    A Delta Air Lines flight out of San Juan, Puerto Rico weaved its way through a swath of calm air around Hurricane Irma to take passengers to New York on Wednesday afternoon. >> Read more trending news The plane took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday morning bound for San Juan. The 180-seat Boeing 737-900 landed in San Juan without incident, according to Delta spokesman Michael Thomas. The winds were below the operating limits for the 737-900 to safely operate, according to Thomas. The flight quickly unloaded passengers and took on a new planeful of passengers to take to New York. It was Delta’s last scheduled flight from San Juan on Wednesday. The airline’s meteorologists “took a hard look at the weather data and the track of the storm and worked with the flight crew and dispatcher to agree it was safe to operate the flight,” according to Delta’s vice president of operations, Erik Snell. He added that flight and ground crews “were incredible in their effort to turn the aircraft quickly and safely so the flight could depart well before the hurricane threat.” Delta plans to delay its flights this evening in San Juan, then assess facilities after the storm passes to determine when it can restart flights. Here’s a series of tweets by self-proclaimed aviation geek Jason Rabinowitz watching the flight into the storm from afar.
  • Hurricane Irma: If you live in coastal Georgia or the Carolinas, you need to do this by the end of the day
    Hurricane Irma: If you live in coastal Georgia or the Carolinas, you need to do this by the end of the day
    Hurricane Irma is on a track toward Florida and possibly other areas of the Southeast. As evacuations in Florida are underway, residents in coastal Georgia and the Carolinas are being urged to make preparations for a possibly landfall in their areas. Here are some of the things you should have complete by Thursday evening if you live along the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas. Here is information from a Ready.gov publication that includes a checklist of what to do in advance of the storm: Basic Preparedness Tips 1. Know where to go. If you are ordered to evacuate, know the local hurricane evacuation route(s) to take and have a plan for where you can stay. Contact your local emergency management agency for more information. 2. Put together a go-bag: disaster supply kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, medications, and copies of your critical information if you need to evacuate 3. If you are not in an area that is advised to evacuate and you decide to stay in your home, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days and you are not able to leave due to flooding or blocked roads. 4. Make a family emergency communication plan. 5. Many communities have text or email alerting systems for emergency notifications. To find out what alerts are available in your area, search the Internet with your town, city, or county name and the word “alerts.” Preparing Your Home 1. Hurricane winds can cause trees and branches to fall, if you can, trim or remove damaged trees and limbs to keep you and your property safe. 2. Secure loose rain gutters and downspouts and clear any clogged areas or debris to prevent water damage to your property. Clear your yard of unsecured items such as lawn chairs. 3. Purchase a portable generator. Remember to keep generators and other alternate power/heat sources outside, at least 20 feet away from windows and doors and protected from moisture; and NEVER try to power the house wiring by plugging a generator into a wall outlet. Hurricane Watch Hurricane watch = conditions possible within the next 48 hrs. Steps to take: Review your evacuation route(s) & listen to local officials. Review the items in your disaster supply kit; and add items to meet the household needs for children, parents, individuals with disabilities or other access and functional needs or pets. Hurricane Warning Hurricane warning = conditions are expected within 36 hrs. Steps to take: Follow evacuation orders from local officials, if given. Check-in with family and friends by texting or using social media. Follow the hurricane timeline preparedness checklist, depending on when the storm is anticipated to hit and the impact that is projected for your location. What to do when a hurricane is 6 hours from arriving 1. If you’re not in an area that is recommended for evacuation, plan to stay at home or where you are and let friends and family know where you are. 2.  Close storm shutters, and stay away from windows. Flying glass from broken windows could injure you. 3.  Turn your refrigerator or freezer to the coldest setting and open only when necessary. If you lose power, food will last longer. Keep a thermometer in the refrigerator to be able to check the food temperature when the power is restored. 4. Turn on your TV/radio, or check your city/county website every 30 minutes in order to get the latest weather updates and emergency instructions. What to do when a hurricane is 6-18 hours from arriving 1. Turn on your TV/radio, or check your city/county website every 30 minutes in order to get the latest weather updates and emergency instructions. 2. Charge your cell phone now so you will have a full battery in case you lose power. What to do when a hurricane is 18-36 hours from arriving 1.  Bookmark your city or county website for quick access to storm updates and emergency instructions. 2. Bring loose, lightweight objects inside that could become projectiles in high winds (e.g., patio furniture, garbage cans); anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside (e.g., propane tanks); and trim or remove trees close enough to fall on the building. 3. Cover all of your home’s windows. Permanent storm shutters offer the best protection for windows. A second option is to board up windows with 5/8” exterior grade or marine plywood, cut to fit and ready to install. What to do when a hurricane is 36 hours from arriving 1. Turn on your TV or radio in order to get the latest weather updates and emergency instructions. 2. Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit. Include food and water sufficient for at least three days, medications, a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies. 3. Plan how to communicate with family members if you lose power. For example, you can call, text, email or use social media. Remember that during disasters, sending text messages is usually reliable and faster than making phone calls because phone lines are often overloaded. 4.  Review your evacuation plan with your family. You may have to leave quickly so plan ahead. 5.  Keep your car in good working condition, and keep the gas tank full; stock your vehicle with emergency supplies and a change of clothes. After a Hurricane 1. Listen to local officials for updates and instructions. 2. Check-in with family and friends by texting or using social media. 3.  Return home only when authorities indicate it is safe. 4. Watch out for debris and downed power lines. 5. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of fast-moving water can sweep your vehicle away. 6.Avoid flood water as it may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines and may hide dangerous debris or places where the ground is washed away. 7. Photograph the damage to your property in order to assist in filing an insurance claim. 8. Do what you can to prevent further damage to your property, (e.g., putting a tarp on a damaged roof), as insurance may not cover additional damage that occurs after the storm. When there is no hurricane: Make a hurricane plan 1,  Know your hurricane risk. Talk to your local emergency management agency. 2. Make an emergency plan. 3.  Sign up for alerts and warnings 4.Make a Family communication plan 5. Plan shelter options 6. Know your evacuation route 7.  Build or restock your basic disaster supplies kit, including food and water, a flashlight, batteries, chargers, cash, and first aid supplies. 8. Consider buying flood insurance. 9. Familiarize yourself with local emergency plans. Know where to go and how to get there should you need to get to higher ground or to evacuate. 10. Stay tuned to local wireless emergency alerts, TV, or radio for weather updates, emergency instructions, or evacuation orders.  
  • FBI: 1 hurt when pipe bomb explodes at Indiana post office
    FBI: 1 hurt when pipe bomb explodes at Indiana post office
    A postal worker was injured when a pipe bomb exploded at a post office in northwestern Indiana, and the FBI said Thursday it is investigating whether it was an act of terrorism. The investigation into the explosion Wednesday around 6 p.m. at the facility in East Chicago 'remains open and active,' the agency said in a statement, urging the public to come forward with tips. The FBI said it was 'still trying to ascertain if there are any terrorism links' to the blast. East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said the female postal worker's injuries were not life-threatening. FBI spokeswoman Christine Bavender said no additional information will be released 'at the present time,' but that the public is encouraged to contact the agency with any information on the explosion. Local law enforcement also assisted in the investigation. The Porter County's bomb squad responded with a bomb disposal robot. K-9 units from the Lake County Sheriff's Department were at the scene. A roadway near the post office was blocked off as authorities investigated. East Chicago is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Chicago. ___ FBI contacts: 1-800-225-5324 and www.fbi.gov/tips Tips for FBI: 1-800-225-5324 or www.fbi.gov/tips
  • Atlanta Motor Speedway equipped to take in thousands of Irma evacuees
    Atlanta Motor Speedway equipped to take in thousands of Irma evacuees
    Floridians fleeing Hurricane Irma are pouring into Georgia Thursday, and one of the metro's largest facilities has opened its doors to them. We're talking with officials about their plan to keep everyone safe, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is speaking with officials at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Henry County, where they're equipped to take in thousands of people. AMS is used to packing in campers and RVs for NASCAR races and for every big race the field is covered with vehicles.  RELATED STORIES: Gov. Deal issues state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma FEMA, residents bracing for powerful Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean as a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick It makes it the perfect place to hold thousands of Florida residents, free of charge, who have driven out of harm's way. Officials tell Petersen they are opening the restroom and shower facilities, so evacuees will have bathrooms and hot water.  The facility officially opened Thursday morning for hurricane evacuees, and you can expect some could stay here until Irma clears Florida, and probably until the storm is away from south Georgia.
More

