JUST IN:

Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66

Former WSB anchor, breast cancer survivor Monica Pearson urges women to get screened
Former WSB anchor, breast cancer survivor Monica Pearson urges women to get screened

Former WSB anchor, breast cancer survivor Monica Pearson urges women to get screened

Former WSB anchor, breast cancer survivor Monica Pearson urges women to get screened

By: Sabrina Cupit

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and former WSB TV anchor Monica Kauffman Pearson is urging women to get screened.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer 20 years ago during a routine mammogram. "Had I waited until I could feel it I would have been to the point where I would have probably had to have had a mastectomy," says Pearson. 

Studies have shown that your risk for breast cancer is due to a combination of factors.

The main factors that influence your risk include being a woman and getting older. Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older.

It is recommended that women who are 50 to 74 years old, and are at average risk for breast cancer, get a mammogram every two years.

Women who are 40 to 49 years old should talk to their doctor or other health care professional about when to start and how often to get a mammogram.

Women should weigh the benefits and risks of screening tests when deciding whether to begin getting mammograms at age 40.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • Biological clock discoveries by 3 Americans earn Nobel prize
    Biological clock discoveries by 3 Americans earn Nobel prize
    Three Americans won a Nobel Prize on Monday for discovering key genetic 'gears' of the body's 24-hour biological clock, the mechanism best known for causing jet lag when it falls out of sync. Problems with our body clock also been linked to such disorders as sleep problems, depression, heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Researchers are now trying to find ways to tinker with the clock to improve human health, the Nobel committee said in Stockholm. It awarded the $1.1 million (9 million kronor) Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Jeffrey C. Hall and Michael Rosbash, who worked together at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, and Michael W. Young of Rockefeller University in New York. They 'were able to peek inside our biological clock' and discover details of its inner workings, the Nobel citation said. The work, done in fruit flies and dating back to 1984, identified genes and proteins that work together in people and other animals to synchronize internal activities throughout the day and night. Various clocks in the brain and elsewhere in the body, working together, regulate things like sleep patterns, eating habits and the release of hormones and blood pressure. Such 24-hour patterns are called circadian rhythms. At age 72, the retired Hall wryly noted that he was already awake when the call about the prize came around 5 a.m., because of age-related changes in his own circadian rhythms. 'I said 'Is this a prank'?' he told The Associated Press by telephone from his home in Cambridge, Maine. Rosbash, a 73-year-old professor at Brandeis, told the AP that he and his two colleagues worked to understand 'the watch ... that keeps time in our brains.' 'You recognize circadian rhythms by the fact that you get sleepy at 10 or 11 at night, you wake up automatically at 7 in the morning, you have a dip in your alertness in the midday, maybe at 3 or 4 in the afternoon when you need a cup of coffee, so that is the clock,' he explained. 'The fact that you go to the bathroom at a particular time of day, the fact if you travel over multiple time zones your body is screwed up for several days until you readjust — all that is a manifestation of your circadian clock.' Jay Dunlap, who studies biological clocks in bread mold at Dartmouth College's medical school, called the Nobel-winning work 'beautiful.' It helped expose the molecular details behind daily rhythms, he said. Such knowledge can be important in telling when to deliver drugs for maximum effect, and perhaps for developing new ones, he said. Michael Hastings, a scientist at the U.K. Medical Research Council, said the field of body clock study 'has exploded massively, propelled by the discoveries by these guys.' Nobel committee member Carlos Ibanez said the work helped in understanding how people adapt to shiftwork. Young, 68, said genes that control our body clock were revealed 'just like puzzle pieces.' The research showed 'the way they worked together to provide this beautiful mechanism.' Hall said that once scientists understand how the clock normally works, 'that gives you a chance, not an inevitability, but a chance to influence the internal workings of the clock and possibly to improve a patient's well-being.' Rosbash said he thinks most of the practical applications of the work lie in the future. A genetic mutation has already been found in some people who have a chronic sleeping problem, Young said. 'This gives us a target to work on (and) ways of thinking we didn't have before,' he said. 'I think we're going to run into this over and over.' Monday's award was the first of this year's Nobel Prizes to be announced. The physics prize will be given Tuesday, followed by the chemistry prize on Wednesday. The prizes were established by the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896. ___ Heintz reported from Stockholm. David Keyton in Stockholm, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Rodrique Ngowi in Newton, Massachusetts, David Sharp in Portland, Maine and Bob Lentz in Philadelphia contributed to this story. ___ Follow the AP's coverage on the Nobels here: https://apnews.com/tag/NobelPrizes
  • ‘Engine failure’ forces Delta flight with 154 passengers on board to make emergency landing
    ‘Engine failure’ forces Delta flight with 154 passengers on board to make emergency landing
    Some nervous moments aboard a Delta Airlines flight Monday morning when an engine blew out. >> Read more trending news Delta flight 964 from New York’s La Guardia Airport to Detroit was carrying 154 people when the airline said there was some kind of “engine failure,” according to the Detroit Free Press. “There was a crackling noise a couple of times, in the middle of the flight ,” a passenger in row 16, who did not want to be identified, told WWJ-TV. The flight was able to make it to Detroit Metro Airport where it safely made an emergency landing. 'After receiving a report about a possible engine malfunction, our fire department and operations teams responded, awaiting the plane's arrival,' airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson said in an email to the Free Press.  >> Related: Small, experimental plane with swastika on tail makes emergency landing on Georgia highway Delta said once on the ground, passengers “deplaned normally.”
  • Las Vegas shooter's father was once one of FBI's Most Wanted
    Las Vegas shooter's father was once one of FBI's Most Wanted
    Stephen Paddock, the suspected shooter in the attack on concertgoers in Las Vegas on Sunday that killed at least 58 and injured at least 515, was the son of a famous criminal. His estranged father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was a notorious bank robber who spent years as one of the country’s most wanted fugitives. Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is in Las Vegas right now. We will have LIVE Team 2 coverage of the tragedy all afternoon on Channel 2 Action News. Stay with WSBTV.com for continuous updates on this developing story. According to the Tucson Daily Citizen , the elder Paddock, also known as “Chromedome,” “Old Baldy,” and “Big Daddy ,” was arrested in 1961 and accused of robbing more than $20,000 from several branches of Valley National Bank in Phoenix. While he was being arrested in Las Vegas, the newspaper reported, Paddock “attempted to run down an FBI agent with his car.” He escaped from prison, however, while serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in La Tuna, Tex., which landed him on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitive” list. TRENDING STORIES: Brother of Las Vegas shooter: 'We're dumbstruck' Tennessee man died saving wife during Vegas mass shooting Georgia native Jason Aldean on stage during Vegas shooting (Video) A wanted poster circulated in 1969 described the elder Paddock as a “very dangerous” criminal. “Diagnosed as psychopathic,” the description reads. “Has carried firearms in commission of bank robberies. He reportedly has suicidal tendencies and should be considered armed and very dangerous.” He was removed from the list in 1977 and captured the following year in Oregon, where he was running a bingo parlor under the alias Bruce W. Ericksen. Stephen’s brother Eric confirmed his father’s identity and criminal history to ABC News, though he said the brothers “didn’t know him” and he died several years ago.
  • TIMELINE & FAST FACTS: Las Vegas mass shooting
    TIMELINE & FAST FACTS: Las Vegas mass shooting
    A 64-year-old man sparked the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more. More than 22,000 people were attending the performance by country music star Jason Aldean Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when Stephen Paddock hammered out a window at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and began firing with a cache of weapons. Authorities who stormed the suspect's room found that he had killed himself. There were nearly 20 weapons found in the room. Channel 2 Action News Anchor and Reporter Justin Wilfon is in Las Vegas. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for LIVE REPORTS from the scene. [Download the WSB-TV News app for alerts as the story develops] THE INVESTIGATION Officials say Paddock, a retiree from Mesquite, Nevada, wasn't on the radar of law enforcement. They think he acted alone but want to talk with his 62-year-old roommate. There also were no known links to any international terror organizations, officials said, despite a claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group. The sheriff's department is leading the investigation, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered support from the FBI and other federal agencies. THE VICTIMS At least 515 people were injured in the attack, along with the 58 confirmed dead. The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Among the confirmed fatalities was Sonny Melton, a registered nurse. His wife, Dr. Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon who was with him when shots were fire, survived. Heather Melton said her husband 'saved my life and lost his.' She says her husband was the most kind-hearted, loving man she ever met. THE GUNMAN Paddock was living in Mesquite, Nevada, and authorities say he previously lived in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas, from 2004 to 2012, and possibly longer.  Lt. Brian Parish says property records show Paddock owned at least three rental properties. Officers searched the Nevada home on Monday, and authorities there and in Texas indicated there wasn't law enforcement contact with him. Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, told Channel 2’s sister station WFTV: 'We are completely dumbfounded. We can't understand what happened.' PRESIDENT'S RESPONSE President Donald Trump called the shooting an 'act of pure evil' during an address from the White House. He said he would be going to Las Vegas on Wednesday 'on a very, very sad moment for me ... for everybody no matter where you are, no matter what your thought process.' Trump and first lady Melania Trump were leading a moment of silence Monday afternoon at the White House South Lawn to honor the victims.  He also spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the shooting. COUNTRY MUSIC REACTION Stars from the world of country music sent out their condolences to the victims of the tragedy. Luke Combs, who performed earlier in the night, said on Instagram: 'I can't help but hurt for all the people who weren't as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel.' Carrie Underwood posted on Twitter: 'Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.' 'Stilled and speechless,' Keith Urban tweeted. 'Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.' TIMELINE (all posted times are PT) 10:08 p.m. Reports of shots fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip 10:38 p.m. The official Twitter account for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweets that they’re investigating reports of an active shooter near or around the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. 11:00 p.m. LVMPD shuts down part of Las Vegas Blvd. 11:05 p.m. Multiple victims are taken to area hospitals. 11:32 p.m. Some flights in and out of McCarran Airport are impacted due to a “police incident.” 11:55 p.m. Hospital announces two people are dead and dozens are injured after shooting at music festival. 11:58 p.m. LVMPD tweets that one suspect is down. They continue to urge the public to avoid the Strip. 12:31 a.m. LVMPD says they believe there are no more shooters. 1:55 a.m. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo announces that at least 20 people were killed and 100 injured in the shooting. He also says the shooter “was local.” 1:57 a.m. Lombardo says they’re looking for two different vehicles associated with the shooting. 2:22 a.m. LVMPD says Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning in relation to the shooting. (UPDATE: It was later determined that Danley was not connected and was out of the country at the time.) 2:35 a.m. The official Mandalay Bay Resort Twitter account tweets a message about the shooting. 3:38 a.m. The death toll rises to at least 50 people killed and more than 200 injured. 4:11 a.m. President Donald Trump tweets about the shooting: 'My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!' 4:30 a.m. LVMPD announces that two on-duty officers were injured in the shooting.  5:33 a.m. LVMPD identifies suspect in shooting as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. 5:10 a.m. County music superstar Luke Bryan tweets about the shooting, saying he's 'truly heartbroken.' 5:55 a.m. The FBI asks for anyone with video or photos of the shooting to contact them. 8:16 a.m. President Donald Trump speaks with Sheriff Lombardo.
  • Interior watchdog investigating Zinke over charter flights
    Interior watchdog investigating Zinke over charter flights
    The Interior Department's internal watchdog said Monday it is investigating Secretary Ryan Zinke's use of charter flights. Zinke disclosed Friday that he had taken three charter flights since taking office in March, including a $12,375 late-night trip from Las Vegas to his home state of Montana in June. A spokeswoman for Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall said the inspector general's office was investigating Zinke's travel. Two Democratic members of Congress requested the investigation. Zinke is one of several Cabinet members facing questions about their travel after health secretary Tom Price came under criticism for using costly chartered planes while on government business. Price resigned on Friday. Zinke said Friday that 'taxpayers absolutely have the right to know official travel costs,' but he dismissed criticism of his flights as 'a little BS over travel.' No commercial flight was available from Las Vegas at the time he planned to fly for a speech to Western governors the next day in Whitefish, Montana, Zinke said. Zinke, a former Montana congressman, was in Las Vegas to speak to the Vegas Golden Knights, the city's new National Hockey League team. The team's owner, Bill Foley, contributed to Zinke's congressional campaigns. Zinke also traveled by private plane in Alaska in May and to the U.S. Virgin Islands in March. Zinke wants to expand energy production in Alaska, while the Interior Department oversees the U.S. Virgin Islands. Zinke said he also went on a military flight with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to view wildfires in Montana in August. All of his travel was approved in advance by Interior's ethics officials 'after extensive due diligence,' Zinke said, adding that he works hard to 'make sure I am above the law and I follow the law.' Zinke's office did not provide the costs for his Alaska or Virgin Island trips, but it said in a statement that commercial flights were not available in either case. Democratic Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Donald McEachin of Virginia requested the investigation. Grijalva is the senior Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, while McEachin is top Democrat on an Oversight subcommittee on investigations. The Trump administration 'tells us there's no money for Medicare, Medicaid, public education or enforcing environmental standards, but there's plenty for them taking twelve-thousand-dollar flights instead of sitting in coach,' Grijalva said.
