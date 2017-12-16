Olympian Ryan Lochte grateful for fresh start

Ryan Lochte’s son and fiancee are clearly the lights of his life, and a new photo of his bouncing baby boy is proving that.

>> Read more trending news

Lochte, 33, regularly gushes about his 6-month-old son Caiden Zane and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid on his Instagram page.

The highly decorated Olympic swimmer said he’s grateful for a fresh start after landing in hot water for his drunken behavior at the Rio Olympics.

In 2016, he was suspended for 10 months from domestic and international competitions, according to the New York Times.

In an interview with People last year, the swimmer said he was looking forward to becoming a dad, seeing it as a new beginning.

“I think everyone deserves a clean start and that’s what I love about this,” Lochte told People.

Six months into being a father, Lochte seems to be loving it.

Lochte recently shared a photo of his son Caiden smiling up at his dad from a bouncy seat.

“That smile from my son warms my heart so much!” Lochte wrote. “Makes everything better! #blessed #czl #happybaby.”

According to People, Lochte is currently house hunting in Los Angeles. He plans to pursue acting there while he trains for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Reid also shared a touching photo of Lochte and Caiden Zane.