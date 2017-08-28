Music Midtown 2017 schedule has arrived

BY MELISSA RUGGIERI/AJC Music Scene
Four stages, 38 acts, two days.
The Music Midtown 2017 schedule below breaks it all down for your planning needs for the Sept. 16-17 gathering (also, Trippie Red and Sunflower Bean have been added to the lineup). Gates open at noon each day.
Tickets for the annual festival in Piedmont Park will remain $135 for a two-day general admission pass until 11:59 pm. Sept. 1; starting Sept. 2, the price increases to $145. A limited number of VIP and Super VIP packages are still available at MusicMidtown.com.
Music Midtown-goers can also sign up for MM Cashless presented by Bank of America to pay for food, drinks and merchandise with their festival wristband. Bank of America cardholders will also receive exclusive access to the Bank of America lounge (attendees can register their wristbands with the Bank of America card and tap it at the entrance to the lounge).
Here is this year’s schedule:
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Roxy Stage
1:45-2:30 p.m.: Daye Jack
3:30-4:30 p.m.: PVRIS
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Milky Chance
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Weezer
9:30 p.m.: Blink-182
Honda Stage
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Bibi Bourelly
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Oh Wonder
6:30-7:30 p.m.: The Strumbellas
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Wiz Khalifa
Cotton Club Stage
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Sunflower Bean
4:30-5:30 p.m.: AJR
6:30-7:30 p.m.: BROODS
8:30-9:30 p.m.: The Naked And Famous
Electric Ballroom Stage
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Dua Lipa
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Vintage Trouble
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Tove Lo
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Big Sean
9:30 p.m.: Bruno Mars
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
Roxy Stage
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Midnight Larks
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Missio
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Zara Larsson
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Young The Giant
8:30 p.m.: Future
Honda Stage
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Hiss Golden Messenger
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Judah & The Lion
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Two Door Cinema Club
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Bastille
Cotton Club Stage
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Trippie Redd
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Joywave
5:30-6:30 p.m.: Lizzo
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Russ
Electric Ballroom Stage
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Circa Waves
2:30-3:30 p.m.: COIN
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Collective Soul
6:30-7:30 p.m.: HAIM
8:30 p.m.: Mumford & Sons
