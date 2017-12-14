The Doctrine Digest 12/13

Headlines:
Alleged workplace shooter killed in car accident in Alabama
Democrat Doug Jones Bests Roy Moore In Alabama
White House Insists Trump Tweet Wasn't Sexist. Female Senators Disagree
U.S. Is Ready to Talk to North Korea ‘Anytime,’ Tillerson Says
Rihanna, Chris Evans, other stars rethink how to support bullied middle schooler Keaton Jones
UMass Is Using Care Bears to De-Stress Adult Students
Laid up with 'man flu'? It's real, researcher says
Sci/Tech Update:
Poll: 83 percent of voters support keeping FCC's net neutrality rules
Facebook hits back at former executive Chamath Palihapitiya
6-year-old YouTube star earns $11M reviewing toys
Tinder is testing a feed of real-time updates from your matches, including posts from Instagram and Spotify
‘Humans will worship AI MESSIAH’ God Robot religion expected to boom
This visitor from beyond our solar system will be probed for signs of life
More Headlines:
DeKalb tells bars and nightclubs they must close earlier
Trump's Moon Directive Earns Praise from NASA, Others
America's healthiest and least healthy states
George Clooney Once Gave 14 of His Best Friends $1 Million Each, Rande Gerber Says
Man Biting Passengers On JetBlue Flight Forces Plane To Turn Around
Bitcoin Rally Boosts Smaller Cryptos Litecoin, Ether to Records
Today’s Trump Dump:
Senator Gillibrand calls Trump Twitter post 'sexist smear'
In texts, FBI agents on Russia probe called Trump an 'idiot'
Dennis Rodman thinks he can bring Trump and 'friend' Kim Jong Un together
CNN's Acosta complains of White House threat
Grassley urges Trump to reconsider controversial judicial picks
Weinstein And Company:
Famed restaurateur allegedly has ‘rape room’ in trendy NYC eatery
When alcohol flowed, Mario Batali turned abusive, workers say
LAPD probe claim Roman Polanski molested girl in 1975
Other News:
Akayed Ullah: What we know about the Manhattan explosion suspect
Trump Signs 2018 Defense Bill
Republicans close in on historic tax deal
Alabama winner may not take office until 2018
Franken's Senate replacement expected to be named Wednesday
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dead at 65
World leaders take aim at climate change and Trump
Charles Manson died of ‘cardiac arrest after colon cancer battle’
Turkey Says World Must Recognise East Jerusalem as Palestinian Capital
Officials charge 3 men linked to shark dragging video incident
These Personality Traits May Help You Live Longer
Disney set to seal $60bn 21st Century Fox takeover
Exxon gives up major climate change fight
Illegal cooking fire caused devastating Skirball Fire in Southern Calif., officials say
Ancient man-sized penguin may have been biggest ever
Jada Pinkett Smith slams Golden Globes snub of 'Girls Trip,' Tiffany Haddish
Critics Call The Last Jedi the Best Star Wars Movie Since The Empire Strikes Back
