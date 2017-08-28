The Doctrine Digest 8/28

Headlines:
- Storm Harvey: Houston battles 'unprecedented' floods
- Violence breaks out at Berkeley protest
- Schumer, Ryan criticize Trump for Arpaio pardon
- National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
- Floyd Mayweather stops Conor McGregor in 10th round as Irishman fades late
- The Best & Worst Moments of the 2017 MTV VMAs
From Studio B1:
- Weekend Box Office: Revenue Plummets to Post-9/11 Levels
- Health professionals report cases where people put sunscreen on their eyeballs to watch eclipse
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Racks Up Huge Sales, Streams, Airplay
- Higher coffee consumption associated with lower risk of death
- Majority of U.S. consumers still download zero apps per month, says comScore
- Alabama DT Raekwon Davis reportedly shot in leg by stray bullet
Headlines:
- Smuggling tunnel found in San Diego, 30 people detained
- Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss
- 7 climbers fall to their deaths in the Alps
- Jim Brown slams Kaepernick-style protests: ‘I don’t desecrate my flag’
- Tobe Hooper, ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ and ‘Poltergeist’ Director, Dies at 74
WTF:
- Your Yoga Mat Could Be Hurting Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant
- The Girl Scouts Have Accused The Boy Scouts Of Secretly Trying To Recruit Girls To Appeal To Millennial Parents
- Facebook has more people than any major religion except Christianity
- Bill Nye, the 'Science Guy,' says Disney owes him and others $28 million in profits
- No, NASA Is Not Predicting 15 Days Of Complete Darkness In November
- CHUCK E. CHEESE TO REMOVE ITS ANIMATRONIC ROBOT BANDS
Headlines:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Statue To Join Confederates At Georgia's Capitol
- Twitter retaliation: Stephen King blocks Trump from 'It'
- Patriot Prayer cancels free speech rally in San Francisco over fears of violence by antifa, leftists
- Amazon to lower Whole Foods' prices
- A new publisher is accused of cheating the NYT bestseller list to promote its book
- How Dwayne Johnson's 'San Andreas' role helped a boy, 10, become a hero
Outrage Corner:
- Newsletter on UCCS: 'Veterans should be banned from four-year universities'
- RONALD REAGAN TO BE INDUCTED IN US LABOR HALL OF HONOR
- Facebook rolls out new family emoji, but there’s something missing
- Watchdog group accuses Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop of 'deceptive' marketing claims
- California student told that not wearing a bra makes 'people assume bad things'
- Chelsea Manning beauty exclusive: 'This is an expression of my humanity'
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Trump to visit Texas on Tuesday
- Tillerson: Trump 'speaks for himself'
- GORKA: HILLARY CLINTON ALLIES ARE WORKING FROM WITHIN WHITE HOUSE TO RUIN TRUMP
- Paul Ryan joins the critics of Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio
- Trump Ally Roger Stone Sends Anti-McConnell Letter
- The Trump Organization was reportedly pursuing a deal in Moscow during the election
Other News:
- Atlanta Falcons Open Mercedes-Benz Stadium To 24-14 Preseason Loss To Arizona Cardinals
- 10 refineries close as Harvey drenches Texas energy hub
- Army Corps releases water from 2 Houston dams
- Barcelona attack: German woman dies in hospital
- India, China agree to 'expeditious disengagement' of Doklam border dispute
- US, Canada to investigate deaths of endangered whales
- Anti-inflammatory drug 'cuts heart attack risk'
- NASA Announces Cassini End-of-Mission Activities
- MICROSOFT ISN’T SELLING THE ORIGINAL XBOX ONE ANYMORE
- Taylor Swift's Album Release Date Has Nothing to Do With Kanye West's Mother's Death Anniversary
- Heather Heyer's mom speaks at MTV VMAs
