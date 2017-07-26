The Doctrine Digest 7/26

Headlines:
Trump: Transgender people won't be allowed in the military
Retractable roof won’t be ready when Falcons stadium opens
Amid troubles in D.C., Trump rallies supporters in Ohio
Scaramucci threatens 'to fire everybody' to stop White House leaks
Sessions says he won't resign despite Trump criticism: report
Senate narrowly votes to proceed on healthcare, with boost from McCain
CTE found in nearly 90 percent of brains donated by football players
From Studio B1:
- Sperm count drop 'may lead to human extinction'
- Police: Man doing 112 mph was trying to take Snapchat photo
- Rick Perry Got Punked in a Fake Interview With Russian Pranksters
- Man accused of smuggling king cobras in potato chip cans
- Alice Cooper finds forgotten Andy Warhol print
- Microsoft Paint saved after outpouring of love
Today’s Trump Dump:
IT'S NOT OK TO DISCUSS DONALD TRUMP'S MENTAL HEALTH, SAYS BIGGEST U.S. PSYCHIATRIC GROUP
Mic captures GOP senator ripping Trump, mocking lawmaker
Trump Pledges U.S. Aid to Help Lebanon Against Islamic State
Trump just revealed a covert CIA program — over Twitter
Apple CEO Promised to Build 3 ‘Big’ Plants in U.S., Trump Says
Trump blocks Chrissy Teigen on Twitter
Senate panel rescinds subpoena for Trump's ex-campaign head: sources
Other News:
McCain returns — backing and blasting his own party
Tillerson resignation rumors 'false,' State Department says
House passes Russia sanctions bill
Jobs lift U.S. consumer confidence to near 16-year high
US Navy ship fired warning shots at an Iranian boat in the Persian Gulf
North Korea promises nuclear strike on US if regime is threatened
Fox Hit With $48M Lawsuit for Allegedly Scapegoating Executive in Sexual Harassment Scandal
Minnesota officer gets unauthorized fundraising page removed
Florida wildlife officials investigating video of boat dragging shark
Sale of Aaron Hernandez's home falls through
Vortex embroiled in Black Lives Matter flap
Soft Ticket Sales at End of Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour Made Canceling Easier
John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber in His Latest Piece of Advice on Twitter
Florida woman wins $10 million after buying $25 scratch-off ticket
Roomba Is Mapping Your House to Make IoT Gadgets Smarter
Uber is overhauling its driver support systems in a bid to decrease turnover
Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
