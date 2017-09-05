Listen Live
Music documentary filmmaker Murray Lerner dead at 90
Music documentary filmmaker Murray Lerner dead at 90
Murray Lerner, a music documentary filmmaker of the 1960s and ′70s who recorded historic footage of Bob Dylan going electric at the 1965 Newport Jazz Festival, died Saturday in Long Island City, New York, Variety reported. He was 90.

Lerner also captured Jimi Hendrix and The Doors giving the final performance of their careers in 1970 at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Lerner died following an illness of about three months, according to his son Noah Lerner, a writer and producer at HBO. “He was a complete filmmaker,” Lerner told Variety. “A cinematographer first and foremost, but someone who also wrote, edited, produced and directed.”

Lerner won an Oscar for best documentary in 1981 for “From Mozart to Mao: Isaac Stern in China,” but it was his second film, “Festival,” released in 1967, that made him famous, Variety reported. The chronicle of the Newport Folk Festival from 1963 to 1966 earned Lerner his first Academy Award nomination.

In the months preceding his death he was working on a documentary about Joni Mitchell, titled “Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell Live at the Isle of Wight 1970.” Due for release in 2018, it is the eleventh complete project from the concert.

Lerner was born in Philadelphia and raised in New York City. He attended Harvard on a full scholarship, according to his son, graduating in 1948. He is survived by his wife Judith, to whom he was married for 60 years; his son; daughter-in-law Julie; and two grandchildren. Private services will be held Wednesday in New York.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Putin says Trump 'not my bride, and I'm not his groom'
    Putin says Trump 'not my bride, and I'm not his groom'
    Russian President Vladimir Putin has refrained from making any criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Putin dismissed a question whether he was disappointed in Trump as 'naive.' In comments carried by Russian news agencies, Putin said Trump is 'not my bride, and I'm not his groom.' Asked how Russia would feel if Trump were impeached, Putin said it would be 'absolutely wrong' for Russia to discuss domestic U.S. politics: Russian officials cheered Trump when he was elected last year, and Putin praised him as someone who wanted to improve ties with Russia. However, further U.S. sanctions on Russia and the U.S. decision to close a Russian consulate have raised concerns that the two countries remain far apart.
  • Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs
    Trump family and associates to be in Russia probe crosshairs
    A web of President Donald Trump's family and associates will be back in the crosshairs of congressional committees investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia, as well as of the high-wattage legal team assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller. As Congress returns from a summer recess, some of the attention will be focused squarely on the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who will meet privately in the coming weeks with staffers on the Senate judiciary and intelligence committees. A meeting Trump Jr. convened with a Russian lawyer and others in the midst of the campaign has already been the subject of testimony before a grand jury that Mueller is using as part of his investigation, The Associated Press has learned. The expected crush of interviews, subpoenas and testimony this fall underscores both the broad scope of the Russia probes and the certainty that they will shadow Trump's presidency for months or even years. Even if Trump and his associates are ultimately cleared, some White House advisers worry about the president's anger over the investigations and the likelihood that he will continue to weigh in publicly in ways that only further distract from his agenda. The president's own legal exposure remains uncertain. He's denied coordinating with Russia during the election or having any nefarious financial ties to Moscow. But Trump's legal team, anticipating Mueller's interest in probing Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, is developing arguments to protect him against any obstruction of justice allegations, including constitutional defenses and a contention that his actions crossed no legal lines. In a preview of those arguments, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said constitutional powers authorize the president to fire subordinates who serve at his pleasure. 'The whole idea of an obstruction allegation here, or obstruction of justice charge, is contrary to the Constitution,' Sekulow said. The simultaneous investigations by Mueller and three congressional committees have drawn in some of Washington's legal heavy hitters. Mueller's 16-lawyer team is comprised of seasoned prosecutors with significant experience fighting fraudsters, mobsters and terrorists and with building cases against high-level targets by eliciting cooperation from more peripheral subjects. And more than a dozen Washington law firms have lawyers representing players in the investigation. Most participants are gearing up for a long haul. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said his panel has a 'tremendous number of witnesses to get through' in the preparation of a public report. 'We feel a sense of urgency, but we also know it has to be thorough, or it won't be of much value,' Schiff said. The coming months may put a new focus on lesser-known players in Trump's orbit, including Michael Cohen, his long-time lawyer. Cohen acknowledged last month that the Trump Organization pursued a Trump Tower project in Moscow and that he had reached out to the press secretary for President Vladimir Putin. The revelation appeared to undercut Trump's repeated assertion that his associates had nothing to do with Russia. Another associate who could appear before Congress this fall is informal adviser Roger Stone, as well as Felix Sater, a Russia-born associate Cohen says he worked with on the Trump Tower deal. The project was later abandoned. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said the Trump Tower Moscow proposal was a further example of 'the constellation of contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians.' He said he wants the House intelligence committee to hear from everyone involved in the deal as well as those present during the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting even if that list of witnesses overlaps with Mueller's. Familiar names will also continue to face scrutiny, particularly former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and ousted White House national security adviser Michael Flynn. Manafort already has spoken privately to Senate intelligence committee staffers, and though other committees are also interested in hearing from him, it's not clear when or if that will happen. Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley has said he wants both Manafort and Trump Jr. to testify publicly at some point. In July, the FBI raided Manafort's home seeking tax and international banking records. Manafort has been the subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country's former president, Viktor Yanukovych. That investigation has been incorporated into Mueller's probe, and the FBI raid was an indication that the bureau believes it has probable cause that a crime was committed. Manafort has denied any wrongdoing, saying his work for Ukrainian interests was above board. Flynn, who was forced to resign in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his Russia contacts, remains of particular interest to investigators. A grand jury probe that began in Virginia months ago has been taken over by Mueller's team, as the FBI investigates lobbying and investigative research performed by his company, Flynn Intel Group, on behalf of a Turkish businessman. A Washington public relations firm, SGR LLC, confirmed through its lawyer to the AP that it had received a subpoena months ago regarding its role in the Turkish work. The lobbying campaign sought to get Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen expelled from the U.S. Gulen, a green card holder who lives in Pennsylvania, has been accused by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of being involved in a failed coup last year, which Gulen has denied. A person familiar with the investigation told the AP that FBI agents have been particularly interested in whether the Turkish government was directing the lobbying work and not a private company owned by a Turkish businessman, Ekim Alptekin, as Flynn's firm has contended. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive details of the investigation. FBI agents have also been asking about Flynn's business partner, Bijan Kian, who served on Trump's presidential transition, and other details of the work beyond what Flynn's firm disclosed to the Justice Department in March when he retroactively registered as a foreign agent, the person said.
  • Harvey aid, debt on returning Congress' daunting to-do list
    Harvey aid, debt on returning Congress' daunting to-do list
    Congress ends its five-week summer recess as storm-ravaged states clamor for Harvey aid, the Trump administration demands a swift increase in the nation's borrowing authority, and President Donald Trump's actions on immigration seem certain to upend the fall agenda. Lawmakers meeting Tuesday face a daunting workload and fast-approaching deadlines, including the need to fund the government and increase the United States' $19.9 trillion debt ceiling by month's end. A Republican-led Congress with no major legislative achievement in the first seven months of Trump's presidency also is intent on overhauling the nation's tax code, hoping for a political win after the failure of repealing and replacing Barack Obama's health care law. The immediate focus will be rushing a $7.9 billion disaster relief package to Harvey victims. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin raised the stakes last weekend by calling on Congress to combine the aid with a contentious increase in the nation's borrowing limit. Conservatives oppose raising the borrowing limit without getting something in exchange, such as deep cuts elsewhere in federal spending. 'The president and I believe that it should be tied to the Harvey funding,' Mnuchin said Sunday. 'If Congress appropriates the money, but I don't have the ability to borrow more money and pay for it, we're not going to be able to get that money to the state. So, we need to put politics aside.' The House and Senate are expected to vote quickly on the first $7.9 billion aid installment to help with immediate recovery and rebuilding needs in Houston and beyond. Additional billions will be tucked into a catchall spending bill later in the month that will keep the lights on in government past Sept. 30, when the current budget year ends. 'Somebody who's just been pulled off their roof doesn't want to hear about our internecine squabbles and debates over procedure when they've lost their homes and are trying to figure out where they're going to sleep the next night,' said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa. Swift action on Harvey will give Congress and Trump the chance to look competent and remind voters that government can be a positive force. GOP lawmakers head into the final quarter of the year desperate to notch accomplishments and make headway on a sweeping tax overhaul, and the majority party is eager for the chance to turn around its dreary track record ahead of next year's midterm elections. Trump may toss another tricky issue Congress' way. The president was expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay. The postponement in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would be intended to give Congress time to address the issue. But it was unclear whether it could resolve the problem given that it has had several failures in attempts to enact comprehensive immigration reform. Some Republicans, led by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., have urged Trump not to end the program and save nearly 800,000 from the threat of deportation. Adding to the pile of work, a few important programs are expiring at the end of September and need to be renewed. They include children's health insurance payments and a national federal flood insurance program that has bipartisan support but continually pays out more than it takes in through premiums.
