The Doctrine Digest 7/25

Headlines:
- Trump boy scout Jamboree speech angers parents
- McConnell to pin down colleagues on healthcare
- Trump leaves Sessions twisting in the wind while berating him publicly
- MSNBC MOST WATCHED OF ALL CABLE NETWORKS IN WEEKDAY PRIME FOR 1ST TIME IN NETWORK HISTORY
- ‘Justice League’ Extensive Reshoots Causing Headaches for Star Schedules
- Houston Stripper Maliah Michel Responds to Drake 'Retiring' Her Jersey
WTF:
- Marijuana business offers weed for weeds on cleanup day
- Employees At This Tech Company Can Now Get Microchip Implants
- Driving too much is bad for your brain: study
- Man ordered to pay $65K in child support for kid who isn't his
- Teacher convicted of having sex with her student suing teenage boy for defamation
- 10-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Stealing a Car for the Fourth Time in 6 Weeks
Today’s Trump Dump:
- Kushner: I did not collude with Russia
- Trump Wins Ruling Allowing Voter Panel to Gather Information
- CNN: 'Frustrated' Tillerson Considers Resigning
- Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post
- Jared Kushner says he got his assistant to fake a call to get out of Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
- Mike Pence Cements His Trump Bromance With Gushing Love Letter
- Joyce Carol Oates Tries to Call Anthony Scaramucci a Liar — Gets Caught in a Lie in the Process
- Ivanka Trump Misquoted Einstein And The Internet Loves It
Other News:
- AMBULANCE CLIPS WING OF DELTA FLIGHT AT ATLANTA AIRPORT, FAA SAYS
- First Country Music Hit Traced Back To Atlanta Building
- Senate Dems launch talkathon ahead of ObamaCare repeal vote
- Democrats roll out 'Better Deal,' new economic agenda
- Dems block passage of intelligence bill
- It Looks Like Poll Showing Kid Rock Leading in MI Senate Race Was Too Good to Be True
- Rep. Mo Brooks' campaign ad uses audio from baseball practice shooting
- New York Times Asks 'Fox & Friends' for Apology Over Segment
- China Prepares for a Crisis Along North Korea Border
- Chinese fighter jet performed 'unsafe' intercept of US Navy plane
- Switzerland chainsaw attack: Police hunt Schaffhausen attacker
- Ruszczyk's family hires Minneapolis attorney from Castile case
- San Antonio driver says he didn't know immigrants were in truck
- Study finds a major uptick in calls to poison control centers over dietary supplements
- Police: Parents gave newborn daughter drugs to hide infant's addiction
- Microsoft signals end of Paint program
- A New Study Shows The Moon's Interior Could Contain Water
- Bears’ Jerrell Freeman becomes Heimlich hero during 'crazy' airport episode
- Mike Tyson: 'I was molested as a child'
- Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Twinning
- Justin Bieber Cancels Rest of 'Purpose' World Tour
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself