Olympian Ryan Lochte grateful for fresh start

Ryan Lochte is happy these days talking about his son and fiancee.

Ryan Lochte’s son and fiancee are clearly the lights of his life, and a new photo of his bouncing baby boy is proving that.

>> Read more trending news

Lochte, 33, regularly gushes about his 6-month-old son Caiden Zane and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid on his Instagram page.

The highly decorated Olympic swimmer said he’s grateful for a fresh start after landing in hot water for his drunken behavior at the Rio Olympics.

In 2016, he was suspended for 10 months from domestic and international competitions, according to the New York Times.

In an interview with People last year, the swimmer said he was looking forward to becoming a dad, seeing it as a new beginning.

“I think everyone deserves a clean start and that’s what I love about this,” Lochte told People.

Six months into being a father, Lochte seems to be loving it.

Lochte recently shared a photo of his son Caiden smiling up at his dad from a bouncy seat.

“That smile from my son warms my heart so much!” Lochte wrote. “Makes everything better! #blessed #czl #happybaby.”

According to People, Lochte is currently house hunting in Los Angeles. He plans to pursue acting there while he trains for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Reid also shared a touching photo of Lochte and Caiden Zane.

  • Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    The 58-year-old Uber driver who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl while taking her home did not have any red flags in his background that would have disqualified him from the ride hailing service.  Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, had been driving for the company for several months. He was permanently banned from Uber after his arrest Thursday morning, according to a statement released by Uber.  The only blemish on his record was for not having evidence of auto registration in 2015 when he was living in California, according to California court records obtained by the AJC. ﻿ RELATED: Pregnant woman: “I kept bleeding” after being attacked by Uber driver ﻿RELATED: ﻿Jailed ex-Uber driver faces additional burglary, peeping Tom charges ﻿RELATED: Uber driver carjacked at Cascade Road gas station According to Uber’s policies, that would not have automatically disqualified him from being a driver.  Drivers for the ride hailing app are automatically barred if they have more than three minor traffic violations in the past three years. Minor violations include speeding tickets and non-fatal accidents, among others.  A driver also cannot have had their license suspended or revoked in the last three years, or have received a ticket for DUI, speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, or have been in a hit-and-run in the past seven years. Any conviction of a felony, driving-related offense, violent crime, sexual offense, or child abuse or endangerment in the past seven years would also disqualify a driver.  The company uses a third party, Checkr, for background checks, according to Uber. The process screens national, state, and local databases including the National Sex Offender website and the PACER database of court records.  “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.'  Any behavior involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in immediate deactivation, according to driver policies.  That includes physical contact, touching or flirting, or inappropriate and abusive language, among other offenses.  Early Monday morning, Gwinnett County officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker. There, they found the 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.  The girl, who officers said was intoxicated, said she was at a local bar drinking with friends, when one of them scheduled an Uber ride to get her home.  When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old’s pants were around her ankles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.  With information obtained by Uber, investigators determined the rape probably occurred somewhere on South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.  The victim’s friend, also a minor, helped police identify Jagne as a suspect. According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, there is no bond for Jagne and he is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.  Detectives want to know if any other woman has been sexually assaulted by Jagne. They are asked to call 770-513-5338.
  • Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    A man is in jail after he struck and killed a crossing guard near a Cobb County school, police say. Channel 2 Action News received the mugshot of Lamonte Whitaker, who has been charged with vehicular homicide.    Police said he hit Edna Umeh in late November by Lindley Middle School in Mableton. RELATED STORIES: Students witness deadly accident involving school crossing guard Family demands action after school crossing guard killed by 'aggressive' driver Family pushing for change after crossing guard killed by hit-and-run driver  
  • Report: Toronto billionaire, wife found dead at their home
    Report: Toronto billionaire, wife found dead at their home
    Toronto billionaire and philanthropist Barry Sherman and his wife were found dead in their mansion Friday afternoon, CTV reported Saturday. ﻿>> Read more trending news﻿ The Toronto Police Service is investigating the deaths as 'suspicious.' During a news conference Friday, Constable David Hopkinson would not identify the two bodies. Hopkinson said police, fire units and ambulance responded to a 'medical complaint' just before noon on Friday. 'The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way,' Hopkinson said. 'Our investigators are inside investigating and taking apart the scene.' Ontario's health minister, Dr. Eric Hoskins, said the couple had been discovered dead. “I am beyond words right now,” Hoskins tweeted. “My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in healthcare. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace.” Minister of Economic Development Brad Duguid also took to Twitter to express his condolences. 'Deeply shocked & saddened to hear of the deaths of Barry & Honey Sherman. Philanthropists and entrepreneurs who made our province a better place to live.'Sherman founded Toronto-based Apotex Inc. in 1974 with two employees, transforming into the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company, CTV reported. His fortune was recently estimated to be $4.77 billion by Canadian Business magazine, making him the 15th richest person in Canada. Apotex employs more than 10,000 people in research, development, manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, with more than 6,000 employees at its Canadian operations, CTV reported. Sherman's wife, Honey, was a member of the board of the Baycrest Foundation and the York University Foundation. She also served on the boards of Mount Sinai's Women's Auxiliary, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the International American Joint Distribution Committee. Apotex called news of the deaths 'tragic.' “All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,' the company said in a statement.
  • Taco Bell to add self-serve ordering kiosks
    Taco Bell to add self-serve ordering kiosks
    Taco Bell is ready to give its customers more access in 2018. >> Read more trending news The fast-food chain will be increasing its digital presence and will add self-serve ordering kiosks, The Orange County Register reported. Taco Bell, which operates more than 6,700 restaurants, said it has reached an agreement with its franchisees to fund new services that provide customers and employees with “frictionless digital experiences.” The self-serve ordering kiosks, called “All Access,” is aimed at providing an easy connection for customers, including for delivery and group ordering, the Register reported.. Taco Bell said it also plans to “prioritize and invest” in faster networks and improved back-of-house systems. “Our fantastic relationship with our franchisees and our growth mindset have enabled us to create an aggressive plan to make Taco Bell an All Access brand,” Taco Bell chief executive Brian Niccol said in a statement. “We always aim to stay relevant with changing consumer tastes and trends, whether that be creating innovative menu items or offering the latest technology that connects customers to our brand when they want it, where they want it.”
  • Army of firefighters takes on still-growing California fire
    Army of firefighters takes on still-growing California fire
    The fourth-largest wildfire in California history continues to grow and threaten thousands of homes despite armies of fire crews and fleets of bulldozers and aircraft.Although Santa Ana winds eased on Friday amid the blaze northwest of Los Angeles, they are expected to return with a vengeance over the weekend. And the fire is so large that winds on one end may be gustier than those on the other side.The 11-day-old Thomas fire surging through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties had devoured some 400 square miles (1,000 square kilometers) of brush and timber and burned more than 1,000 buildings, including well over 750 homes.Another 18,000 buildings are still in jeopardy, including mansions in the wealthy enclave of Montecito.The fire is only 35 percent surrounded despite efforts by some 8,000 firefighters, 32 helicopters and 78 bulldozers.Santa Barbara has had only a tiny amount of rain since Oct. 1, the start of the new water year, and is more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) below normal to date.The fire already has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, including well over 700 homes, and threatens 18,000 more structures.Another focus of firefighting was on the eastern flank in canyons where a state firefighter was killed Thursday near the agricultural town of Fillmore.Officials have released no details on the death of 32-year-old Cory Iverson.The National Weather Service forecast extreme fire danger or 'red flag' conditions through at least Saturday evening, with winds gusting to 40 mph in the Santa Barbara County mountains where the fire is burning. Firefighters were facing first northerly 'sundowner' winds through the night that could turn into northeasterly Santa Ana winds, driving the flames in another direction.Everything about the fire was massive, from a footprint larger than that of many cities to the sheer scale of destruction that cremated entire neighborhoods or the legions attacking it: more than 8,000 firefighters from nearly a dozen states, aided by 32 helicopters and 78 bulldozers.Firefighting costs were approaching $89 million.
    Olympian Ryan Lochte grateful for fresh start
    Ryan Lochte’s son and fiancee are clearly the lights of his life, and a new photo of his bouncing baby boy is proving that. >> Read more trending news Lochte, 33, regularly gushes about his 6-month-old son Caiden Zane and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid on his Instagram page. The highly decorated Olympic swimmer said he’s grateful for a fresh start after landing in hot water for his drunken behavior at the Rio Olympics. In 2016, he was suspended for 10 months from domestic and international competitions, according to the New York Times. In an interview with People last year, the swimmer said he was looking forward to becoming a dad, seeing it as a new beginning. “I think everyone deserves a clean start and that’s what I love about this,” Lochte told People. Six months into being a father, Lochte seems to be loving it. Lochte recently shared a photo of his son Caiden smiling up at his dad from a bouncy seat. “That smile from my son warms my heart so much!” Lochte wrote. “Makes everything better! #blessed #czl #happybaby.” According to People, Lochte is currently house hunting in Los Angeles. He plans to pursue acting there while he trains for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. On Thursday, Reid also shared a touching photo of Lochte and Caiden Zane.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.