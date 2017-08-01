The Doctrine Digest 8/1

Headlines:
- Trump Removes Anthony Scaramucci From Communications Director Role
- Senate Republicans brush off Trump's healthcare demands
- Katie Couric Out at Yahoo News
- Opioid commission tells Trump to declare state of emergency
- Details emerge in deal to bring 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles
- Cubs fan dishes on faceoff with nacho-gripping Chris Christie
WTF:
- NYPD Goes Easy On Naked Times Square Panhandlers Because They’re Illegal Immigrants
- Man ‘marries’ his laptop, sues for state recognition and a wedding cake
- Outback Steakhouse At The Center Of Bizarre Conspiracy Theory
- NASA: Not all solar eclipse viewing glasses are safe
- Man’s quest for bigger penis turns deadly
- MTV's 'TRL' set to return this fall
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Democrats plan to block possible Trump recess appointments
- Donald Trump insists there’s no chaos at White House
- Trump on healthcare: 'Why should Congress not be paying what public pays?'
- Kelly called Comey to express anger over firing, sources say
- Spokeswoman: Trump 'joking' when he told police to be 'rough' on suspects
- WaPo: Trump helped come up with misleading statement on Jr.'s meeting
- Rowling apologizes after tweets saying Trump ignored disabled boy
Other News:
- Inmate escapes from Atlanta detention center
- Isil claim Iraqi embassy suicide attack in Kabul
- Police take 2 Venezuela opposition leaders from homes
- US detects 'highly unusual' North Korean submarine activity
- Putin tests Trump with counterpunch on sanctions
- Russian missile deal with Turkey raises concern inside Pentagon
- Retired Army medic James McCloughan awarded Medal of Honor for Vietnam War bravery
- Chelsea Handler vs. Tomi Lahren Gets Ugly at Politicon
- Comedian Adam Carolla Testifies on Free Speech Abuse Before Congress
- Jury Begins Deliberations In Shkreli Trial
- Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt of court
- Venezuela: 10 Dead, 200 Voting Centers Attacked as US Sanctions Maduro
- More people are giving up smoking and vaping may be to thank
- A new digital currency is about to be created as the bitcoin blockchain is forced to split in two
- Facebook shuts down robots after they invent their own language
- HBO CEO calls hack ‘disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing’
- Neil Armstrong's Solid Gold Moon Lander Replica Stolen From Museum
- Jets rookie Adams says football field ‘perfect place to die’
- Ron Goldman's Father Wants to Know How O.J. Simpson's Kids Are Suddenly Buying Real Estate in Cash
- McDonald's just brought back Szechuan McNugget sauce after a cartoon called for its return
- Angelina Jolie says child casting story is false, upsetting
- 72-year-old woman kills 11 copperheads with shotgun, shovel
- 12 escaped Alabama inmates used peanut butter to fool guard
- Adidas admits to making mistake in replacing female referee for LaVar Ball
- Sam Shepard, Actor and Pulitzer-Winning Playwright, Is Dead at 73
- Carol Burnett returns to TV with "A Little Help"
