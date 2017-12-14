The Doctrine Digest 12/14

Headlines:
- Tommy Nobis, Atlanta Falcons legend, dead at 74
- Mary Norwood Requests Recount In Atlanta Mayoral Runoff
- Roy Moore turns recount into religious crusade: ‘Immorality sweeps over the land’
- Omarosa Manigault 'physically dragged' out of White House: Report
- Tavis Smiley staunchly denies sexual misconduct allegations after PBS suspends his talk show
- Mark Wahlberg Is The Most Overpaid Actor Of 2017
Outrage Corner:
- Surgeon admits marking his initials on the livers of two patients
- Americans Of All Stripes Strongly Want the FCC To Maintain Net Neutrality
- Salma Hayek: Weinstein Threatened to Kill Me, Forced Me to Shoot a Full-Frontal Scene
- LaVar Ball: I'm 'Uncontrollable'; Perception Wouldn't Be Same If I Were White
- Mom accused of subjecting son to 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
- LinkedIn hosted jihadist lectures, Blair institute reveals
More Headlines:
- Second implosion for Georgia Dome announced
- NEW YEAR’S EVE PEACH DROP MOVING TO WOODRUFF PARK
- Joe Biden consoles daughter of ailing John McCain on 'The View'
- Three men who laughed as they dragged a shark behind a motorboat could go to prison
- Hurricane Irma was the No. 1 top trending Google search in the US & globally for 2017
- Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction: 'Good Things Come to Those Who Wait'
Today’s Trump Dump:
- GOP strikes deal on Trump tax cuts
- Trump Gives Final Tax Pitch As GOP Lawmakers Reach A Deal On A Bill
- Under fire after Moore loss, Bannon reloads for war on McConnell
- USA Today Calls Trump Unfit To Clean Obama's Toilets In Scathing Editorial
- CNN: 'Pathetic loser' tweet from Anderson Cooper's account came from someone who stole assistant's unlocked phone
Weinstein And Company:
- Morgan Spurlock Confesses Indiscretions: “I Am Part Of The Problem”
- Russell Simmons Accused of Rape by Three Women: Report
- Netflix Fires Exec Who Told Danny Masterson Accuser "We Don't Believe" Rape Claims
- The Chew Co-Hosts Address Mario Batali's Sexual Misconduct Allegations On-Air
- ABC Pulls 'Great American Baking Show' Amid Johnny Iuzzini Sexual Harassment Claims
- House Democrat tells female colleagues the way they dress is 'an invitation' for harassment
Other News:
- California wildfires still a serious threat
- Despite Tillerson overture, White House says not right time for North Korea talks
- White House: Nomination of Alabama Lawyer Brett Talley 'Will Not Be Moving Forward'
- Rod Rosenstein: No good cause to fire Mueller
- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Will Replace Al Franken In U.S. Senate
- Fed Raises Rates While Keeping Three-Hike Outlook for 2018
- Kentucky Lawmaker Dies In Apparent Suicide Amid Accusations Of Sexual Assault
- Schumer Files Police Report After Fraudulent Document Emerges
- GRPD chief nauseated by screams of girl cuffed by officers
- 20-pound US helicopter window falls off mid-flight, injuring child in Okinawa
- Partners: U.S. Government Ban Will Deliver Huge Blow To Kaspersky Lab
- Target to Buy Shipt for $550 Million in Challenge to Amazon
- Botnet hackers that caused huge Internet blackout did it for money, revenge
- Jerry Jones won his fight with NFL commish Roger Goodell
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself