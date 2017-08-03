The Doctrine Digest 8/3

Headlines:
- Trump denies calling White House a 'dump'
- White House aide: Statue of liberty poem not the test for immigration policy
- Fired FBI director James Comey inks book deal
- Booker introduces bill to legalize marijuana nationwide
- OHIO FACTORY OWNER: I NEED SOBER WORKERS
- Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five's Kidd Creole Arrested for Murder
Outrage Corner:
- Boy Scouts dispute Trump's "greatest ever" claim about his speech
- Grandmother charged with murder after child dies in dog attack
- Al Gore’s Home Devours 34 Times More Electricity Than Average U.S. Household
- Arkansas Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Neighbors' Donkeys
- Justin Bieber On Pulling His Purpose Tour: “I Want My Career To Be Sustainable”
- Amazon Developing Slavery Reparations Series ‘Black America’ From Will Packer, Aaron McGruder
Today’s Trump Dump:
- US senator says Trump ready for war with North Korea
- Trump wants Afghan commander fired because he's 'losing': report
- Trump Administration Urges Congress to Retain 2001 War Powers Law
- EPA Official Resigns In Protest To Trump
- Secret Service to test drone to boost security at Trump property
- Trump was almost the president in ‘Sharknado,’ after Sarah Palin turned down the role
- How Trump Inspired ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ to Add Muslim Superhero
Other News:
- GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support
- Trump rips Congress, brags about deal-making prowess in Russian sanctions statement
- Dow ends above 22,000 milestone with help from Apple
- Russia PM: new U.S. sanctions amount to 'full-scale trade war'
- Justice Department to examine race-based admissions in universities
- Does ADP Report Signal a Slowing Jobs Machine?
- Senate confirms Marvin Kaplan for NLRB
- Two dead, nine hurt in Minneapolis school explosion
- Venezuela chief prosecutor to probe election fraud claim
- Prince Philip carries out final official engagement
- Father of teenager who had sex with his physics teacher on a flight speaks out
- The Woman Who Encouraged Her Boyfriend To Kill Himself Over Texts Could Be Sentenced Today
- ‘Sexiest motorcyclist’ on Instagram killed in horrific high-speed crash
- Sofia Vergara Poses Nude for Women's Health at 45: 'You Can't Be Perfect'
- Kristen Stewart Is Open to Dating Men Again
- Tom Brady turns 40
- Steph Curry says he wasn’t ‘trying to clown’ LeBron James
- Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant's five rings rank him above LeBron James
- HBO Security Contractor: Hackers Stole ‘Thousands of Internal Documents’
