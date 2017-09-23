J-Lo, other stars add pleas for relief to Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez said Thursday night that she still hasn’t heard from her family in Puerto Rico – two days after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island and left millions without power, People reported. Maria’s 155-mph winds ripped trees from the ground, tore roofs from buildings, and caused massive flooding.

Lopez, 48, is one of several celebrities with ties to Puerto Rico. She was born in the Bronx, New York to Puerto Rican parents. She is making pleas for donations to help residents recover from the hurricane.

Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony and Rosie Perez are also making appeals, People reported, using their star power to help raise awareness and money for Puerto Rico.

“What’s on my mind is what’s going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief,” Lopez said in an Instagram post. “Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there.

“What’s foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help,” she said. “Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga. Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean.”

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Martin, who was born in San Juan, posted a similar plea for help on Instagram, People reported. Puerto Rico’s capital city was hit hard by the hurricane.

“Puerto Rico needs you at the moment. Just go to youcaring.com/rickymartin and help us,” Martin said in an emotional video. “Donate whatever you can, just one dollar would make a difference. If everyone would give me a dollar, my goodness. Puerto Rico is in a precarious position at the moment. We can’t do it alone. We need you.”

As of early Saturday, Martin’s site alone had raised more than $228,000.

Mi gente necesita. Ayúdame. Link in bio youcaring.com/rickymartin A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Daddy Yankee, 40, asked his fans to bring donations to his concert in New York City on Thursday and shared a video of volunteers loading up trucks, People reported. He’s asking the same for those attending his Chicago concert on Friday.

#NYC please bring tonight bottles of water, diapers, batteries! At my concert at the @FordAmpConey #ConeyIsland let's support my island 🇵🇷 — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) September 21, 2017

Anthony, 49, posted a similar video to Lopez and Martin’s, while Perez 53 — who also has family in Puerto Rico she is still attempting to contact — tweeted out links to aid groups FRMA and Politica.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need. #UnitedforPuertoRico A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:40am PDT