The Doctrine Digest 9/12

Headlines:
- WEAKENED IRMA LEAVES 3 DEAD IN GEORGIA, 1 IN SOUTH CAROLINA
- Debt soars past $20 trillion mark for first time
- Cruz spokeswoman: 'Offensive post' removed after senator's Twitter account likes pornographic post
- China and Russia Warn the U.S. Not to Seek North Korean Regime Change
- John Kelly fires back at Democrat who called him 'disgrace to the uniform'
- Everything we expect from Apple’s big iPhone event
- Swiss offer insect burgers of mealworm larvae
More Headlines:
- Senators Want Answers From Equifax Over Its Massive Data Breach
- Sitting 30 Minutes At A Stretch Will Kill You Faster, Study Says
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s roof will now be open for national NFL debut Sunday!
- San Diego to begin washing streets with bleach amid hepatitis outbreak
- Australians told to eat more kangaroo as population hits double that of humans
- Jim Carrey gives sad, existential Fashion Week interview
- Kid Rock Fires Back at Critics, Stresses 'I Love Black People'
- Box Office: Stephen King’s ‘It’ Officially Opens to Massive $123 Million
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Hope Hicks to become Trump’s third White House communications director: report
- Will Trump run as an Independent?
- May phones Trump as Boeing dispute threatens Bombardier
- Trump panel heads to New Hampshire in search for proof of voter fraud
Other News:
- Florida makes slow moves toward recovery after Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Irma: Pope Francis condemns climate change sceptics
- CNN anchor to 'chunky' reporter: 'Nothing wrong with having a little curve'
- Trump takes travel-ban exemption fight back to SCOTUS
- 9/11 dust tied to heart risk in children, study says
- Hillary Clinton Is 'Done,' But Not Going Away
- UK offers to maintain defence and security cooperation with EU
- UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Rakhine State violence
- Brazil investigates reports of massacre among Amazonian tribe by gold miners
- U.S. News Releases 2018 Best Colleges Rankings
- PETA, photographer reach settlement in 'monkey selfie' case
- Puppies from pet store chain sicken 39 people, CDC says
- Nearly A Dozen Sharks Found Swimming In New York Home’s Basement
- Apple’s iPhone X will stand for ‘exclusive’
- Facebook fined 1.2 million euros by Spanish data watchdog
- What we learned from Monday's NFL doubleheader
- NFL to appeal Ezekiel Elliott's injunction to 5th Circuit
- Grand Ole Opry to host memorial ceremony for Troy Gentry
- Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Close to Striking Custody Deal
- James Woods Responds to Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn Following Twitter Dustup
