Entertainment
Nicki Minaj, Nas fuel dating rumors at rapper’s birthday party
Close

Nicki Minaj, Nas fuel dating rumors at rapper’s birthday party

Nicki Minaj, Nas fuel dating rumors at rapper’s birthday party
Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj, Nas fuel dating rumors at rapper’s birthday party

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Are Nicki Minaj and Nas an item? It certainly looked that way Thursday night when the two were photographed with their arms around each other during Nas’ 44th birthday party, People reported.

Nas celebrated his birthday during a private dinner at The Pool Lounge in New York. Minaj, 34, posted a picture of her and Nas on her Instagram account. She has her arm around Nas while they stand next to Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, People reported.

Issa real n---- Birthday... HBD @nas 🖤 @therealswizzz Happy Belated Swizzy!!! 🖤 @aliciakeys 🖤

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on


In a video from the event, a man Minaj identified as “Nasir” was spotted creeping up behind Minaj and kissing her on the cheek. Many fans have speculated the man was indeed Nas, whose given name is Nasir Bin Olu Dara Jones.

The Shade Room also posted a video of Minaj and Nas together that night. In the video, Nas had his arm wrapped around Minaj’s shoulder as Minaj had her hand placed on his chest while the rapper was presented with his birthday cake.

#PressPlay: #NickiMinaj parties with #Nas at his birthday party 👀 @nasnika_ @thecolewerld

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Rumors of the pair dating began to circulate when Manaj posted a picture of them cuddling to her Instagram account.

Then in May, Minaj told television host Ellen DeGeneres that she had plenty of respect for the rapper.

“He is the king of Queens, and I like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” Minaj said. “He’s a rap legend. Let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for him, and you know, he’s kind of cute, too.”

But Minaj stressed that the relationship with Nas was not intimate, People reported.

“I’m just chillin’ right now. I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men. I hate men,” Minaj told DeGeneres. “I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he’s so dope.”

News

  • Flash bangs fired during SWAT standoff in Atlanta
    Flash bangs fired during SWAT standoff in Atlanta
    Police have a home surrounded in southwest Atlanta and neighbors say officers forced them to leave their homes out of fear for their safety. Channel 2’s Liz Artz reported on Channel 2 Action News This Morning hearing flash bangs at the scene near Lee Street and Avon Avenue. Neighbors told authorities that they heard a couple arguing and then gunshots. A short time later, SWAT arrived. “They actually had guns on us and when they realize our houses were separate and there wasn't a way for him to get to our house they thought we were helping them or something and told us to leave,” said resident Jeanna Sykes. We have a reporter and photographer on the scene – Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for updates. ATL SWAT trying to get suspected armed man out of his apartment live at 4:30AM @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nFwGnBxe36 — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) September 15, 2017
  • Police summoned to ‘security situation’ at London train station
    Police summoned to ‘security situation’ at London train station
    Police were summoned to a southwest London underground train station Friday because of a “security situation” at Parsons Green Tube station, several media outlets reported. >> Read more trending news Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line were suspended, Transport for London said. London Ambulance Service said a number of responders, including its hazardous area response team, were at the scene alongside the police, CNN reported. Natasha Wills, the ambulance service's assistant director of operations, told CNN that 'Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it.' A witness told Reuters that there were six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at the Parsons Green station. The Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede, Reuters reported. Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled, Reuters reported. A witness saw a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket, Reuters reported.
  • Anaheim struggles with growing homeless crisis at river camp
    Anaheim struggles with growing homeless crisis at river camp
    The row of tents and tarps stretches two miles along the parched riverbed and houses hundreds of homeless. The garbage-strewn strip is also the site of a popular bike path where cyclists in colorful gear zoom by those seeking food, a shower or a job. Over the past two years, the trail that cuts through the heart of Southern California's Orange County has become the site of a ballooning homeless encampment that officials say has been fueled by exorbitant housing costs, mental illness and drug use. Amid an uproar from residents, the city of Anaheim declared an emergency Wednesday in an attempt to cope with the crisis and speed the addition of shelter beds. A day earlier, Orange County officials passed a measure to step up police patrols. 'It has grown to a number where they can't just go in and enforce the anti-camping (ordinance) because you can't in one fell swoop find a bed for every one of these people,' said Mike Lyster, a city spokesman. Anaheim is the latest California city to declare a state of emergency because of a growing homeless crisis. San Diego is struggling with a hepatitis outbreak that has killed 16 and is spreading among the homeless population. Denise Romo, 55, is among those living along the Santa Ana River in Anaheim, not far from the stadium that is home to the Los Angles Angels. She said she lost her $250-a-week babysitting job after she was struck last year by a car and her arm was fractured. She couldn't pay for the motel room she rented and wound up homeless. After seeing people on the riverbed, Romo decided to give it a try and said she feels much safer than on the streets. She has carved out a small area with a tent and lawn chair for herself and a black dog named Girl and said she tries to steer clear of other areas of the homeless encampment plagued by drugs and theft. 'I don't know where I'm going to go,' she said, adding that her two sons are in jail. 'If I could get shelter, I'd go to a shelter.' The Orange County Sheriff's Department plans to boost patrols starting Friday to curtail crime on the trail. Officials earlier this year hired a nonprofit for a six-month pilot project to connect homeless to housing and resources and so far, 60 people have moved out, said Carrie Braun, a county spokeswoman. 'If you are considering to get resources, this is a time to get resources,' she said, adding the eventual goal is to clear the area. The county recently opened a year-round homeless shelter and is expanding it but more housing options are needed, she said. Anaheim resident Shaun Dove welcomed his city's move but wishes it came sooner. The 45-year-old started an online petition after neighbors complained of stolen bikes and a rise in homeless. 'It is two years too late, but at least you're doing it now,' he said of Anaheim's resolution. Lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California said court rulings have held that authorities can't move homeless residents without an alternative. They said they're concerned about where Anaheim officials intend to move people, many of whom are disabled or ill. Officials said they hope to help those on the strip who want to leave. Angela Peifer, 32, is one of them. She has a job as a caregiver but only 16 hours a week, which isn't enough for her to move to a new place with her fiancé and two dogs. 'I'm so ready to get out of here,' she said. But not everyone is convinced a roof over their heads is the answer. Lee Redmond, 63, said been out of a job for six years and can't see anyone hiring him at his age. 'I don't like being inside,' Redmond said. 'I'm OK inside for a night or two, and I've got to come back out.' ___ Associated Press writer Julie Watson in San Diego contributed to this report.
  • NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn nears fiery finale
    NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn nears fiery finale
    NASA's Cassini spacecraft at Saturn closed in on its fiery finish early Friday, following a remarkable journey of 20 years. Cassini was on course to plunge through Saturn's atmosphere and vaporize like a meteor. Flight controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory expect one last burst of scientific data from Cassini, before the radio waves go flat — and the spacecraft falls silent. While saddened like everyone else, program manager Earl Maize said he felt great pride and couldn't have asked for more from 'such an incredible machine.' The only spacecraft to ever orbit Saturn, Cassini showed us the planet, its rings and moons up close in all their glory. Perhaps most tantalizing, ocean worlds were unveiled by Cassini and its hitchhiking companion, the Huygens lander, on the moons Enceladus and Titan, which could possibly harbor life. 'We've left the world informed but still wondering,' Maize said earlier this week. 'We've got to go back. We know it.' Cassini was dutiful into the final hours, taking one last batch of pictures before its final job: sampling the atmosphere at the gas giant and spewing the data back to Earth. The spacecraft was expected to tumble out of control while plummeting at 76,000 mph (122,000 kph). Project officials invited ground telescopes to look for Cassini's last-gasp flash, but weren't hopeful it would be spotted from a billion miles away. Confirmation that Cassini had burned up was expected just before 8 a.m. EDT. It takes 83 minutes for a signal from the spacecraft to reach Earth. This Grand Finale, as NASA calls it, came about as Cassini's fuel tank started getting low after 13 years exploring the planet. Scientists wanted to prevent Cassini from crashing into Enceladus or Titan — and contaminating those pristine worlds. And so in April, Cassini was directed into the previously unexplored gap between Saturn's cloud tops and the rings. Twenty-two times, Cassini entered the gap and came out again. The last time was last week. Maize said all the staff would be on hand 'as our faithful traveler from Earth makes its final goodbye.' Their farewells already said, team members planned to raise their glasses in a final salute. The leader of Cassini's imaging team, Carolyn Porco, a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley, was so involved with the mission for so long that now, 'I consider it the start of life, part two.' Cassini departed Earth in 1997 and arrived at the solar system's second largest planet in 2004. The European Huygens landed on big moon Titan in 2005. Nothing from Earth has landed farther. In all, Cassini collected more than 453,000 images and traveled 4.9 billion miles. It was an international endeavor, with 27 nations taking part. The final price tag was $3.9 billion. ___ Online: NASA: https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/
  • Schools seek to help immigrants amid mixed signals on DACA
    Schools seek to help immigrants amid mixed signals on DACA
    Mixed signals from Washington over a possible agreement to preserve protections for young immigrants are increasing anxiety and confusion on college campuses, where the stakes are high. Amid the uncertainty, colleges and universities are stepping up efforts to protect students enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, telling them to be hopeful but plan for the worst. Harvard University has opened a round-the-clock emergency hotline for immigrants in the program. The University of Illinois at Chicago has posted advice on what to do if federal agents show up on campus. UC Berkeley, the University of San Francisco and many other campuses are offering free legal advice to immigrant students now facing fears of deportation. Nearly sixty college and university presidents sent a letter urging congressional leaders to make the program permanent out of 'moral imperative and a national necessity.' An estimated 350,000 of the country's nearly 800,000 DACA recipients are currently enrolled in school, most at colleges or universities, according to a 46-state survey this year by the advocacy group Center for American Progress. Under the program, they were protected from deportation and allowed to legally work in the United States with two-year permits. The top congressional Democrats, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, emerged from a White House dinner Wednesday to say they had reached a deal with President Donald Trump to save DACA. But amid backlash from conservative Republicans, Trump said Thursday that they were 'fairly close' but nothing had been agreed to. It was the latest in a confusing back-and-forth on the subject that started last week when the Trump administration announced it was rescinding the program, but gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix. 'I don't think anybody can put much faith in the statement that there is a deal, because so much can change,' said John Trasvina, dean of the University of San Francisco School of Law and an immigration expert who worked in Washington under the Clinton and Obama administrations. 'I've seen tons of times when people think they have an immigration deal, and then it goes away.' Under the Trump administration plan, those already enrolled in DACA remain covered until their two-year permits expire. If their permits expire before March, 5, 2018, they can renew them for another two years as long as they apply by Oct. 5. But the program isn't accepting new applications. The University of San Francisco, which has about 80 DACA recipients, is advising students to adhere to that deadline and is raising money to help pay the $495 renewal fee. Despite reassurances from schools that they'll be able to continue attending classes, many students are anxious. They're worried about how they'll pay for school if they can't work. Ana Maciel, a 23-year-old who works full time to put herself through a University of San Francisco education Master's program, says she's been on 'an emotional roller coaster.' She fears being deported to Mexico, the country she left at age 3, and wonders if it's smart to keep investing in school if she can't work afterward. 'Is this what I should spend my money on?' Maciel says about her $8,000 tuition. 'Everything is up in the air.' Trump's DACA announcement on Sept. 5 came after 10 Republican attorneys general threatened to sue in an attempt to halt the program. They were led by Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas, which has the second-highest number of DACA recipients after California. Three days after Trump announced the administration was phasing out the program, the Arizona attorney general brought a separate lawsuit that claims the state's universities cannot provide in-state tuition rates for DACA recipients. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the schools are violating Arizona law which makes it clear in-state tuition is eligible only to those with legal immigration status. The schools are vowing to fight back. And critics of the program were swift to denounce the possibility of a deal in Congress. Numbers USA denounced the prospect of making a deal on border security to provide 'amnesty for the so called 'dreamers' to compete and take jobs from Americans and those here legally.' Meanwhile, immigrants are fearful of being sent back to countries they don't consider home. Andrea Aguilera, a Dominican University junior in suburban Chicago, worries about being deported and separated from family members, some of whom are citizens. She was illegally brought across the Mexican border at age 4. 'You never know what can happen under this administration. We do want to feel relief. We've been fighting for something more permanent for a really long time,' she said. 'It seems like it's a game (to political leaders). They don't realize how many peoples' lives are being affected by this.' At UC Berkeley, Burmese-Taiwanese national Amy Lin, a 23-year-old doctoral student in the university's ethnic studies department, has set up an emergency phone tree for DACA students. She fears Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials might come knocking. 'The university says it doesn't allow ICE agents on campus, but that doesn't mean they won't come in,' said Lin, who was brought to the U.S. illegally at age 12. University of California President Janet Napolitano filed a lawsuit last Friday that's one of several high-profile legal challenges to Trump's decision. Napolitano helped create the program in 2012 as Homeland Security secretary under President Barack Obama. The 10 schools in the UC system have about 4,000 students without legal permission to stay in the U.S. UC schools are among those offering student loans to DACA students, and they've directed campus police not to question or detain individuals based on their immigration status. The University of Illinois at Chicago, which has hundreds of DACA students, has posted online instructions for students and security staff to call campus police immediately if anyone, including federal agents, comes on campus and starts asking questions. 'We have to follow the law, obviously,' said UIC Provost Susan Poser, but 'we're going to do everything we can to support (students).' At Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, president Elizabeth Kiss plans to invite DACA students to her home to meet with an attorney. Georgia bars in-state tuition rates for students without legal immigration status. 'I have no intention of picking a fight with the Georgia Legislature,' said Kiss. 'I also have to keep students safe and support their well-being.' ___ Tareen contributed to this report from Chicago.
  • Vulnerable residents a concern in Hurricane Irma aftermath
    Vulnerable residents a concern in Hurricane Irma aftermath
    Florida's fits and starts toward post-Irma recovery have shifted to urgent efforts to protect its vulnerable elderly residents after a string of nursing home deaths. Several nursing homes have been evacuated because of a lack of power or air conditioning, while utility workers raced help dozens of others still lacking electricity as of Thursday. Homebound seniors found help from charities, churches and authorities. Meanwhile, detectives were combing through the Hollywood facility where eight elderly residents died amid sweltering heat. On Thursday, 57 residents were moved from a suburban Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility without power to two nearby centers where electricity was just restored. Owner Ralph Marrinson said all five of his Florida facilities lost power after Irma. Workers scrambled to keep patients cool with emergency stocks of ice and Popsicles. 'FPL has got to have a better plan for power,' he said, referring to the state's largest utility, Florida Power & Light. 'We're supposed to be on a priority list, and it doesn't come and it doesn't come and, frankly, it's very scary.' Statewide, 64 nursing homes were still waiting for full power Thursday, according to the Florida Health Care Association. The separate Florida Assisted Living Association said many of its South Florida members lacked electricity. The group was working on a precise count. Older people can be more susceptible to heat because their bodies do not adjust to temperatures as well as young people. They don't sweat as much, they are more likely to have medical conditions that change how the body responds to heat, and they are more likely to take medication that affects body temperature. Most people who die from high body temperature, known as hyperthermia, are over 50, according to the National Institutes of Health. Homebound seniors were also a concern. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation encouraged people to evacuate before the storm if they could, but now the group has shifted its focus to checking on them and bringing supplies to their homes, said CEO Jacob Solomon. 'At this point we're better off taking care of them where they are. They didn't leave then. They're not going to leave now. What are you going to do? You go, you check on them, you make sure they have water and food and that's it,' he said. 'You're not going to convince a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor to do something that she doesn't want to do.' Though the number of outages has dropped, some 2.3 million homes and businesses were without power Thursday afternoon across the state. Utility officials warned it could take a week or more for all areas to be back up and running. Including the nursing home deaths, at least 26 people in Florida have died under Irma-related circumstances, and six more in South Carolina and Georgia, many of them well after the storm passed. The death toll across the Caribbean stood at 38. On Thursday, detectives were at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after receiving a search warrant to investigate the eight patients' deaths, which police believed were heat-related. The ex-husband of 71-year-old victim Gail Nova said her devastated family believes the facility should lose its license. 'Someone's got to answer for this. Someone let the ball drop very, very far,' Kenneth Nova said by phone from his home in Winter Haven. 'Whoever was in charge, whoever was responsible, needs to be called onto the carpet for it.' The center said the hurricane knocked out a transformer that powered the air conditioning. Broward County said the home alerted officials about the situation Tuesday, but when asked if it had any medical needs or emergencies, it did not request help. But by early Wednesday, the center had placed three calls to report patients in distress, prompting firefighters to search the facility. They found three people dead and evacuated 145 people to hospitals, many on stretchers or in wheelchairs, authorities said. By that afternoon, five more had died. The facility's administrator, Jorge Carballo, said in a statement that it was cooperating fully with authorities. Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday night that he directed the Agency for Health Care Administration to terminate the center as a provider for Medicaid, which provides health care for low-income individuals and families. 'It is clear that this facility cannot be responsible for Florida's vulnerable patients, and therefore the State will stop them from providing care,' Scott said in a news release. State records revealed a variety of problems at the center. The center showed deficiencies in maintaining fire and safety standards pertaining to exits and storage areas, as well as more serious problems with its generator maintenance and testing, according to February 2016 reports by Florida Agency for Health Care Administration inspectors. Another 2016 report found problems with respecting patient dignity and maintaining housekeeping services. ___ Reynolds reported from Aventura. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Jay Reeves in Naples; Tim Reynolds in Aventura; Brendan Farrington, Gary Fineout and Joe Reedy in Tallahassee; Adriana Gomez Licon in Homestead; Michael Melia in Hartford Connecticut and Freida Frisaro in Miami.
