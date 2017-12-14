Listen Live
The Doctrine Digest 12/12
Close

The Doctrine Digest 12/12

The Doctrine Digest 12/12

The Doctrine Digest 12/12

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines:

Atlanta Mayoral Election Results Become Official, Recount Still Looms

https://www.wabe.org/atlanta-mayoral-election-results-become-official-recount-still-looms/

Trump calls for tougher immigration restrictions after New York City attack

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/12/11/trump-team-immigration-restrictions-needed-after-new-york-city-incident/941692001/

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls on Trump to resign

http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/11/politics/trump-resign-gillibrand-sexual-assault/index.html

Democrat Doug Jones Leading Roy Moore by Double Digits in New Poll

http://ijr.com/2017/12/1032624-democrat-doug-jones-leading-roy-moore-double-digits-new-poll/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59272029&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_pRqV8et4C13k43dhOWduhLZIJqrKPDOQSkghvHsfeUQrVe2YQpvR6-dO8sMc9TvHgrYeztqjexIFlZnojuodaSV-pIQ&_hsmi=59272029

Larry King denies he groped Eddie Fisher's ex-wife twice

http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/12/11/larry-king-denies-groped-eddie-fishers-ex-wife-twice.html

Dennis Rodman Says He Knows What His Pal Kim Jong Un Wants

https://www.yahoo.com/news/dennis-rodman-says-knows-pal-021349715.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&uh_test=2_13

 

More Headlines:

Kimmel brings infant son on stage in heartfelt return, slams Congress over health care

http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/kimmel-brings-newborn-stage-heartfelt-return-slams-congress/story?id=51732631

Rapper invites Kaepernick to join Richmond arena football team

http://wncn.com/2017/12/08/rapper-invites-kaepernick-to-join-richmond-arena-football-team/

Hitler-themed homework upsets parents of Illinois middle school students

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/12/11/hitler-themed-homework-upsets-parents-illinois-middle-school-students.html

Daredevil falls to his death from 62-story building

https://nypost.com/2017/12/11/daredevil-falls-to-his-death-from-62-story-building/

‘Humans will worship AI MESSIAH’ God Robot religion expected to boom

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/666149/god-robots-uber-google-artificial-intelligence-religion-way-of-the-future

Netflix under fire for mocking viewers of its own film 'A Christmas Prince'

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/on-demand/2017/12/12/netflix-fire-mocking-viewers-film-christmas-prince/

6-year-old YouTube star earns $11M reviewing toys

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ryan-toysreview-6-year-old-youtube-star-earns-millions/

Keaton Jones Facebook Video Gone After Mom’s Confederate Flag Photos Surface

http://deadline.com/2017/12/keaton-jones-facebook-video-removed-kimberly-jones-confederate-flag-photos-1202224492/

 

Sparrin’ W/ Dr. Joe:

Is this year’s flu vaccine effective?

http://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainmentlife/20171211/is-this-years-flu-vaccine-effective

Pitt study: E-cigarette use can lead to smoking in young people

http://www.post-gazette.com/news/health/2017/12/11/ecigs-university-pittsburgh-primack-smoking-vaping/stories/201712110198

Having older brothers increases men's likelihood of being gay

http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/11/health/men-older-brothers-gay-study/index.html

Girl has blunt message for insurance company after brain surgery request denied

http://fox4kc.com/2017/12/11/girl-has-blunt-message-for-insurance-company-after-brain-surgery-request-denied/

Transgender Weightlifter Claims to Have No Advantage Over Biologically Female Athletes

http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/12/1032521-transgender-weightlifter-claims-no-advantage-biologically-female-athletes/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59272029&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_pRqV8et4C13k43dhOWduhLZIJqrKPDOQSkghvHsfeUQrVe2YQpvR6-dO8sMc9TvHgrYeztqjexIFlZnojuodaSV-pIQ&_hsmi=59272029

 

Today’s Trump Dump:

Trump accusers call for Congress to investigate sexual harassment allegations against him

http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-accusers-call-congress-investigate-sexual-harassment-allegations/story?id=51718788

CNN Pivots to Coverage on Trump's Diet Coke Consumption Minutes After NYC Attack

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/christinerousselle/2017/12/11/cnn-diet-cokes-n2420994

Tensions boil over in combative WH briefing

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/364375-tensions-boil-over-in-combative-wh-briefing

Gloria Steinem: Trump Is Not The President Because 'He Lost By 10 Million Votes'

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2017/12/09/gloria-steinem-trump-is-not-the-president-n2420222

President's 5-Year-Old Tweet Might Be the Real Reason Chelsea Handler Mercilessly Trashes Trump

http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/12/1032511-presidents-5-year-old-tweet-might-real-reason-chelsea-handler-mercilessly-trashes-trump/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59272029&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_pRqV8et4C13k43dhOWduhLZIJqrKPDOQSkghvHsfeUQrVe2YQpvR6-dO8sMc9TvHgrYeztqjexIFlZnojuodaSV-pIQ&_hsmi=59272029

Donald Trump Jr Offers to Host Boy From Viral Anti-Bullying Video at His Own Place

http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/12/1032464-donald-trump-jr-offers-host-boy-viral-anti-bullying-video-place/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59252839&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8en6_ZhF6j1R6Nmc-IRd2uwUs91gjDhI95PLjv03kvGpYuVQBFOxUCybJoI_07adkWlrzHo3WF1SXis1Z742aYM8gFWA&_hsmi=59252839

 

Weinstein And Company:

NFL Network suspends Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans over sexual harassment allegations

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/2017/12/11/nfl-network-suspends-hall-famer-analysts-sexual-harassment-allegations/943287001/

Mario Batali Steps Away From Restaurant Empire Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

https://ny.eater.com/2017/12/11/16759540/mario-batali-sexual-misconduct-allegations

New Yorker fires Ryan Lizza over alleged 'improper sexual conduct'

https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/11/new-yorker-fires-ryan-lizza-sexual-misconduct-290504

Steve Edwards Out at 'Good Day LA'

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/steve-edwards-at-good-day-la-1066530

Disney executive, 58, charged with three felony counts of child sexual abuse

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/disney-executive-58-charged-three-154619595.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&uh_test=2_13

 

Other News:

Cold front to bring windy conditions, near-freezing temps

http://www.ajc.com/weather/close-24k-without-power-after-snow-storm/WpNgSYpTD2zew6KzRaHCqO/

Mayor Kasim Reed threatens Norwood with lawsuit

http://www.ajc.com/news/local-govt--politics/mayor-kasim-reed-threatens-former-foe-with-lawsuit/04MP0fyCPLKWwDqh3U7dWI/

Obama Steps Into the Spotlight to Tell Alabama to Reject Roy Moore

http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/12/1032628-obama-steps-spotlight-tell-alabama-reject-roy-moore/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59272029&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_pRqV8et4C13k43dhOWduhLZIJqrKPDOQSkghvHsfeUQrVe2YQpvR6-dO8sMc9TvHgrYeztqjexIFlZnojuodaSV-pIQ&_hsmi=59272029

Obama urges ObamaCare signups ahead of deadline

http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/364321-obama-urges-obamacare-signups-hits-repeal-efforts

DOJ appeals ruling that transgender people are free to enlist in US military

http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/11/politics/us-pentagon-transgender-enlist/index.html

President Trump Is Sending NASA Back To The Moon

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/12/11/569936446/president-trump-is-sending-nasa-back-to-the-moon

California wildfires have destroyed 1,000 structures ... and counting

http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/11/us/california-wildfires/index.html

Putin announces Russian troop withdrawal from Syria during visit

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-42307365

KIM JONG UN’S BRUTAL REGIME IN NORTH KOREA IS WORSE THAN NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS, HUMAN RIGHTS LEADER SAYS

http://www.newsweek.com/kim-jong-uns-brutal-regime-north-korea-worse-nazi-concentration-camps-human-745032

Charles Jenkins, Cold War Defector To North Korea, Dies At 77

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/12/12/570080374/charles-jenkins-cold-war-defector-to-north-korea-dies-at-77

Autopsy reveals Charles Manson died of acute cardiac arrest and complications resulting from a battle with colon cancer

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5169749/Charles-Manson-died-acute-cardiac-arrest-colon-cancer.html

A fake restaurant became London’s Number One on TripAdvisor

http://metro.co.uk/2017/12/07/fake-restaurant-became-londons-number-one-tripadvisor-7140853/

FCC, FTC announce partnership to police internet after net neutrality repeal

http://thehill.com/policy/technology/364336-fcc-ftc-announce-partnership-to-police-internet-after-net-neutrality-repeal

Astronomers Will Scan Mystery Interstellar Object to Make Sure It’s Not a Spaceship

https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/260272-astronomers-will-scan-interstellar-mystery-object-make-sure-not-spaceship

Brady intercepted twice as Dolphins beat Pats 27-20

https://www.foxsports.com/southwest/story/brady-intercepted-twice-as-dolphins-beat-pats-27-20-2-121217

CAA Cancels Golden Globes Party, Will Help Start Legal Defense Fund for Sex Harassment Cases

News

  • Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
    Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
    Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, first shot and killed his mother, then went to the school, opened fire and killed 20 children and six staff members before killing himself. >> PHOTOS: Scenes from Sandy Hook According to the Hartford Courant, the town is paying tribute to the victims this year with a temporary exhibit featuring photos of the students and educators who were killed in the shooting. “We ask that you spend a few minutes in quiet reflection as we remember the lives of these vibrant young children and caring adults who were part of the essence of this community as students, educators and friends,” reads a sign at the exhibit. “All of those so tragically killed on that day were greatly loved by their families and friends and they continue to be loved and missed every day.” The exhibit will be on display through Friday, WTIC reported. >> Read more trending news Additionally, town offices will closed for a moment of silent reflection from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Trinity Church will also host an interfaith service at 7 p.m., and St. Rose Church will hold a mass at 7:30 p.m., according to WTIC. Earlier this week, Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit group created by parents of two of the victims, released a public service announcement urging people to become familiar with the warning signs leading up to mass shootings. >> Watch the PSA here
  • Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, “Mr. Falcon,” has died at the age of 74. Nobis died Wednesday morning at home with his wife at his side, after an extended illness, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed.  Nobis was Atlanta’s No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and No. 5 choice in the AFL in December 1965. He played his college ball at Texas.  Nobis is one of college football’s all-time greatest linebackers. In his tenure with the Texas Longhorns (1963–1965), he averaged nearly 20 tackles a game and, as the only sophomore starter, was an important participant on the Longhorns’ 1963 National College Football Championship team, which defeated No. 2 Navy led by Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach in the 1964 Cotton Bowl Classic.  Read and sign the online guestbook for Tommy Nobis As a senior despite being slowed by a knee injury, he won the Outland Trophy for the best lineman in the country and the Maxwell Award for college’s best player. “Mr. Falcon” played from 1966-76 and was the original face of the franchise. It did not take long for the Falcons to get their first Pro Bowl selection as Nobis was elected his rookie season after being named Rookie of the Year and setting the unofficial record for most tackles in a season with a staggering and untouchable 294, which still stands today. Even more impressive, Nobis accomplished that feat in just a 14-game season, meaning he averaged close to 18 tackles a game. In his 11-season career, Nobis made the Pro Bowl five teams and was selected to the NFL’s 1960’s All-decade team. The Falcons franchise was built around Nobis, which led to his nickname “Mr. Falcon.” Nobis, who spent his entire NFL career bothered by knee injuries, was an inaugural member of the 2004 Falcons Ring of Honor and has his No. 60 jersey retired. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the great Tommy Nobis,” said Falcons owner Arthur Blank. “Tommy’s legacy began as the first Falcons player in team history, was built over 40 years with the organization and will live on for years to come in our Ring of Honor. ‘Mr. Falcon’ is rightfully beloved by generations of Falcons fans and we will always be grateful for his many contributions to our team and community.” No funeral plans have been announced.
  • Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons are expecting their first child
    Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons are expecting their first child
    Former “Friday Night Lights” star Jesse Plemons and his famous fiancée, Kirsten Dunst, are expecting their first child together, according to a report in Us Weekly. In 2014, Dunst spoke to the U.K.’s Red Magazine about her desire to have kids soon. >> Read more trending news “I’m in baby mode, because two of my really good friends are pregnant right now. One of them is pretty chilled, and the other’s like, ‘I can’t wait to have a glass of wine!'” Dunst said. “I love it though. We’ve already picked her girl’s name; it’s done! I think 33 is a good age to have your first baby.” Us Weekly also reports that Dunst, 35, and Plemons, 29 – who began dating after working together on the FX series “Fargo,” in which they played a married couple – will get hitched in Austin, Texas, in the spring of 2018. “It was a gift,” Plemons said when the pair began working together. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.” It was revealed that Dunst and Plemons were dating in May 2016, when paparazzi caught them kissing behind a fence. At the time, Dunst had only recently ended her relationship with long-term partner Garrett Hedlund. The “Bring It On” star had spoken to InStyle UK about her plans to marry Hedlund, but that obviously did not happen. “I am someone who wants to get married,” she told the magazine. >> ‘Full House’ star John Stamos announces he’s finally going to be dad in real life ”If it happens in my mid-to-late 30s, it’s going to be intimate. Courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I’ll treat it like it would be my 40th birthday.” Plemons and Dunst aren’t the only expecting celebrity couple. “Full House” star John Stamos recently revealed to People that he and fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child. The 54-year-old actor shared that he and his soon-to-be bride had been considering a baby for a while, and the timing was just right. “We have the same morals and the same values that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” Stamos said. He revealed that his fiancée jokingly thought they should have a baby before getting married “because [he’s] old.”
  • At age 17, he killed a deputy; at 71, he could get parole
    At age 17, he killed a deputy; at 71, he could get parole
    More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at parole since the nation's highest court ruled in his favor and cleared a path to freedom for hundreds of other 'juvenile lifers.'Louisiana's parole board scheduled a hearing Thursday for Henry Montgomery, who was 17 when he shot and killed East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Charles Hurt in 1963.The U.S. Supreme Court's January 2016 ruling in Montgomery's case opened the door for roughly 2,000 other juvenile offenders to argue for their release after receiving mandatory life-without-parole sentences.In June, a state judge who resentenced Montgomery to life with the possibility of parole called him a 'model prisoner' who appears to be rehabilitated.A grandson of the slain sheriff's deputy said he plans to urge the parole board to keep Montgomery in prison.Keith Nordyke, Montgomery's attorney for the parole board proceedings, said his client has completed a 100-hour 'pre-release course' and received other services to help with his transition if he is released from prison. But freedom wouldn't come easy for Montgomery after decades behind bars, Nordyke added.'I call it 'Rip Van Winkle syndrome.' The world has passed him by in many respects,' he said. 'We're talking about somebody who has never held a cellphone in his hands. He's never experienced a computer.'Montgomery initially was sentenced to death after a jury convicted him of fatally shooting Hurt, less than two weeks after his 17th birthday. After the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled he didn't get a fair trial and threw out his murder conviction in 1966, Montgomery was retried, found 'guilty without capital punishment' and automatically sentenced to life without parole.In 2012, however, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory sentencing of juvenile homicide offenders to life without possibility of parole is unconstitutional 'cruel and unusual' punishment.In deciding Montgomery's case last year, the nation's highest court extended a ban on mandatory life-without-parole for juvenile offenders to those already in prison. The decision ushered in a wave of new sentences and the release of dozens of inmates in states from Michigan to Pennsylvania, Arkansas and beyond.Other former teen offenders still are waiting for a chance at resentencing in states and counties that have been slow to address the court ruling, an earlier Associated Press investigation found. In Michigan, for example, prosecutors are seeking new no-parole sentences for nearly two-thirds of 363 juvenile lifers. Those cases are on hold until the Michigan Supreme Court, which heard arguments in October, determines whether judges or juries should decide the fate of those inmates.A new Louisiana law makes juvenile lifers eligible for release after 25 years in prison — unless a prosecutor intervenes. The state's district attorneys have asked judges to deny parole eligibility to 84 of the 255 inmates covered by the law, or about one in three cases, according to the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, an advocacy group.A few Louisiana prosecutors are seeking to deny parole eligibility in most of their cases. Some district attorneys report case numbers that vary from the group's tally, but not enough to make a significant difference in the statewide percentage it cites.In the U.S. Supreme Court's majority opinion for Montgomery's case, Justice Anthony Kennedy said prisoners like him 'must be given the opportunity to show their crime did not reflect irreparable corruption; and, if it did not, their hope for some years of life outside prison walls must be restored.'Montgomery's lawyers said he has strived to be a positive role model for other prisoners, serving as a coach and trainer for a boxing team he helped form at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.Hurt was married and had three children. Jean Paul deGravelles, a grandson of the slain deputy, said he plans to address the parole board and oppose Montgomery's release. He said Montgomery, at 17, was old enough to know right from wrong when he shot Hurt, who was looking for truants when he crossed paths with the school-skipping teenager.'This man went to trial twice, both times found guilty,' said deGravelles, a captain at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. 'What's so different now than when he killed (Hurt) 50 years ago? The situation hasn't changed.'___Associated Press reporter Adam Geller in New York City contributed to this report.
  • California wildfires prompt talks on tougher utility rules
    California wildfires prompt talks on tougher utility rules
    California utilities may face tougher safety rules for power lines, phone lines and utility poles in parts of the state most prone to wildfires.Under the proposed rules being considered Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission, tree branches would have to be kept farther away from power lines, newly installed lines would have to be spaced farther apart from each other and utility companies would have to fix many safety problems in areas of high fire risk before making repairs in lower-risk zones. Those repairs would have to follow a set timetable, taking no longer than six months in extreme fire-risk zones.The rules would change utility company operations across wide swaths of the state deemed to have a higher risk for wildfires.The agency first began considering the issue after a devastating series of Southern California wildfires in 2007, which were tied to swaying and arcing power lines, some of which even fell down during heavy winds.Though the cause of several fires that together killed 44 people in Northern California wine country this fall has not been determined, investigators are looking into whether power lines toppled by high winds may have played a role.Utility companies have been consulting with the PUC on the development of the rules being considered Thursday.
  • Man charged in Charlottesville car attack due in court
    Man charged in Charlottesville car attack due in court
    A young man accused of ramming a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, faces a court hearing Thursday on charges including second-degree murder.James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Maumee, Ohio, described as having a keen interest in Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, also faces charges including malicious wounding and felonious assault for the crash Aug. 12 that killed one woman and injured dozens of others. It came during a weekend of clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters that rocked the Virginia college town and renewed national debate over what to do with symbols of the Confederacy.Charlottesville became a target for white nationalists after its city council voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a downtown park. The rally by a loosely connected mix of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists was the largest gathering of such groups in a decade.Citing intense media coverage and public interest surrounding the case, a judge moved the hearing from Charlottesville General District Court to a circuit courthouse, writing in the order that 'no outbursts, gestures, comments or other disruptive behavior' would be tolerated.The preliminary hearing is to establish whether prosecutors have enough evidence to seek an indictment. Neither the commonwealth's attorney's office nor Fields' attorney responded to questions from The Associated Press ahead of the hearing.Fields has been in custody since the rally and so far has made only brief court appearances by video link. His attorney, Denise Lunsford, has not spoken publicly about the case and has declined to make Fields available for an interview.If convicted on the second-degree murder charge, Fields could face up to 40 years in prison under Virginia law.After several smaller rallies, hundreds of white nationalists and counter-protesters converged in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Fighting broke out before the event officially began and the brawling went on for around an hour until an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was forced to disband.Later, as counterdemonstrators were peacefully marching through downtown, the car barreled into the crowd. Video of the crash showed the car reversing and hitting more people amid a screech of tires. The same day, a Virginia State Police helicopter deployed in the large-scale police response to the violence also crashed, killing two troopers on board.Fields was photographed hours before the attack with a shield bearing the emblem of Vanguard America, one of the hate groups that took part in the rally, although the group denied any association with him. A former teacher, Derek Weimer, has said Fields was fascinated in high school with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler, and had been singled out by officials at his Union, Kentucky, high school for 'deeply held, radical' convictions on race. Fields had recently moved to Ohio from Kentucky, where he grew up.Field's mother, Samantha Bloom, told The Associated Press on the evening of the rally that she knew her son was attending an event in Virginia but didn't know it was a white supremacist rally.Marcus Martin, who was hit and upended by the car as it plowed through the crowd, said he planned to attend Thursday's hearing.Martin's leg was broken in the attack, and his body was captured in a photograph as he tumbled over the car.Martin, who had been marching with his fiancee and Heyer, a friend of theirs, said he's been improving physically but 'living every day just trying to forget.'I just want to stand and ask him, 'Why did you do that? What made you do that?'' Martin said.
