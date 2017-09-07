The Doctrine Digest 9/7

Headlines:
Miami-Dade orders coastal evacuation as Hurricane Irma threatens
Trump sides with Democrats on fiscal issues, throwing Republican plans into chaos
Dennis Rodman thinks Trump should let him handle Kim Jong Un
Kid Rock talks politics in profanity-laden speech at Grand Rapids show
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 3 via Surrogate!
Outrage Corner:
Al Roker calls out Rush Limbaugh over hurricane Irma theory
Former Manson disciple Van Houten granted parole again by California board
WFAN suspends radio co-host Craig Carton following arrest on fraud charges
Disney criticized for casting white actor in live-action ‘Aladdin’
Nurses admired the size of a dead patient’s genitals — then opened a body bag to look
Clinton blames Sanders for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ attack
Today’s Trump Dump:
The Memo: Trump pulls off a stone-cold stunner
Some on The Left Are Demanding We Deport the First Lady
Other News:
Hurricane Irma causes devastation in the Caribbean
States file suit to block Trump’s DACA action
House Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Attorney General, Fbi Director Over Trump Dossier
Democrats dread Hillary's book tour
Michael Bennett: Cops drew guns on me for 'being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time'
White Christians are now a minority of the U.S. population, survey says
Taliban attacks US Afghan base in retaliation for US leaflets
'Israeli jets hit Syria's Masyaf chemical site'
'Shut up,' judge tells Menendez lawyer
South Carolina governor declares state of emergency for Irma
Sir Richard Branson rode out Hurricane Irma on his private island — in the wine cellar
Apple, Microsoft Offer to Defend Dreamers from Deportation
Facebook post by ‘white’ GOP mayoral candidate ‘offensive to NC Republicans’
Charge Dropped Against W.Va. Reporter Arrested After Questioning HHS Secretary
Boy whose heart stopped after bite of hot dog found to have rare condition
Report: Drug company faked cancer patients to sell drug
Martin Shkreli Allegedly Selling Unreleased Wu-Tang Clan CD On eBay
FACEBOOK CLAIMS IT’S REACHING MORE AMERICANS THAN EXIST IN AMERICA
HBO's 'Veep' to End With Season 7
Scott Disick Was Hospitalized on a 5150 Psychiatric Hold
Thom Yorke Laments Standstill in Radiohead Stage Collapse Case
