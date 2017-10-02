A 64-year-old man sparked the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more. More than 22,000 people were attending the performance by country music star Jason Aldean Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when Stephen Paddock hammered out a window at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and began firing with a cache of weapons. Authorities who stormed the suspect's room found that he had killed himself. There were nearly 20 weapons found in the room. Channel 2 Action News Anchor and Reporter Justin Wilfon is in Las Vegas. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for LIVE REPORTS from the scene. [Download the WSB-TV News app for alerts as the story develops] THE INVESTIGATION Officials say Paddock, a retiree from Mesquite, Nevada, wasn't on the radar of law enforcement. They think he acted alone but want to talk with his 62-year-old roommate. There also were no known links to any international terror organizations, officials said, despite a claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group. The sheriff's department is leading the investigation, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered support from the FBI and other federal agencies. THE VICTIMS At least 515 people were injured in the attack, along with the 58 confirmed dead. The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Among the confirmed fatalities was Sonny Melton, a registered nurse. His wife, Dr. Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon who was with him when shots were fire, survived. Heather Melton said her husband 'saved my life and lost his.' She says her husband was the most kind-hearted, loving man she ever met. THE GUNMAN Paddock was living in Mesquite, Nevada, and authorities say he previously lived in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas, from 2004 to 2012, and possibly longer. Lt. Brian Parish says property records show Paddock owned at least three rental properties. Officers searched the Nevada home on Monday, and authorities there and in Texas indicated there wasn't law enforcement contact with him. Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, told Channel 2’s sister station WFTV: 'We are completely dumbfounded. We can't understand what happened.' PRESIDENT'S RESPONSE President Donald Trump called the shooting an 'act of pure evil' during an address from the White House. He said he would be going to Las Vegas on Wednesday 'on a very, very sad moment for me ... for everybody no matter where you are, no matter what your thought process.' Trump and first lady Melania Trump were leading a moment of silence Monday afternoon at the White House South Lawn to honor the victims. He also spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the shooting. COUNTRY MUSIC REACTION Stars from the world of country music sent out their condolences to the victims of the tragedy. Luke Combs, who performed earlier in the night, said on Instagram: 'I can't help but hurt for all the people who weren't as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel.' Carrie Underwood posted on Twitter: 'Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.' 'Stilled and speechless,' Keith Urban tweeted. 'Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.' TIMELINE (all posted times are PT) 10:08 p.m. Reports of shots fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip 10:38 p.m. The official Twitter account for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweets that they’re investigating reports of an active shooter near or around the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. 11:00 p.m. LVMPD shuts down part of Las Vegas Blvd. 11:05 p.m. Multiple victims are taken to area hospitals. 11:32 p.m. Some flights in and out of McCarran Airport are impacted due to a “police incident.” 11:55 p.m. Hospital announces two people are dead and dozens are injured after shooting at music festival. 11:58 p.m. LVMPD tweets that one suspect is down. They continue to urge the public to avoid the Strip. 12:31 a.m. LVMPD says they believe there are no more shooters. 1:55 a.m. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo announces that at least 20 people were killed and 100 injured in the shooting. He also says the shooter “was local.” 1:57 a.m. Lombardo says they’re looking for two different vehicles associated with the shooting. 2:22 a.m. LVMPD says Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning in relation to the shooting. (UPDATE: It was later determined that Danley was not connected and was out of the country at the time.) 2:35 a.m. The official Mandalay Bay Resort Twitter account tweets a message about the shooting. 3:38 a.m. The death toll rises to at least 50 people killed and more than 200 injured. 4:11 a.m. President Donald Trump tweets about the shooting: 'My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!' 4:30 a.m. LVMPD announces that two on-duty officers were injured in the shooting. 5:33 a.m. LVMPD identifies suspect in shooting as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. 5:10 a.m. County music superstar Luke Bryan tweets about the shooting, saying he's 'truly heartbroken.' 5:55 a.m. The FBI asks for anyone with video or photos of the shooting to contact them. 8:16 a.m. President Donald Trump speaks with Sheriff Lombardo.