The Doctrine Digest 8/22

Headlines:
- 'A primal experience': Americans dazzled by solar eclipse
- Afghan leaders, Taliban react to Trump's new war plan
- Jefferson Memorial exhibit update will acknowledge slavery record
- McConnell says there is ‘zero chance’ Congress will fail to raise debt ceiling
- Suspected Van Driver In Barcelona Attack Shot Dead By Police
- More children to be diagnosed with high blood pressure under new guidelines
- Director Joss Whedon's ex-wife alleges serial cheating in scathing essay
WTF:
- Elon Musk leads 116 experts calling for outright ban on killer robots
- Wal-Mart Applies for Patent for Blimp-Style Floating Warehouse
- Jersey Gov. Chris Christie no longer a candidate to replace Mike Francesa at WFAN
- Clark Atlanta seeks to enroll Chance the Rapper after viral tweet
- Famed Inventor Says He Buried Reporter 'At Sea' After His Homemade Sub Sank
- Prosecutors: Prof killed boyfriend as part of sexual fantasy
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump mocked for staring at total solar eclipse
- Trump's favorable ratings in the Rust Belt are basically the same as on Election Day
- Secret Service says it will run out of money to protect Trump and his family Sept. 30
- Senator who hoped for Trump assassination in post apologizes
- Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump after conservative website bashes his clothes
Other News:
- Fate of Atlanta’s Confederate monuments to be decided this fall
- US Navy collision: Divers join search for missing sailors
- US soldier who defected to NORTH KOREA dies after five decades in isolation
- William Shatner (Canadian) Gives American History Lesson to Statue
- Texas man charged with trying to bomb a Confederate statue in Houston
- Here’s Where You Can See Every Total Solar Eclipse for the Next 50 Years
- The International Space Station just pulled off the photobomb of a lifetime
- UN: North Korean Shipments to Syria Chemical Arms Agency Were ‘Intercepted’
- Ischia earthquake: Last of three brothers freed from rubble
- Judge shot outside Ohio courthouse returns fire; suspect killed
- Dozens injured, none life-threatening, in Pa. train crash
- Teen pleads guilty to lesser charge in Slender Man attack
- INDIA RULES AGAINST INSTANT TERMINATION OF MARRIAGE IN WIN FOR WOMEN’S RIGHTS
- Most moms aren't putting babies to sleep safely, study says
- Rockwell study drawing of umpires fetches $1.68M at auction
- My Wild Days with Jerry Lewis with France
- Chrissy Teigen Cuts Back on Drinking: ‘I Have to Fix Myself’
- Jay-Z Finally Talks About His Elevator Fight With Solange Knowles
- Mystikal Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Rape
