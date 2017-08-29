The Doctrine Digest 8/29

Headlines:
- As Harvey rages, Texas senators defend votes against Sandy funding
- North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest test
- See Hillary Clinton promote her book — for about the price of a Broadway play
- Kathy Griffin Says Her Friendship with Anderson Cooper Is 'Over' Due to Trump Beheading Photo Scandal
- The Girl Scouts Have Accused The Boy Scouts Of Secretly Trying To Recruit Girls To Appeal To Millennial Parents
- Bill Nye, the 'Science Guy,' says Disney owes him and others $28 million in profits
Sparring W/ Dr. Joe:
- Consistency is key for weight loss, study says
- Cardiology study links higher coffee intake with lower risk of early death
- FDA Designates MDMA As 'Breakthrough Therapy' For Post-Traumatic Stress
- Your Yoga Mat Could Be Hurting Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant
- Watchdog group accuses Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop of 'deceptive' marketing claims
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump to visit Texas on Today
- Bannon wages war against Trump-backed candidate in Alabama
- Trump Punishes Longtime Aide After Phoenix Speech
- Trump Organization pursued a Moscow Trump Tower during election
- Trump clears way for local police to obtain military gear
- Transgender service members sue over Trump military ban
- Eminem leads anti-Trump chant at music fest
Other News:
- Houston floods: 'Catastrophic' flooding from Harvey to worsen
- An outdated photo wrongly suggests Barack Obama is at a food shelter in Houston
- GOP Gov. Rauner accused of making Illinois a 'sanctuary state' with new law
- 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at public library in New Mexico
- NYC Hikes Price Of Pack Of Cigarettes To $13, Highest In US
- After 'Guru Of Bling' Sentencing, Indian State Stays On Alert For Violence
- Taliban suicide bomber targets Kabul bank, kills 5 people
- Sea Shepherd to stop intercepting Japanese whaling vessels
- Kenya Enforces World's Toughest Law Against Plastic Bags
- Women reveal their sexiest stats in new orgasm study
- BLACK HOLE MODELS ARE WRONG, WORLD’S MOST ENERGETIC X-RAY MACHINE SHOWS
- Facebook now blocks ads from pages that spread fake news
- Apple reportedly holding iPhone event on September 12th
- Google removes 300 Android apps that secretly hijacked phones for DDoS attacks
- Lions, Matthew Stafford agree to $135M extension
- UFC facing possible class-action lawsuit for failed Mayweather vs McGregor Fight Pass streams
- Wrestler Sexy Star Accused of Deliberately Injuring Opponent
- Nude Justin Bieber Pics Get Posted To Selena Gomez's Instagram Account
- 'Gone With the Wind' fans march through social media to shame ban in Memphis
- Hurricane Harvey: Kevin Hart Starts Relief Challenge
- Ed Skrein Exits 'Hellboy' Reboot After Whitewashing Outcry
