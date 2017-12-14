The Doctrine Digest 12/12

Headlines:
Atlanta Mayoral Election Results Become Official, Recount Still Looms
https://www.wabe.org/atlanta-mayoral-election-results-become-official-recount-still-looms/
Trump calls for tougher immigration restrictions after New York City attack
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/12/11/trump-team-immigration-restrictions-needed-after-new-york-city-incident/941692001/
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls on Trump to resign
http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/11/politics/trump-resign-gillibrand-sexual-assault/index.html
Democrat Doug Jones Leading Roy Moore by Double Digits in New Poll
http://ijr.com/2017/12/1032624-democrat-doug-jones-leading-roy-moore-double-digits-new-poll/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59272029&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_pRqV8et4C13k43dhOWduhLZIJqrKPDOQSkghvHsfeUQrVe2YQpvR6-dO8sMc9TvHgrYeztqjexIFlZnojuodaSV-pIQ&_hsmi=59272029
Larry King denies he groped Eddie Fisher's ex-wife twice
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/12/11/larry-king-denies-groped-eddie-fishers-ex-wife-twice.html
Dennis Rodman Says He Knows What His Pal Kim Jong Un Wants
https://www.yahoo.com/news/dennis-rodman-says-knows-pal-021349715.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&uh_test=2_13
More Headlines:
Kimmel brings infant son on stage in heartfelt return, slams Congress over health care
http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/kimmel-brings-newborn-stage-heartfelt-return-slams-congress/story?id=51732631
Rapper invites Kaepernick to join Richmond arena football team
http://wncn.com/2017/12/08/rapper-invites-kaepernick-to-join-richmond-arena-football-team/
Hitler-themed homework upsets parents of Illinois middle school students
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/12/11/hitler-themed-homework-upsets-parents-illinois-middle-school-students.html
Daredevil falls to his death from 62-story building
https://nypost.com/2017/12/11/daredevil-falls-to-his-death-from-62-story-building/
‘Humans will worship AI MESSIAH’ God Robot religion expected to boom
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/666149/god-robots-uber-google-artificial-intelligence-religion-way-of-the-future
Netflix under fire for mocking viewers of its own film 'A Christmas Prince'
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/on-demand/2017/12/12/netflix-fire-mocking-viewers-film-christmas-prince/
6-year-old YouTube star earns $11M reviewing toys
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ryan-toysreview-6-year-old-youtube-star-earns-millions/
Keaton Jones Facebook Video Gone After Mom’s Confederate Flag Photos Surface
http://deadline.com/2017/12/keaton-jones-facebook-video-removed-kimberly-jones-confederate-flag-photos-1202224492/
Sparrin’ W/ Dr. Joe:
Is this year’s flu vaccine effective?
http://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainmentlife/20171211/is-this-years-flu-vaccine-effective
Pitt study: E-cigarette use can lead to smoking in young people
http://www.post-gazette.com/news/health/2017/12/11/ecigs-university-pittsburgh-primack-smoking-vaping/stories/201712110198
Having older brothers increases men's likelihood of being gay
http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/11/health/men-older-brothers-gay-study/index.html
Girl has blunt message for insurance company after brain surgery request denied
http://fox4kc.com/2017/12/11/girl-has-blunt-message-for-insurance-company-after-brain-surgery-request-denied/
Transgender Weightlifter Claims to Have No Advantage Over Biologically Female Athletes
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/12/1032521-transgender-weightlifter-claims-no-advantage-biologically-female-athletes/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59272029&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_pRqV8et4C13k43dhOWduhLZIJqrKPDOQSkghvHsfeUQrVe2YQpvR6-dO8sMc9TvHgrYeztqjexIFlZnojuodaSV-pIQ&_hsmi=59272029
Today’s Trump Dump:
Trump accusers call for Congress to investigate sexual harassment allegations against him
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-accusers-call-congress-investigate-sexual-harassment-allegations/story?id=51718788
CNN Pivots to Coverage on Trump's Diet Coke Consumption Minutes After NYC Attack
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/christinerousselle/2017/12/11/cnn-diet-cokes-n2420994
Tensions boil over in combative WH briefing
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/364375-tensions-boil-over-in-combative-wh-briefing
Gloria Steinem: Trump Is Not The President Because 'He Lost By 10 Million Votes'
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2017/12/09/gloria-steinem-trump-is-not-the-president-n2420222
President's 5-Year-Old Tweet Might Be the Real Reason Chelsea Handler Mercilessly Trashes Trump
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/12/1032511-presidents-5-year-old-tweet-might-real-reason-chelsea-handler-mercilessly-trashes-trump/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59272029&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_pRqV8et4C13k43dhOWduhLZIJqrKPDOQSkghvHsfeUQrVe2YQpvR6-dO8sMc9TvHgrYeztqjexIFlZnojuodaSV-pIQ&_hsmi=59272029
Donald Trump Jr Offers to Host Boy From Viral Anti-Bullying Video at His Own Place
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/12/1032464-donald-trump-jr-offers-host-boy-viral-anti-bullying-video-place/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59252839&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8en6_ZhF6j1R6Nmc-IRd2uwUs91gjDhI95PLjv03kvGpYuVQBFOxUCybJoI_07adkWlrzHo3WF1SXis1Z742aYM8gFWA&_hsmi=59252839
Weinstein And Company:
NFL Network suspends Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans over sexual harassment allegations
https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/2017/12/11/nfl-network-suspends-hall-famer-analysts-sexual-harassment-allegations/943287001/
Mario Batali Steps Away From Restaurant Empire Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
https://ny.eater.com/2017/12/11/16759540/mario-batali-sexual-misconduct-allegations
New Yorker fires Ryan Lizza over alleged 'improper sexual conduct'
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/11/new-yorker-fires-ryan-lizza-sexual-misconduct-290504
Steve Edwards Out at 'Good Day LA'
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/steve-edwards-at-good-day-la-1066530
Disney executive, 58, charged with three felony counts of child sexual abuse
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/disney-executive-58-charged-three-154619595.html?.tsrc=daily_mail&uh_test=2_13
Other News:
Cold front to bring windy conditions, near-freezing temps
http://www.ajc.com/weather/close-24k-without-power-after-snow-storm/WpNgSYpTD2zew6KzRaHCqO/
Mayor Kasim Reed threatens Norwood with lawsuit
http://www.ajc.com/news/local-govt--politics/mayor-kasim-reed-threatens-former-foe-with-lawsuit/04MP0fyCPLKWwDqh3U7dWI/
Obama Steps Into the Spotlight to Tell Alabama to Reject Roy Moore
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/12/1032628-obama-steps-spotlight-tell-alabama-reject-roy-moore/?utm_campaign=Conservative%20Daily&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=59272029&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_pRqV8et4C13k43dhOWduhLZIJqrKPDOQSkghvHsfeUQrVe2YQpvR6-dO8sMc9TvHgrYeztqjexIFlZnojuodaSV-pIQ&_hsmi=59272029
Obama urges ObamaCare signups ahead of deadline
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/364321-obama-urges-obamacare-signups-hits-repeal-efforts
DOJ appeals ruling that transgender people are free to enlist in US military
http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/11/politics/us-pentagon-transgender-enlist/index.html
President Trump Is Sending NASA Back To The Moon
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/12/11/569936446/president-trump-is-sending-nasa-back-to-the-moon
California wildfires have destroyed 1,000 structures ... and counting
http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/11/us/california-wildfires/index.html
Putin announces Russian troop withdrawal from Syria during visit
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-42307365
KIM JONG UN’S BRUTAL REGIME IN NORTH KOREA IS WORSE THAN NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS, HUMAN RIGHTS LEADER SAYS
http://www.newsweek.com/kim-jong-uns-brutal-regime-north-korea-worse-nazi-concentration-camps-human-745032
Charles Jenkins, Cold War Defector To North Korea, Dies At 77
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/12/12/570080374/charles-jenkins-cold-war-defector-to-north-korea-dies-at-77
Autopsy reveals Charles Manson died of acute cardiac arrest and complications resulting from a battle with colon cancer
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5169749/Charles-Manson-died-acute-cardiac-arrest-colon-cancer.html
A fake restaurant became London’s Number One on TripAdvisor
http://metro.co.uk/2017/12/07/fake-restaurant-became-londons-number-one-tripadvisor-7140853/
FCC, FTC announce partnership to police internet after net neutrality repeal
http://thehill.com/policy/technology/364336-fcc-ftc-announce-partnership-to-police-internet-after-net-neutrality-repeal
Astronomers Will Scan Mystery Interstellar Object to Make Sure It’s Not a Spaceship
https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/260272-astronomers-will-scan-interstellar-mystery-object-make-sure-not-spaceship
Brady intercepted twice as Dolphins beat Pats 27-20
https://www.foxsports.com/southwest/story/brady-intercepted-twice-as-dolphins-beat-pats-27-20-2-121217
CAA Cancels Golden Globes Party, Will Help Start Legal Defense Fund for Sex Harassment Cases
