The Doctrine Digest 12/6 

Headlines:
- Atlanta mayoral candidate calls for recount: 'It's not over yet'
- UGA FANS TRAVELING IN MASSES TO ROSE BOWL
- Obama jokingly congratulates himself for continued job creation under Trump: 'Thanks, Obama'
- Mueller investigation cost $6.7 million within first five months
- Conyers 'retiring today' amid sexual misconduct allegations
- New York art museum refuses to remove painting of girl after 'voyeurism' complaint
- IOC suspends Russia; clears path for Russians to compete as neutral athletes in Pyeongchang
More Headlines:
- Trump signals Jerusalem will be home to U.S. Embassy in Israel
- After Matt Lauer firing, NBC gets ratings boost
- Spanking can lead to relationship violence, study says
- A six-year-old girl is being called the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’
- Google is pulling YouTube off the Fire TV and Echo Show as feud with Amazon grows
- Eating cheese every day might actually be healthy
- John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy
Today’s Trump Dump:
- White House: Mueller has not subpoenaed Trump’s bank records
- Trump Asks Judge to Dismiss Accuser’s Defamation Case
- Trump's eldest son to face congressional questions on his contacts with Russians, WikiLeaks
- In awkward White House photo op, Trump turns Jeff Flake into a prop
- Trump to Help Open Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Saturday
- Democratic lawmaker says he’ll force vote to impeach Trump tomorrow
Weinstein And Company:
- Weinstein's 'Complicity Machine': Report Claims Coverups, Collusion & Intimidation Tactics
- Media elites roared in laughter at obscene 2008 'roast' sending up Matt Lauer's office sexcapades
- Terry Crews Sues WME Agent Adam Venit for Sexual Assault
- Former Voice Contestant Melanie Martinez Responds to Rape Allegations
- Hyperloop cofounder Pishevar takes leaves after harassment allegations
- Rene Russo can't believe 'people are so surprised women are being groped'
- Kevin Spacey's 'Sexual Behavior' Halted Filming on The Usual Suspects, Says Gabriel Byrne’
- Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix's The Ranch Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Other News:
- Atlanta adds Emory, CDC in largest expansion since 1952
- Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed by Senate to lead Department of Homeland Security
- GOP Sen. Flake donates $100 to Dem Doug Jones in Alabama race
- British Intelligence Reportedly Foils Plot To Kill Prime Minister
- Justices Sharply Divided in Wedding Cake Case
- Feds bring charges against man acquitted in Kate Steinle death
- Wildfires continue to rage across Southern California
- Did NASA’s rover just find a cannonball on Mars?
- Colin Kaepernick accepts Muhammad Ali Legacy Award from Beyonce
- Ryan Shazier undergoing further testing at hospital
- Traces of Alcohol and Ecstasy Revealed in Chester Bennington's Autopsy Report Release
- Randy Travis apologizes after video shows him nude and belligerent during DWI arrest
- 'French Elvis' Johnny Hallyday Dies At 74
- Trump Isn't Among Year's Most Popular Tweets — Obama Dominates The List
- Skydiving Santa crashes into tree near Florida beach, breaks leg[Summary]
