New WSB Morning Schedule

President Donald Trump says he will make a decision by Friday night about whether or not he will fire Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Price, the former Congressman from Georgia’s 6th District , was trying to hang on to his job Friday amid continuing questions over his use of private charter flights on official business at a cost of several hundred thousand dollars. Trump calls Price a very fine person, but notes: 'We'll be announcing something today'— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 29, 2017 'As a human being Tom Price is a very good man. I can tell you .... I didn't like it cosmetically or otherwise,' Trump told reporters Friday. 'As a human being Tom Price is a very good man. I can tell you'....'I didn't like it cosmetically or otherwise' - Trump— Justin Gray (@grayjustin) September 29, 2017 Trump is deeply frustrated with Price and has grown increasingly annoyed by the stream of reports about the health secretary's expensive air travel, according to three people familiar with Trump's private discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Asked about Price, Trump says: 'We have great secretaries, and we have some that actually own their own planes'— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 29, 2017 He has also told people close to him that he believes Price's run of bad headlines stepped on the administration's launch of its tax plan. And he has told people he believes Price didn't do enough to sell the ill-fated GOP plan to 'repeal and replace' the Obama health law. Trump has considered firing Price but has not yet committed to doing so , according to one of the people who have spoken to him in recent days. Trump often muses about dismissing underlings but does not always follow through. Price's travels were first reported last week by Politico, which said cheaper commercial flights were a viable option in many cases. That prompted a review by the HHS inspector general's office to see if federal travel regulations were followed. Price has been regarded as a conservative policy expert. He said his travel was approved by the department he heads. He said he'd write a personal check to reimburse taxpayers for his travel on charter flights taken on government business. And he pledged to fly commercial — 'no exceptions.' The repayment — $51,887.31, according to Price's office — covers only the secretary's seat. Price did not address the overall cost of the flights, expected to be much higher. The Associated Press contributed to this article.