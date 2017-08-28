Listen Live
The Doctrine Digest 8/28
Close

The Doctrine Digest 8/28

The Doctrine Digest 8/28

The Doctrine Digest 8/28

By: Lauren Johnson Lauren M. Johnson

Headlines: 

  1. Storm Harvey: Houston battles 'unprecedented' floods
  2. Violence breaks out at Berkeley protest
  3. Schumer, Ryan criticize Trump for Arpaio pardon
  4. National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
  5. Floyd Mayweather stops Conor McGregor in 10th round as Irishman fades late
  6. The Best & Worst Moments of the 2017 MTV VMAs

 

From Studio B1: 

  1. Weekend Box Office: Revenue Plummets to Post-9/11 Levels
  2. Health professionals report cases where people put sunscreen on their eyeballs to watch eclipse
  3. Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Racks Up Huge Sales, Streams, Airplay
  4. Higher coffee consumption associated with lower risk of death
  5. Majority of U.S. consumers still download zero apps per month, says comScore
  6. Alabama DT Raekwon Davis reportedly shot in leg by stray bullet

  

Headlines: 

  1. Smuggling tunnel found in San Diego, 30 people detained
  2. Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss
  3. 7 climbers fall to their deaths in the Alps
  4. Jim Brown slams Kaepernick-style protests: ‘I don’t desecrate my flag’
  5. The Best & Worst Moments of the 2017 MTV VMAs
  6. Tobe Hooper, ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ and ‘Poltergeist’ Director, Dies at 74

 

WTF: 

  1. Your Yoga Mat Could Be Hurting Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant
  2. The Girl Scouts Have Accused The Boy Scouts Of Secretly Trying To Recruit Girls To Appeal To Millennial Parents
  3. Facebook has more people than any major religion except Christianity
  4. Bill Nye, the 'Science Guy,' says Disney owes him and others $28 million in profits
  5. No, NASA Is Not Predicting 15 Days Of Complete Darkness In November
  6. CHUCK E. CHEESE TO REMOVE ITS ANIMATRONIC ROBOT BANDS

 

Headlines: 

  1. Martin Luther King Jr. Statue To Join Confederates At Georgia's Capitol
  2. Twitter retaliation: Stephen King blocks Trump from 'It'
  3. Patriot Prayer cancels free speech rally in San Francisco over fears of violence by antifa, leftists
  4. Amazon to lower Whole Foods' prices
  5. A new publisher is accused of cheating the NYT bestseller list to promote its book
  6. How Dwayne Johnson's 'San Andreas' role helped a boy, 10, become a hero

 

Outrage Corner: 

  1. Newsletter on UCCS: 'Veterans should be banned from four-year universities'
  2. RONALD REAGAN TO BE INDUCTED IN US LABOR HALL OF HONOR
  3. Facebook rolls out new family emoji, but there’s something missing
  4. Watchdog group accuses Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop of 'deceptive' marketing claims
  5. California student told that not wearing a bra makes 'people assume bad things'
  6. Chelsea Manning beauty exclusive: 'This is an expression of my humanity'

 

Today’s Trump Dump: 

  1. Trump to visit Texas on Tuesday
  2. Tillerson: Trump 'speaks for himself'
  3. GORKA: HILLARY CLINTON ALLIES ARE WORKING FROM WITHIN WHITE HOUSE TO RUIN TRUMP
  4. Paul Ryan joins the critics of Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio
  5. Trump Ally Roger Stone Sends Anti-McConnell Letter
  6. The Trump Organization was reportedly pursuing a deal in Moscow during the election

 

Other News: 

  1. Atlanta Falcons Open Mercedes-Benz Stadium To 24-14 Preseason Loss To Arizona Cardinals
  2. 10 refineries close as Harvey drenches Texas energy hub
  3. Army Corps releases water from 2 Houston dams
  4. Barcelona attack: German woman dies in hospital
  5. India, China agree to 'expeditious disengagement' of Doklam border dispute
  6. US, Canada to investigate deaths of endangered whales
  7. Anti-inflammatory drug 'cuts heart attack risk'
  8. NASA Announces Cassini End-of-Mission Activities
  9. MICROSOFT ISN’T SELLING THE ORIGINAL XBOX ONE ANYMORE
  10. Taylor Swift's Album Release Date Has Nothing to Do With Kanye West's Mother's Death Anniversary
  11. Heather Heyer's mom speaks at MTV VMAs
News

  • Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Cobb County police are looking for a local man with militia ties wanted in connection to a brutal beating that occurred during the recent racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.  Alex Michael Ramos, 33, was charged Saturday with malicious wounding by Charlottesville authorities. His last known address is in north Marietta, just outside the city limits.  IN-DEPTH: Marietta man linked to beating of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville Cobb police had been aware of Ramos' alleged role in the beating of 20-year-old DeAndre Harris for more than a week, but spokesman Sgt. Dana Pierce told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they could not arrest him since a warrant had not been issued in Virginia.  Pierce said the county’s criminal intelligence unit had called Charlottesville Police and the Virginia State Police about Ramos but the calls went unreturned. His current whereabouts are unknown.  In a statement released through his attorneys, Harris expressed disappointment that only one of his alleged attackers, 18-year-old Daniel Borden of Cincinnati, had been arrested. Borden, also facing a malicious wounding charge, surrendered to Ohio authorities on Friday. Law enforcement, according to Harris’ statement, “has failed to identify any suspect not independently identified by journalist Shaun King two weeks prior. “With information including affiliated organizations, clear photographs, and recordings, it is disappointing that the combined efforts of federal and local agencies have failed to lead to either the identification or arrest of additional suspects,” the statement continued.  Harris’ attorneys say they plan to file a civil rights suit against all responsible parties.  “I am not ... a NAZI racist”  Ramos contacted The AJC on Aug. 17 through a fake Facebook account saying he wanted to meet in person to tell his side of the story.   'I will contact you shortly, and we will organize an interview, I will have Security with me at all times,' he said. Ramos deactivated the account shortly thereafter, but not before claiming he was misunderstood.  'For the record at the moment, I am not! Absolutely not, a NAZI racist,' he said. Ramos was identified by internet sleuths within days of the Aug. 12 assault that left Harris with a broken wrist and a deep head wound that required eight staples to close.  In video posted online, Ramos can be seen taking swings at Harris, who was pummeled to the ground by several white supermacists who had participated in the “Unite the Right” rally that culminated in the death of a Charlottesville woman. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car driven by an alleged Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.  Ramos was among the first suspects identified in the attack on Harris, thanks largely to a rambling, expletive-laden Facebook video he recorded once he returned to Georgia.   “Nobody else was protecting us. Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some a** out there,” he said. “You hurt my people I guess we hurt you back.” Ramos insisted he was no racist but said he had joined with them to fight the “common f***ing enemy … the radical, f***ing leftists.”   “That is why I went there and marched with those a**holes,” he said. “They might be a**holes. I might not like them. I marched with them for one common f***ing goal.” In Georgia, Ramos was associated with the Georgia Security Force III%, a metro Atlanta-based, right-wing militia. “Michael Ramos is basically an idiot,” said Chris Hill, the leader of that group. Hill said Ramos had severed ties with the milita due to his involvement with a California-based group known as the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights, an alleged “defensive arm” of another extreme right group called the Proud Boys.  Anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3911 or the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280. 
  • 8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    Atlanta police are investigating how an 8-year-old was hit by a train. Investigators said the child was hit in the 200 block of Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus learned the boy was playing with friends near the tracks. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job   Police said the child has a leg injury and was alert, conscious and breathing when the child was taken to a nearby hospital.   This is the NW Atlanta house where police say they responded, after a train hit an 8-year-old. Resident said boy's leg was crushed. More: 6p pic.twitter.com/GqOvWCAFRh — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 27, 2017
  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
    Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
     THE LAND THAT ARTHUR BUILT (FOR THE MOST PART) – Walter Banks is Atlanta’s most famous usher.  Heck for my money he’s the most famous usher in the history of usherdom. Mr. Banks is 78-years-old. He was an usher when Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was new. A half century ago. “I felt like I had been swallowed by a whale,” he told me chatting inside the biggest press box this side of the Masters. He’s helped people to their seats at Turner Field and Georgia Tech and SunTrust Park and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So if there’s anybody who knows, Mr. Banks knows. “I was in awe,” he said about walking in this gigantic place for the first time. “Atlanta is so fortunate, it’s like we got triplets at the same time.” In less than five months, three stadiums have been born by mother Atlanta* (asterisk for the Cobb County version of “Atlanta”). Georgia State Stadium is a great salvage job. SunTrust Park met my expectations, but did not exceed them. As for this place, well I concur with many of the Falcons fans I talked to just as they walked in. “I’m speechless,” said Ed Bishop from Cumming. “This is great.” Ed had his cell phone camera out snapping photos in the new front porch area, overlooking the end zone and the ginormous, humongous, super-dee-duper halo board. So was his buddy Zack Gunner from Concord, Georgia. “I can’t believe it,” said Zack. “I didn’t know what to expect and this is better than expected.” Yeah it lives up to the hype folks.  My friends tell me one of my big character flaws is, I don’t turn loose of compliments very often (I’m sorry everybody, I love you all, except the ones I don’t love, which are many people). So I tell you that to tell you I really avoid hyperbole. I’m hard to impress. I’m impressed. This is truly a game-changing venue and something that has elevated Atlanta to the top of the sports heap. “We wanted something that was iconic,” Arthur Blank told Mark Arum and myself in the only interview he gave this week before the stadium opened. Well Mr. Blank -- along with a significant contribution from the taxpayer for Atlanta and the state of Georgia – got his $1.6 billion worth. If this was just a domed stadium, it would be terrific. Perphaphs you’ve heard the retractable roof is a fully functioning roof. It’s the retractable part that’s the issue.. It works, just not fast enough to be game ready. For the record, Arthur Blank says “I’m not worried about a two or three month delay.”  The project manager and president Rich McKay all says there will be football played outdoors this year. I’m very anxious to see what that’s like. That halo board is really a spectacular feat of engineering. It’s huge, it circles the entire circumference of the roof, but it’s not in the way. Yes, the lower your seats are, the higher you have to look up. Which seems fair, because, you know, there’s a game on the field in front of you. Watch the game, not TV. But it is extremely bright when it goes to full on commercial mode. Especially the reds and oranges. I mean really bright.  While the roof was closed for this pre-season game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, the building does let in plenty of light. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a giant “window to the city” as they call it. You will find yourself staring at the skyline of Atlanta quite a bit. That certainly beats starting at the Cumberland Mall hotel district. As a man of the people, I did march all the way to the last row of the upper deck. Yeah it’s high, but didn’t feel as steep as the Dome. If you’re in the upper deck, try to get tickets in the end zone opposite that window to the city. It will be worth it. The view of the field is fine from up there. The view of the halo board is a bit obstructed from the back rows, but you can still see enough. Concourses are big. I walked around the entire stadium in the middle and upper levels (it was a happy accident. I got lost trying to get back to the press box). I didn’t experience any bottle necks that I did while at SunTrust Park. It got a little tight in the corners, but we kept moving. Only thing I can complain about, is something no one cares about. The press box is enclosed in plexi glass. I can’t hear the game. Bad news for a radio guy. Still the working conditions are terrific.  But you don’t care about that. You only care about one thing. Is it worth my money to go?  Yes, it’s not going to come cheap. There’s no one dollar seats here. But trust you old pal Jay Black. If you get the chance to come, you better take it. Remember about a decade ago when the smoke started rising about the need for a new stadium? Myself and almost everybody else said, “Why? We don’t need it, the Dome is just fine.” I hate to say it, but the only thing you’ll be missing about the Georgia Dome is the memories. And there wasn’t many of those. Arthur Blank, you were right. This was worth it.  
  • Hurricane Harvey: Celebs pledge help to those affected by storms
    Hurricane Harvey: Celebs pledge help to those affected by storms
    The remains of Hurricane Harvey are still drenching parts of the Texas coast, and it may be years before full recovery is realized. Celebrities are now stepping up to help those who have lost everything. >> Read more trending news Katy Perry took her moment during Sunday’s MTV’s Video Music Awards to ask fans to donate to the Red Cross, Chron reported. She also posted a link to the Red Cross on her Twitter page. But she’s not the only one. Kevin Hart pledged to donate $25,000 to help relief and recovery efforts and he challenged his big-named friends to do the same. Warning, the post contains profanity.
  • Good Samaritan returns wallet with $4,000 cash inside
    Good Samaritan returns wallet with $4,000 cash inside
    On Friday morning, a Plainville, Massachusetts, man lost his wallet, which contained $4,000 in cash, but by a stroke of luck, had it returned to him by a very conscientious woman.  >> Watch the news report here Stephen Pomfred, 54, who has worked as a plasterer for 28 years, began his day like any other. After depositing a few business receipts at the bank, he drove off in his vehicle to a job in Boston, thinking his wallet was with him. However, as he got into his vehicle, he never noticed his wallet had fallen out of his pocket and landed on the runner of the truck. As he sped into Route 1A, the wallet flew away. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news When he arrived at the job, he soon realized his wallet was nowhere to be seen, despite searching all over his truck and house for it.  'It got to the point where you start looking in the same place twice... that's how bad it got,' Pomfred said. 'It was all my IDs, my credit cards, and it's going through my head, ‘Now I gotta cancel everything out.''  After almost an hour of searching, Pomfred gave up, yet he didn't want to alert the police in case someone had found it. Luckily, someone had already found the wallet. 'I was in the process of calling the police station and this truck pulls up, and she says, 'Is your name Steve?' and I say, ‘Yes.' She says, 'I found your wallet,'' Pomfred told WFXT. >> Read more trending news The woman, identified as Patricia Santos, of Foxboro, refused to accept a reward.  But returning the wallet to its rightful owner was only half of Santos' efforts. As the wallet flew from Pomford's vehicle onto the road, its contents were scattered all over Route 1A. Santos pulled over and got out of her car after she saw cash, coins and credit cards flying everywhere. She then spent the next 10 minutes collecting everything and then returned it all. 'This is a miracle – an absolute miracle,' Pomfred said. 
