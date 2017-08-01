The Doctrine Digest 8/1

A 14-year-old drowned while at the pool with his high school football team, his mother told WSB-TV. >> Read more trending news Nar'Quevious Tucker, 14, and the LaGrange High School football team had just finished football camp. His mother, Carrsellea Tucker, said the team went to LaGrange College for a pool party to celebrate on Saturday. Carrsellea said her son jumped off the diving board and never resurfaced. In tears, she told WSB-TV what she had heard from those at the scene. 'When he looked around looking for my son, he said he was at the bottom of the pool. He didn't float back up and he knew something was wrong. That's when he dove in and coach pulled him out. And that's when they did CPR,' she said. Tucker was rushed to the hospital but died. Carrsellea said her son was a rising freshman who had dreams of playing college football. 'It hurt my heart so much because he was so excited about going to high school and playing football,' she said. Investigators said this was an accident and they suspect no foul play. 'I know he's watching down on me, I know he knows I'm crying, I know he's saying, 'Mama, it's going to be alright,' but I just miss him,' his mother said. But she wonders why lifeguards on duty weren’t there to help. “Where were they? They had a job to do and they failed,” Carrsellea said. 'You had all these minors at the pool. Where (were) the adults in charge?” According to WSB-TV, there were four lifeguards on duty at the time of the drowning. Troup County School System and LaGrange College released a statement following the incident: “We extend our prayers and deepest sympathy to Nar’Quevious Tucker’s family, friends, and LHS football teammates. The Troup County School System and LaGrange College communities are all deeply saddened by this loss.”