The Doctrine Digest 8/2

Headlines:
- Atlanta’s driverless car debut all set for Midtown in September
- Booker introduces bill to legalize marijuana nationwide
- Did Facebook Shut Down an AI Experiment Because Chatbots Developed Their Own Language?
- Teen jumps out of plane emergency door at San Francisco
- NASA IS HIRING A PLANETARY PROTECTION OFFICER TO SAVE EARTH FROM ALIENS
- Your Kitchen Sponge Is Dirtier Than Your Toilet, Study Finds
More Headlines:
- Millennials’ Love For Wine And Weed Is Hurting The Beer Industry
- Planet has just 5% chance of reaching Paris climate goal, study says
- Man’s quest for bigger penis turns deadly
- Bride, groom who slammed Dallas wedding photographer online, in media must pay $1.08M
- Amazon Developing Slavery Reparations Series ‘Black America’ From Will Packer, Aaron McGruder
- Kim Kardashian’s Company Sued for $100 Million Over Her LuMee Phone Case Endorsement
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump: Bannon Is Wrong, I'm Not Raising Taxes on the Rich
- Republican Sen. Flake condemns Trump, says GOP should 'speak out' against 'erratic' administration
- Trump admin waives environmental laws to allow border wall construction
- White House met with Fox News about Seth Rich conspiracy, lawsuit reveals
- President Trump 'weighed in' on Donald Jr. statement 'as any father would,' White House says
- Behind Fox News' Baseless Seth Rich Story: The Untold Tale
Other News:
- Dow Industrials Make Run at 22000
- Senate confirms Trump's new FBI director
- Sessions addresses black police as "crucial ambassadors" of law enforcement
- Senate panel to hold bipartisan hearings on healthcare
- ICBM test carried out by US Air Force
- Senate Dems spell out conditions on bipartisan tax reform
- Tillerson: I've told Russia our relationship can get worse, 'and it just did'
- Republicans wonder: Can we govern?
- Venezuela vote taken right out of the 'sham election' playbook
- Father pleads guilty to killing son, 5, after Disneyland trip
- New iPhone leaks show tap to wake, attention detection, and virtual home button
- Patriots' Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore booted after camp scuffle
- Why Kathy Griffin is suddenly bald
- Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Saint Pablo Tour Insurers
- 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Gets a New Writer
- A cow's KISS: Calf resembling Gene Simmons goes viral
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself