Luke Bryan announced as second judge on ABC's 'American Idol' reboot
Close

Luke Bryan announced as second judge on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ reboot

Luke Bryan announced as second judge on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ reboot
Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT/Getty Images For CMT
Country singer Luke Bryan is reportedly joining ABC’s reboot of "American Idol."

Luke Bryan announced as second judge on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ reboot

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country singer Luke Bryan is joining ABC’s reboot of “American Idol,” according to Variety.

The trade publication reported that the country singer joins Katy Perry, who is making $25 million as a judge. She was announced as part of the show in May.

>> Read more trending news

Musicians Charlie Puth, Keith Urban -- who previously judged on Fox’s original version of the show --  and Lionel Richie were also reportedly in the running for a role as a judge, but none are likely.

Perry’s $25 million contract has reportedly taken up a significant amount of the shows budget, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ reported that Richie’s team wanted $10 million for the musician, but it was double what “Idol” wanted to pay.

ABC declined to comment. Representatives for Bryan have not commented.

“American Idol” is set to premiere in March. Auditions begin next week.

News

  • Police officer suffers minor injuries after foot chase
    Police officer suffers minor injuries after foot chase
    A police officer is recovering from cuts and bruises after a struggle to arrest a man, who ran away from a traffic stop. Atlanta police say an officer stopped a car with three people inside on Welch Street in southwest Atlanta around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said a man with a gun got out and ran away. Officers chased and later had to Taser the suspect to take him into custody. TRENDING STORIES: Tennessee church shooting suspect charged with murder Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem University of North Georgia basketball standout killed in car crash Emergency crews loaded him into an ambulance. The two other people remained in the vehicle.
  • Photos: Falcons, other NFL teams show solidarity during National Anthem
    Photos: Falcons, other NFL teams show solidarity during National Anthem
  • Police investigating 3rd armed robbery in 3 weeks near Georgia Tech
    Police investigating 3rd armed robbery in 3 weeks near Georgia Tech
    A string of armed robberies in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood has Georgia Tech students on alert. 'That's pretty nerve-wracking because obviously you want to be safe,' one student told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus. TRENDING STORIES: Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem Police say gunman captured after opening fire at church Man arrested in connection with infant daughter’s death Police say three robberies happened in three weeks in a popular area near Georgia Tech's campus where many students live. The latest incident happened on Mecaslin Street, the second time this area was hit. Police say the group of seven Georgia Tech students were robbed Sunday morning. Investigators say the two men holding guns got out of the car and stole the student's phones, credit cards, IDs and keys.  Some neighbors were surprised to hear of the recent trend. 'It's a little scary. I didn't know that in the past three weeks it's been up,' said neighbor Zahna Jenkins. Officers said the getaway driver stayed in the car.  Police say group of 7 Georgia Tech students robbed this a.m. in NW Atlanta complied w/ armed robbers, handing over phones, credit cards. 6pm pic.twitter.com/dRvsLHoK8D — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 24, 2017
  • Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Large amounts of federal aid began moving into Puerto Rico on Saturday, welcomed by local officials who praised the Trump administration's response but called for the emergency loosening of rules long blamed for condemning the U.S. territory to second-class status. In northwest Puerto Rico, people began returning to their homes after a spillway eased pressure on a dam that cracked after more than a foot of rain fell in the wake of the hurricane. The opening of the island's main port in the capital allowed 11 ships to bring in 1.6 million gallons of water, 23,000 cots, dozens of generators and food. Dozens more shipments are expected in upcoming days. The federal aid effort is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of the relief effort, said they would take satellite phones to all of Puerto Rico's towns and cities, more than half of which were cut off following Maria's devastating crossing of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The island's infrastructure was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. A $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. As a result the power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts. A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances authorized up to $1 billion in local funds to be used for hurricane response, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he would ask for more. 'We're going to request waivers and other mechanisms so Puerto Rico can respond to this crisis,' he said. 'Puerto Rico will practically collect no taxes in the next month.' U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York said she will request a one-year waiver from the Jones Act, a federal law blamed for driving up prices on Puerto Rico by requiring cargo shipments there to move only on U.S. vessels as a means of supporting the U.S. maritime industry. 'We will use all our resources,' Velazquez said. 'We need to make Puerto Rico whole again. These are American citizens.' A group of anxious mayors arrived in the capital to meet with Rossello to present a long list of items they urgently need. The north coastal town of Manati had run out of fuel and fresh water, Mayor Jose Sanchez Gonzalez said. 'Hysteria is starting to spread. The hospital is about to collapse. It's at capacity,' he said, crying. 'We need someone to help us immediately.' The death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico was at least 10, including two police officers who drowned in floodwaters in the western town of Aguada. That number was expected to climb as officials from remote towns continued to check in with officials in San Juan. Authorities in the town of Vega Alta on the north coast said they had been unable to reach an entire neighborhood called Fatima, and were particularly worried about residents of a nursing home. 'I need to get there today,' Mayor Oscar Santiago told The Associated Press. 'Not tomorrow, today.' Rossello said Maria would clearly cost more than the last major storm to wallop the island, Hurricane George in September 1998. 'This is without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico,' he said. Rossello and other officials praised the federal government for planning its response in detail before the storm hit, a contrast with what Puerto Rico has long seen as the neglect of 3.4 million Americans living in a territory without a vote in Congress or the electoral college. 'This is the first time we get this type of federal coordination,' said Resident Commission Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Washington. A dam upstream of the towns of Quebradillas and Isabela in northwest Puerto Rico was cracked but had not burst by Saturday night as water continued to pour out of rain-swollen Lake Guajataca. Federal officials said Friday that 70,000 people, the number who live in the surrounding area, would have to be evacuated. But Javier Jimenez, mayor of the nearby town of San Sebastian, said he believed the number was far smaller. Secretary of Public Affairs Ramon Rosario said about 300 families were in harm's way. The governor said there is 'significant damage' to the dam and authorities believe it could give way at any moment. 'We don't know how long it's going to hold. The integrity of the structure has been compromised in a significant way,' Rossello said. Some residents nonetheless returned to their homes Saturday as the water levels in the reservoir began to sink. 'There were a lot of people worried and crying, but that's natural, because the reservoir was about to break through,' said Maria Nieves, 43. 'They couldn't open the spillway until later in the night.' The 345-yard (316-meter) dam, which was built around 1928, holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). More than 15 inches (nearly 40 centimeters) of rain from Maria fell on the surrounding mountains. Officials said 1,360 of the island's 1,600 cellphone towers were downed, and 85 percent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out. With roads blocked and phones dead, officials said, the situation may worsen. At least 31 lives in all have been lost around the Caribbean due to Maria, including at least 15 on hard-hit Dominica. Haiti reported three deaths; Guadeloupe, two; and the Dominican Republic, one. Across Puerto Rico, more than 15,000 people are in shelters, including some 2,000 rescued from the north coastal town of Toa Baja. Many Puerto Ricans planned to head to the mainland to temporarily escape the devastation. ____ Coto reported from San Juan.
  • Free things to do: Festivals, park day, music and more
    Free things to do: Festivals, park day, music and more
    Improv Jam --- Thursday, Sept. 28 Meet people and enjoy some good music at Improv Jam. The event offers a musical event, process or activity where musicians play (i.e. 'jam') by improvising without extensive preparation or predefined arrangements. If you want to join in on the fun, you can or you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the music from the musicians. The show beings at 10:30 p.m. Yoga at the Battery Atlanta --- Thursday, Sept. 28 Bring your mat, towel, water and smile for a free hour class of Yoga in the Plaza. The class takes place every Thursday, except for Braves game days, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Old-Fashioned Competition at Southern Art & Bourbon Bar --- Thursday, Sept. 28 Join the fun for National Bourbon Heritage Month. Southern Art and Bourbon Bar will hold an Old-Fashioned Competition with special host Brown-Forman. Then, 10 lucky contestants will have the chance to vie for the judge's eye with all manner of garnish, taste, appearance and more - all for the intoxicating honor of winning the best old-fashion crown. The general admission for this event is free. If you like bourbon beverages, this is a place where you will want to be. Lyrics on the Lawn --- Friday, Sept. 29 Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy various Christian music styles on the lawn at Southwest Christian Fellowship Church at 645 Grant Street, SE. Don’t miss out on a fun, family-oriented event. Beatles, Burgers and Beer at Venkman’s --- Friday, Sept. 29 What’s better than burgers, beer and the Beatles on a Friday night? Make your way to Venkman’s in the Old Fourth Ward to witness all of your favorite Beatles movies on silent as your favorite Beatles songs play alongside. While the movies and music are free, the burgers with Venkman’s famous fries are $10. You must make reservations at www.venkmans.com or by calling 470-225-6162.  Free park day --- Saturday, Sept. 30 In honor of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, enjoy a free entrance for some outdoor fun for the beginning of fall at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Douglasville September Saturdays Festival --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Looking for fun for everyone? The September Saturdays festival provides fun and fellowship for everyone. With two chances in the month of September to experience the festival, come out and shop from over 100 vendors, listen to choral concerts and let your kids enjoy inflatables and the kids play area. Plus, enjoy free health and vision tests. The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday. The last September festival will be held on Sept. 30. Taste of Clarkesville --- Saturday, Sept. 30 It’s fall, and the Clarkesville’s food festival has become a signature event. Come out to a Taste of Clarkesville to enjoy some great food, wine tasting, a beer garden, music and more. Entrance to the event is free while food and alcoholic can be purchased at the event. Heritage Sandy Springs Outdoors Club --- Saturday, Sept. 30 The HSSOC provides residents and visitors the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the city parks. Each week, the club hosts a hike on Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The hikes for this weekend will be held at Heritage Sandy Springs on Friday and Morgan Falls Saturday morning. Girls and Guitars Atlanta --- Saturday, Sept. 30 If you think girls don’t have love for guitars, think again. Girls & Guitars brings you a special Atlanta edition featuring inspirational acoustic soul artists Kyla Simone, Ra-chelle, Alexa Vaughn, Pearl, Roz, spoken word artist Chiereme Fortune, with guest host Erica Cumbo. Duluth Fall Festival Parade --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Heading to Duluth this Saturday? If you are, make your way downtown for the 2017 Duluth fall festival parade. Come out to witness local schools with different activities, fire trucks, antique cars, local dignitaries, boy scouts, girl scouts, dance classes, sponsors and clowns. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade starts on Main Street, continues south and east to Highway 120, turns south to Buford Highway, and ends at Hardy Industrial Boulevard. Princess Brunch: Cinderella at Venkman's --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Enjoy your brunch while watching the Disney’s animated masterpiece 'Cinderella' on the big screen while you eat. Admission for the event is free but if you want endless mimosas, they are available for purchase. Scarecrow Harvest --- Saturday, Sept. 30 What’s more fun than making your own scarecrow? The Scarecrow Harvest in Alpharetta gives you the opportunity to design and create your own scarecrow plus the chance to enjoy the free family fall festival that includes live music, hay rides to the Log Cabin, quirky face painting, festival food, artsy activities, stimulating story-telling and engaging inflatables. Make sure to join the fun! Sweet Auburn Music Festival --- Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1 Looking for a weekend filled lots of good entertainment, live music and more? Make your way to the Sweet Auburn Music Festival to witness a perfect blend of music, people, food, entertainment and culture. From upcoming hip hop acts, to timeless R&B & Gospel stars, to Rap veterans, to Alternative Greats, the Sweet Auburn Music Fest offers it all. Atlanta’s 16th Global Festival --- Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1 Atlanta’s Global Fest draws over 16,00 people with the opportunity to taste and embrace Southeast Asia through delicious authentic foods, live cultural performances, fashion shows, dance workshops, shopping, BYO Mat Yoga, Meditation workshop, Nutrition seminar, raffle prizes every hour, DJ spinning Indian beats, and lots more. Try your hand in a 40’ long Cricket batting cage. Kids also get the chance to experience the fun with free activities including a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon artists, inflatable rides and popcorn and cotton candy. Come out and get ready for a great time. Woofstock --- Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 If you love furry, four-legged friends, come out to Woofstock for one of the largest pet adoption events in the southeast with 40,000 pet-lovers over two days. Woofstock also features an array of family-filled events including live music, dog contests, pet adoptions, pet vendors, arts and crafts, delicious food trucks and ice-cold beverages. Candler Park Fall Festival --- Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 Candler Park’s Fall Festival is a two-day event that is expected to attract nearly 15,000 people. Enjoy a celebration of music, art, family a race, a tour of homes and more. Produced by the Candler Park Neighborhood Organization, the festival is free. Koi and Goldfish Show ---- Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 Don’t miss out on the chance to see a variety of fish and the opportunity to shop from vendors at the Koi and Goldfish Show at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville. Free food for kids --- Select restaurants Captain D’s: Get two free children’s meals with each adult meal purchased on Thursday of each week. Chick-fil-A: Bring your child to Chick-fil-A on Tuesday of each week to get a free four- or six-piece chicken nugget meal with waffle potato fries and a drink. Golden Corral: Children 10 and under can eat for free from the children’s buffet, which includes vegetables, sides, meats and dessert. 
  • Hawks face major rebuilding job, prospects of dismal season
    Hawks face major rebuilding job, prospects of dismal season
    As one key player after another departed the Atlanta Hawks over the summer, Dennis Schroeder was caught off guard. Just three seasons ago, the Hawks won a franchise-record 60 games, claimed the top seed in the East and reached the conference final. Now? 'They say we're going to be the worst team in the NBA,' Schroeder conceded Monday during the Hawks media day at a luxury hotel in midtown Atlanta. The point guard isn't buying that assessment, of course. He and his teammates insist Atlanta still has enough talent to make a run at its 11th straight playoff appearance, though they are certainly in the minority on that one. The Hawks hired a new general manager (Travis Schlenk) and embarked on a major rebuilding job, the kind that normally means several dismal seasons are on the horizon. Four-time All-Star forward Paul Millsap was allowed to depart as a free agent without so much as a contract offer. Dwight Howard was traded to Charlotte after one forgettable season in his hometown, a deal that was nothing more than a salary dump and not even a hugely significant one, since the Hawks agreed to take on Miles Plumlee's bloated contract. Tim Hardaway Jr. returned to the New York Knicks after the Hawks passed on a chance to match his four-year, $71 million offer. Just like that, the Hawks lost three of their top five scorers and their top two rebounders. The entire starting five from that magical 2014-15 season — Millsap, Al Horford, Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver and DeMarre Carroll — have either left as free agents or been traded away. 'Of course, you're wondering what's going on,' Schroeder said. 'But it's the business. The Hawks wanted to do something different. Everybody's got to accept it and we've got to go from there. We've got some pretty good players now.' Indeed, the Hawks have a few building blocks for the future starting with the 24-year-old Schroeder, who averaged 17.9 points and 6.3 assists in his first season as a starter. Forward Taurean Prince, a first-round pick in 2016, showed plenty of potential after moving into the lineup late in the season. This year's top pick, power forward John Collins, is an intriguing talent who figures to get substantial playing time right away. Kent Bazemore hopes to bounce back from an injury plagued season that made him look terribly overpaid after receiving a four-year, $70 million contract the previous summer. Beyond that, the roster is filled with fringe players and marginal prospects. The Hawks were still sorting things out on media day, bringing back former Atlanta guard John Jenkins to compete for a spot when the team heads to a three-day training camp at the University of Georgia. They also acquired DeAndre Liggins from the Los Angeles Clippers but immediately waived him in a deal involving future draft considerations. Hardly the look of a playoff contender. 'What I can promise is the team is going to play hard all 82 games,' Schroeder said, in what sounds like a familiar refrain from someone on a talent-deprived team. 'We're going to compete offensively and defensively and see what happens.' The Hawks slipped to 48 wins two seasons ago, losing in the second round of the playoffs. Last season, with coach Mike Budenholzer also serving as de facto general manager, Atlanta made an ill-fated decision to sign the enigmatic Howard rather than trying to keep Horford. Teague was also dealt away, clearing the way for Schroder to become a starter. The result: a disappointing 43-39 mark and first-round playoff setback to Washington . Owner Tony Ressler decided a major overhaul was needed. Budenholzer lost his title as president of basketball operations , though he stayed on as coach. Schlenk was hired as GM after serving in the front office of NBA champion Golden State Warriors, making it clear right from the start that this was a long-term project. His immediate goals were to get more youth on the roster and gain the financial flexibility to go after big-name players down the road. 'These are scrappy guys, these are competitive guys, these are prideful guys,' Schlenk said. 'Now, we're going to be young. Historically, teams that are young take it on the chin a little bit. What we're looking for is to see that growth not only from individual players but from the collective group.' He said nothing about wins and losses — in all likelihood, lots of losses. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
