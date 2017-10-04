Listen Live
Entertainment
‘Maleficent’ set to get sequel, Angelina Jolie to return
‘Maleficent’ set to get sequel, Angelina Jolie to return
Photo Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Angelina Jolie attends a private reception as costumes and props from Disney's "Maleficent" are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Angelina Jolie will don the horns again and once again become one of the most famous villains, Maleficent.

And it could soon have a director attached.

Joachim Rønning, who directed “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” is in talks to direct the “Maleficent” sequel, Deadline reported.

Filming is expected to begin early next year. 

Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton have been writing the script. Joe Roth is producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first “Maleficent” brought in $69.4 million. It made $758.5 million worldwide.

News

  • The Latest: Trump says it's a 'sad day' as he heads to Vegas
    The Latest: Trump says it's a 'sad day' as he heads to Vegas
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Las Vegas shooting (all times local): 8:15 a.m. President Donald Trump says it's a 'sad day' as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Trump says authorities are 'learning a lot more' about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at 'an appropriate time.' The president told reporters Wednesday before boarding Marine One that he and first lady Melania Trump will be paying their respects to meeting with police who have done a 'fantastic job in a very short time.' __ 4:24 a.m. President Donald Trump is reckoning with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas when he visits the city on Wednesday. Trump heads to the city days after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip casino and hotel opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below. The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said: 'What happened is such a tragedy. So unnecessary. Who can believe what happened to Las Vegas?' Trump will be joined by first lady Melania Trump. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he and Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican, also will make the trip.
  • Ex-Obama officials begin health insurance sign-up campaign
    Ex-Obama officials begin health insurance sign-up campaign
    Former Obama administration officials are undertaking a private campaign to encourage people to sign up for coverage next year under the Affordable Care Act. With the start of open enrollment on Nov. 1, the Trump administration has slashed the Obama health law's ad budget, as well as grants to outside organizations that are supposed to help people sign up. Although Republican attempts to repeal the law have proven futile so far, President Donald Trump hasn't changed his view that the program is a 'disaster.' The former Obama officials said their campaign, set to begin Wednesday, will focus on young adults and try to encourage people to sign up for government-backed private health insurance because of subsidies available to cushion the impact of rising premiums. The effort is headed by Lori Lodes and Joshua Peck, who directed outreach and sign-up efforts during much of former President Barack Obama's second term. Joining them are Andy Slavitt, who ran federal health insurance programs for Obama, activist-actors Alyssa Milano and Bradley Whitford, social commentator Van Jones and insurance industry veteran Mario Molina. Lodes said the campaign has a modest budget for now, meaning that targeted internet advertising is probably all it can manage, at least initially. About 10 million people are signed up for subsidized private insurance plans through HealthCare.gov and state-run insurance markets. That figure is well below projections when the law was passed in 2010. An additional 11 million or so have signed up for Medicaid in states that took advantage of the law's expansion of the program to serve more low-income adults. Under Trump, the open enrollment period for 2018 has been shortened by about half. It now runs through Dec. 15. That's the last day when people can sign up to get coverage that will be effective on Jan. 1. Some Democrats say that's another indication that Trump is trying to 'sabotage' insurance markets. But health insurers, with a vested interest in enrolling people, say a shorter, focused sign-up season period may actually be more manageable. Returning customers will be automatically re-enrolled unless they shop around and pick another plan. Health care consultant Dan Mendelson, president of data-tracker Avalere Health, said in an interview that he expects enrollment will remain relatively stable. 'If you think about it, most of the people who are enrolled need the insurance,' he said. 'They are heavily subsidized and they are going to show up because they need insurance for themselves and their families. I think there will be a base stability to enrollment, but I wouldn't be looking for any major expansion.' Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., are trying to negotiate a limited bipartisan deal to stabilize state-level markets for individual health insurance policies. People covered under the health law represent about half of those who purchase individual policies.
  • Masked robbers ambush pair changing tire in Midtown, shooting 1 of them
    Masked robbers ambush pair changing tire in Midtown, shooting 1 of them
    Police are investigating a shooting during an armed robbery in Midtown. Police said two people were on their way home when they got a flat tire on Rock Springs Road early Wednesday morning.  A black SUV pulled up and three or four men wearing masks jumped out and robbed them, police said. TRENDING STORIES: 'I love you': Wife texts husband after being shot in Las Vegas Officer shoots at actor portraying robber in movie scene, police say At least 15 weapons seized in largest shakedown at Fulton County jail Police said the robbers took their things, and when one of the victims resisted, was shot in the stomach. The robbers took off and none have been arrested, police said. The victim who was shot was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable.  We have a reporter and photographer working to learn more about the investigation. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the updates on this developing story.
  • Who is #Ramona and why did she bring hope at a dark time?
    Who is #Ramona and why did she bring hope at a dark time?
    A simple mistake may have been just what everyone needed Monday night. NPR’s swing editor Christopher Dean Hopkins started posting on NPR’s official Facebook account about the exploits of Ramona. >> Read more trending news The posts, which were quickly removed, described what Ramona was doing: “Ramona is given new toy: Smiles, examines for 20 seconds, discards.” “Ramona gets a hug: Acquiesces momentarily, squirms to be put down.” “Ramona sees three cats 30 feet away: Immediately possessed by shrieking, spasmodic joy that continues after cats flee for their lives.” As soon as Hopkins realized he was posting on NPR’s account instead of his own, he deleted the posts and added another one: Turns out Ramona is Hopkins’s daughter, who isn’t even a year old yet, Babble reported. But Ramona’s adventure was maybe just what readers of the NPR account needed after the terror of the Las Vegas massacre. And readers responded to Ramona, asking for regular updates from the girl’s family.
  • Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
    Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
    More than 50 people were killed Sunday night in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Casino during Route 91 Harvest music festival in what is believed to be the deadliest shooting in modern US history. Hundreds more were injured. >> Read more trending news  The gunman, ﻿identified by police as an American man named Stephen Craig Paddock﻿, 64, was found dead at the scene. Authorities say they believe he killed himself. Related: Las Vegas shooting: Live updates Here's what we know about those who lost their life that night:
  • Paris turns lights off at Eiffel Tower to remember victims of Vegas massacre
    Paris turns lights off at Eiffel Tower to remember victims of Vegas massacre
    Two years ago, a landmark on the Vegas Strip went dark to honor those killed and wounded in a terrorist attack in Paris. This week, the city of lights returned the favor. Paris Las Vegas Resort turned off the lights on its version of the Eiffel Tower in 2015.  >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings  After the deadly massacre Sunday night, the real Eiffel Tower went dark to honor the 58 people who were killed when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The darkened landmark also honored two women who were killed at a Marseilles train station during a knife attack, Buzzfeed reported. >> Read more trending news 
