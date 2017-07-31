Conservative political commentator and Obamacare critic Tomi Lahren admitted she is on her parents' insurance plan Saturday during a highly anticipated event with comedian and Trump critic Chelsea Handler.

The two appeared together for a one-on-one session at Politicon, which calls itself an “unconventional political convention," in Pasadena, California. It is in its third year. With diverging political views, the pair were virtually guaranteed to debate.

Handler opened her “conversation” with Lahren by saying, “This isn’t a debate; I am interviewing her."

Handler added that the 2016 presidential election revealed how little understanding she had of people “who are not necessarily like [her].”

Before the event, Lahren seemed eager to debate, referring to the convention as a “storm” and tweeting,”Hey LA. Let’s do this,” in advance of her session.

Hey LA. Let's do this. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 29, 2017

And debate they did, on issues as diverse as the president’s attempt to ban transgender Americans from the armed forces via Twitter, the ongoing healthcare conundrum and rapper and one-time beverage mogul 50 Cent.

At one point, Handler hand-waved a mention of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and called President Donald Trump a “baboon.”

“She’s not the president,” Handler said. “She’s not doing anything that affects you. So (expletive) Hillary. We have to deal with this baboon.”

Over the course of the debate, Lahren admitted to continuing to oppose Obamacare despite the fact that the law allows the 24-year-old to stay on her parents’ health insurance in the absence of insurance provided by her employer.

Here’s how that exchange went down:

HANDLER: “Do you have a health care plan or no?”

LAHREN: “Well luckily, I’m 24, so I am still on my parents’ [plan].”

AUDIENCE: *laughs*

HANDLER: “Stop, stop, stop, she’s being honest.

Lahren, whose firing from The Blaze, her ensuing lawsuit and then a settlement were well-documented, announced in May that she would be joining a pro-Trump PAC called the Great America Alliance.