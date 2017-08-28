Listen Live
'We don't change': Pink shares uplifting message to daughter in VMA acceptance speech
Close

'We don't change': Pink shares uplifting message to daughter in VMA acceptance speech

'We don't change': Pink shares uplifting message to daughter in VMA acceptance speech
Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Willow Hart (L) and Pink attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

'We don't change': Pink shares uplifting message to daughter in VMA acceptance speech

By: Rare.us

Singer Pink shared an emotional story about her daughter, Willow, and the meaning of beauty as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Ahead of her acceptance speech, Pink blew the audience away with a mash-up performance of her hit songs. The high-energy routine brought down the house, earning her a standing ovation.

Afterward, actress and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres presented Pink with the award. She said that Pink asked her to present her with the award because Cher was unavailable.

She praised Pink, a friend, as “the most incredible performer,” and said she was honored to have been asked to present the singer with the award.

“Then I realized it was the season finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ so I hope we are recording it,” DeGeneres said before listing Pink’s achievements, both in and out of the recording studio.

DeGeneres welcomed Pink onstage, where the singer promptly broke her Moon Person.

Pink started her speech by sharing a moment from her daughter Willow’s life. Her daughter recently told her that she felt like “the ugliest girl at school” because “she looked like a boy with long hair,” she said.

The singer told the audience that she explained to Willow that she has also been told she looks like a boy, but that hasn’t stopped her from selling out arenas and having amazing success.

“So, baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people change so they can see all kinds of beauty,” Pink said before thanking fellow artists. “Keep shining for the rest of us to see. And, you, my darling little girl, are beautiful.”



'We don't change': Pink shares uplifting message to daughter in VMA acceptance speech

The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

News

  Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Cobb County police are looking for a local man with militia ties wanted in connection to a brutal beating that occurred during the recent racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.  Alex Michael Ramos, 33, was charged Saturday with malicious wounding by Charlottesville authorities. His last known address is in north Marietta, just outside the city limits.  IN-DEPTH: Marietta man linked to beating of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville Cobb police had been aware of Ramos' alleged role in the beating of 20-year-old DeAndre Harris for more than a week, but spokesman Sgt. Dana Pierce told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they could not arrest him since a warrant had not been issued in Virginia.  Pierce said the county’s criminal intelligence unit had called Charlottesville Police and the Virginia State Police about Ramos but the calls went unreturned. His current whereabouts are unknown.  In a statement released through his attorneys, Harris expressed disappointment that only one of his alleged attackers, 18-year-old Daniel Borden of Cincinnati, had been arrested. Borden, also facing a malicious wounding charge, surrendered to Ohio authorities on Friday. Law enforcement, according to Harris’ statement, “has failed to identify any suspect not independently identified by journalist Shaun King two weeks prior. “With information including affiliated organizations, clear photographs, and recordings, it is disappointing that the combined efforts of federal and local agencies have failed to lead to either the identification or arrest of additional suspects,” the statement continued.  Harris’ attorneys say they plan to file a civil rights suit against all responsible parties.  “I am not ... a NAZI racist”  Ramos contacted The AJC on Aug. 17 through a fake Facebook account saying he wanted to meet in person to tell his side of the story.   'I will contact you shortly, and we will organize an interview, I will have Security with me at all times,' he said. Ramos deactivated the account shortly thereafter, but not before claiming he was misunderstood.  'For the record at the moment, I am not! Absolutely not, a NAZI racist,' he said. Ramos was identified by internet sleuths within days of the Aug. 12 assault that left Harris with a broken wrist and a deep head wound that required eight staples to close.  In video posted online, Ramos can be seen taking swings at Harris, who was pummeled to the ground by several white supermacists who had participated in the “Unite the Right” rally that culminated in the death of a Charlottesville woman. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car driven by an alleged Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.  Ramos was among the first suspects identified in the attack on Harris, thanks largely to a rambling, expletive-laden Facebook video he recorded once he returned to Georgia.   “Nobody else was protecting us. Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some a** out there,” he said. “You hurt my people I guess we hurt you back.” Ramos insisted he was no racist but said he had joined with them to fight the “common f***ing enemy … the radical, f***ing leftists.”   “That is why I went there and marched with those a**holes,” he said. “They might be a**holes. I might not like them. I marched with them for one common f***ing goal.” In Georgia, Ramos was associated with the Georgia Security Force III%, a metro Atlanta-based, right-wing militia. “Michael Ramos is basically an idiot,” said Chris Hill, the leader of that group. Hill said Ramos had severed ties with the milita due to his involvement with a California-based group known as the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights, an alleged “defensive arm” of another extreme right group called the Proud Boys.  Anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3911 or the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280. 
  8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    Atlanta police are investigating how an 8-year-old was hit by a train. Investigators said the child was hit in the 200 block of Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus learned the boy was playing with friends near the tracks. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job   Police said the child has a leg injury and was alert, conscious and breathing when the child was taken to a nearby hospital.   This is the NW Atlanta house where police say they responded, after a train hit an 8-year-old. Resident said boy's leg was crushed. More: 6p pic.twitter.com/GqOvWCAFRh — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 27, 2017
  Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
    Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
     THE LAND THAT ARTHUR BUILT (FOR THE MOST PART) – Walter Banks is Atlanta’s most famous usher.  Heck for my money he’s the most famous usher in the history of usherdom. Mr. Banks is 78-years-old. He was an usher when Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was new. A half century ago. “I felt like I had been swallowed by a whale,” he told me chatting inside the biggest press box this side of the Masters. He’s helped people to their seats at Turner Field and Georgia Tech and SunTrust Park and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So if there’s anybody who knows, Mr. Banks knows. “I was in awe,” he said about walking in this gigantic place for the first time. “Atlanta is so fortunate, it’s like we got triplets at the same time.” In less than five months, three stadiums have been born by mother Atlanta* (asterisk for the Cobb County version of “Atlanta”). Georgia State Stadium is a great salvage job. SunTrust Park met my expectations, but did not exceed them. As for this place, well I concur with many of the Falcons fans I talked to just as they walked in. “I’m speechless,” said Ed Bishop from Cumming. “This is great.” Ed had his cell phone camera out snapping photos in the new front porch area, overlooking the end zone and the ginormous, humongous, super-dee-duper halo board. So was his buddy Zack Gunner from Concord, Georgia. “I can’t believe it,” said Zack. “I didn’t know what to expect and this is better than expected.” Yeah it lives up to the hype folks.  My friends tell me one of my big character flaws is, I don’t turn loose of compliments very often (I’m sorry everybody, I love you all, except the ones I don’t love, which are many people). So I tell you that to tell you I really avoid hyperbole. I’m hard to impress. I’m impressed. This is truly a game-changing venue and something that has elevated Atlanta to the top of the sports heap. “We wanted something that was iconic,” Arthur Blank told Mark Arum and myself in the only interview he gave this week before the stadium opened. Well Mr. Blank -- along with a significant contribution from the taxpayer for Atlanta and the state of Georgia – got his $1.6 billion worth. If this was just a domed stadium, it would be terrific. Perphaphs you’ve heard the retractable roof is a fully functioning roof. It’s the retractable part that’s the issue.. It works, just not fast enough to be game ready. For the record, Arthur Blank says “I’m not worried about a two or three month delay.”  The project manager and president Rich McKay all says there will be football played outdoors this year. I’m very anxious to see what that’s like. That halo board is really a spectacular feat of engineering. It’s huge, it circles the entire circumference of the roof, but it’s not in the way. Yes, the lower your seats are, the higher you have to look up. Which seems fair, because, you know, there’s a game on the field in front of you. Watch the game, not TV. But it is extremely bright when it goes to full on commercial mode. Especially the reds and oranges. I mean really bright.  While the roof was closed for this pre-season game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, the building does let in plenty of light. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a giant “window to the city” as they call it. You will find yourself staring at the skyline of Atlanta quite a bit. That certainly beats starting at the Cumberland Mall hotel district. As a man of the people, I did march all the way to the last row of the upper deck. Yeah it’s high, but didn’t feel as steep as the Dome. If you’re in the upper deck, try to get tickets in the end zone opposite that window to the city. It will be worth it. The view of the field is fine from up there. The view of the halo board is a bit obstructed from the back rows, but you can still see enough. Concourses are big. I walked around the entire stadium in the middle and upper levels (it was a happy accident. I got lost trying to get back to the press box). I didn’t experience any bottle necks that I did while at SunTrust Park. It got a little tight in the corners, but we kept moving. Only thing I can complain about, is something no one cares about. The press box is enclosed in plexi glass. I can’t hear the game. Bad news for a radio guy. Still the working conditions are terrific.  But you don’t care about that. You only care about one thing. Is it worth my money to go?  Yes, it’s not going to come cheap. There’s no one dollar seats here. But trust you old pal Jay Black. If you get the chance to come, you better take it. Remember about a decade ago when the smoke started rising about the need for a new stadium? Myself and almost everybody else said, “Why? We don’t need it, the Dome is just fine.” I hate to say it, but the only thing you’ll be missing about the Georgia Dome is the memories. And there wasn’t many of those. Arthur Blank, you were right. This was worth it.  
  'We don't change': Pink shares uplifting message to daughter in VMA acceptance speech
    'We don't change': Pink shares uplifting message to daughter in VMA acceptance speech
    Singer Pink shared an emotional story about her daughter, Willow, and the meaning of beauty as she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards. >> Read more trending news Ahead of her acceptance speech, Pink blew the audience away with a mash-up performance of her hit songs. The high-energy routine brought down the house, earning her a standing ovation. >> 2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Complete list of winners Afterward, actress and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres presented Pink with the award. She said that Pink asked her to present her with the award because Cher was unavailable. >> Photos: Stars arrive for the 2017 MTV VMAs“It makes sense that Cher would give the award, because Cher got the Vanguard award last year, and I have not received the Vanguard award. I have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama,” DeGeneres joked. She praised Pink, a friend, as “the most incredible performer,” and said she was honored to have been asked to present the singer with the award. >> Taylor Swift debuts video for 'Look What You Made Me Do’ at MTV VMAs “Then I realized it was the season finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ so I hope we are recording it,” DeGeneres said before listing Pink’s achievements, both in and out of the recording studio. DeGeneres welcomed Pink onstage, where the singer promptly broke her Moon Person. Pink started her speech by sharing a moment from her daughter Willow’s life. Her daughter recently told her that she felt like “the ugliest girl at school” because “she looked like a boy with long hair,” she said. The singer told the audience that she explained to Willow that she has also been told she looks like a boy, but that hasn’t stopped her from selling out arenas and having amazing success. >> Photos: 2017 MTV VMAs “So, baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people change so they can see all kinds of beauty,” Pink said before thanking fellow artists. “Keep shining for the rest of us to see. And, you, my darling little girl, are beautiful.” The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  APNewsBreak: Abuse in nursing homes unreported despite law
    APNewsBreak: Abuse in nursing homes unreported despite law
    More than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police, says a government audit that faults Medicare for failing to enforce a federal law requiring immediate notification. The Health and Human Services inspector general's office was issuing an 'early alert' Monday on its findings from a large sampling of cases in 33 states. Investigators say Medicare needs to take corrective action right away. 'We hope that we can stop this from happening to anybody else,' said Curtis Roy, an audit manager with the inspector general's office, which investigates fraud, waste and abuse in the health care system. The audit is part of a larger ongoing probe, and additional findings are expected, he said. With some 1.4 million people living in U.S. nursing homes, quality is an ongoing concern. Despite greater awareness, egregious incidents still occur. Using investigative data analysis techniques, auditors from the inspector general's office identified 134 cases in which hospital emergency room records indicated possible sexual or physical abuse, or neglect, of nursing home residents. The incidents spanned a two-year period from 2015-2016. Illinois had the largest number of incidents overall, with 17. It was followed by Michigan (13), Texas (9), and California (8). In 38 of the total cases (28 percent), investigators could find no evidence in hospital records that the incident had been reported to local law enforcement, despite a federal law requiring prompt reporting by nursing homes, as well as similar state and local requirements. 'Based on the records we had available to us, we could not determine that they had been reported to law enforcement,' said Roy. The federal statute has been on the books more than five years, but investigators found that Medicare has not enforced its requirement to report incidents to police and other agencies, or risk fines of up to $300,000. Nursing home personnel must immediately report incidents that involve a suspected crime, within a two-hour window if there's serious bodily injury. Otherwise, authorities must be notified within 24 hours. Medicare 'has inadequate procedures to ensure that incidents of potential abuse or neglect of Medicare beneficiaries residing in (nursing homes) are identified and reported,' the inspector general's report said. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said 'nursing home resident safety is our priority and primary focus,' and it is committed 'to ensure these vulnerable people are properly cared for, and that all viable or alleged instances involving abuse or neglect are fully investigated and resolved.' The agency said it has long required nursing homes to immediately report abuse and neglect to state officials, and it will have a formal response to the inspector general's findings once the audit is complete. The inspector general is urging Medicare to start systematically scouring computerized billing records for tell-tale signs of possible abuse of nursing home residents. Investigators used that approach to find the cases, matching emergency room and nursing home records. Of the 38 unreported cases, 31 involved alleged or suspected rape or sexual abuse, or about 4 out of 5. But even among the 96 cases that were ultimately reported to police, investigators were unable to tell if the federal requirement for 'immediate' notification was followed. In one case classified as 'reported to law enforcement,' an elderly woman with verbal and mobility limitations was taken to the emergency room after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male resident of the same nursing home. The report said two silver-dollar-sized bruises were noted on her right breast. Nursing home staff had helped the woman bathe and change clothes after the incident. 'These actions could have destroyed any evidence that may have been detected using the rape kit,' said the report. Nursing home employees did not immediately report the incident to police, although the federal reporting requirement was in effect. The nursing home 'should have reported the incident to law enforcement within two hours of witnessing the incident,' the report said. Instead, the following day the nursing home contacted the woman's family, who called the police, triggering an investigation. Citing a separate probe by state officials, the inspector general's report said the nursing home 'contacted local law enforcement in an attempt to keep law enforcement from investigating the incident.' The state's own report found that the nursing home told police 'we were required to report it but that we were doing our own internal investigation and did not need (police) to make a site visit...no one was interested in pressing charges.' The police continued their investigation. The state later cited the nursing home for failing to immediately notify the patient's doctor and family, as well as other violations of federal regulations. But state officials classified the incident as resulting in 'minimum harm or potential for actual harm.' No other details were provided in the federal report. The inspector general's office reported all 134 cases to local police. The number of nursing home residents is expected to grow in coming years as more people live into their 80s and 90s. Medicaid is the main payer for long-term care, while Medicare covers doctors' services and hospital care for elderly people and the disabled.
