The Doctrine Digest 7/27

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will cross North America later next month. The eclipse is expected to cross from Oregon, entering the U.S. at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and leaving U.S. shores from South Carolina at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, over the course of an hour and a half. Becoming a citizen scientist through The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment program begins with downloading NASA's free GLOBE Observer Eclipse APP, which will fuel a nationwide science experiment. On Aug. 21, citizen scientists will be able to measure how the eclipse changes atmospheric conditions near them, contributing to a database used by scientists and students worldwide. The app explains how to make eclipse observations, but you will need to obtain a thermometer to accurately measure air temperature. Joining the experiment means you can help collect cloud and temperature data with your phone. NASA said that observers in areas with a partial eclipse or those who are outside the path of totality are encouraged to participate alongside those within totality. To learn more about how NASA is looking for the solar eclipses to help understand earth's energy, click HERE. Fourteen states will experience night-like darkness for approximately two minutes in the middle of the day, according to NASA. 'No matter where you are in North America, whether it's cloudy, clear, or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen scientist project,' said Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project. 'We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.