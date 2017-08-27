2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Complete list of winners

The MTV Video Music Awards were held Sunday night in California.
Here’s a complete list of the night’s winners:
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: P!nk
Video of the Year: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar
Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran
Best New Artist: Khalid
Song of Summer: “XO Tour Llif3,” Lil Uzi Vert
Best Collaboration: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker),” Zayn and Taylor Swift
Best Pop Video: “Down,” Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane
Best Hip Hop Video: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar
Best Dance Video: “Stay,” Zedd and Alessia Cara
Best Rock Video: "Heavydirtysoul," Twenty One Pilots
Best Fight Against the System: “Black SpiderMan,” Logic Feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done),” The Hamilton Mixtape; “Light,” Big Sean; “Scars To Your Beautiful,” Alessia Cara; “Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL,” Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; “Surefire,” John Legend
Best Cinematography: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar
Best Direction: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar
Best Art Direction: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)
Best Visual Effects: “HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
Best Choreography: “Fade,” Kanye West (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins)
Best Editing: “Wyclef Jean,” Young Thug (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)
