Entertainment
Next 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks after HBO Spain apparently releases it early
Close

Next 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks after HBO Spain apparently releases it early

7 Things You Didn't Know about Game of Thrones

Next 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks after HBO Spain apparently releases it early

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Oops.

The next episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones" apparently was accidentally released early in Spain – four days before it was set to air.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Unaired 'Game of Thrones' episode posted online

According to the Independent and the Australian Broadcasting Corp., HBO Spain posted the sixth episode of the show's seventh season online for about an hour Wednesday before taking it down. A rip of the episode quickly circulated on Reddit and social media.

HBO has not commented on the leak, the Independent reported.

>> Read more trending news

The news comes just days after four people in India were arrested in connection with leaking another episode of the popular show. Hackers also reportedly stole data from the network, including episodes of multiple series and a "Game of Thrones" script, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Read more here or here.

Game of Thrones

Photo Credit: Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Hackers leak 'Game of Thrones' stars' phone numbers, demand ransom

'Game of Thrones' script appears online after hackers target HBO: reports

Unaired 'Game of Thrones' episode posted online after HBO hack

