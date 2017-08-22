Listen Live
Entertainment
Linkin Park to hold ‘special event’ to honor Chester Bennington 
Close

Linkin Park to hold ‘special event’ to honor Chester Bennington 

Linkin Park to hold ‘special event’ to honor Chester Bennington 
Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. Linkin Park announced a "special event" to honor Bennington, who died of a suicide at age 41.

Linkin Park to hold ‘special event’ to honor Chester Bennington 

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A little over a month since the death of their bandmate Chester Bennington, Linkin Park announced it will host an event in Los Angeles to honor him, according to Spin.

>> Read more trending news

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time,” the band said on its Twitter page Tuesday. “The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park. We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory and look forward to sharing details with you soon.”

Whether the event will include a performance from the band isn’t clear. The group canceled its summer tour a day after the news of Bennington’s death.

Bennington died of a suicide July 20.

Linkin Park members said Bennington’s death “leaves a void that can never be filled” in a joint statement after his death.

On Sunday, Jay-Z paid tribute to Bennington by performing his 2004 collaboration with Linkin Park, “Numb/Encore,” at the Virgin V Festival in Chelmsford, England.

Fans continue to share thoughts about Bennington on social media, many of which are posted on the Linkin Park website.

News

  • Fans want Missy Elliott statue to replace Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia
    Fans want Missy Elliott statue to replace Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia
    One fan of Missy Elliott has made waves on the internet, having created a Change.org petition that has gained more than 28,000 signatures in less than a week. The reason? Nathan Coflin wants the city of Portsmouth, Virginia, to replace a Confederate monument with a statue of Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott. >> Read more trending news The Washington Post reported that Coflin, a resident of Elliott’s hometown of Portsmouth, is a longtime fan of Elliott. “I wanna show we can honor the positivity that’s happening today in Portsmouth and I think no one better suits that than Missy Elliott,” he told The Post. “We believe it is time to finally replace the Confederate Monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth Virginia near the intersection of Court and High streets with a new statue of a true Portsmouth native hero,” Coflin wrote on the petition. “Who better to encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city enshrined in a new monument than Grammy Award winning rapper, dancer, and record producer Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott?” Making nods to Elliott’s 2002 single “Work It,” Coflin expressed his reasons for replacing the monument. “Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it? I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it,” he wrote. “Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it. Let us come together in getting City Council to erect this statue in honor of Missy Elliott and all those in the great City of Portsmouth who work it each and every day.” In response to a tweet about the petition, Elliott said “just to see this warms my heart and it's so humbling to me.”
  • Atlanta mayoral hopefuls file for candidacy
    Atlanta mayoral hopefuls file for candidacy
    We're less than three months away from the election that will decide Atlanta's next mayor. Tuesday was the first day that candidates could officially file their paperwork to qualify to get their name on the ballot. A couple of mayoral candidates held rallies as they handed a check over to the city that may weed out others in this packed race. Channel 2’s Craig Lucie was there when mayoral candidate Mary Norwood handed over a $5,529 check to Atlanta’s election superintendent. That’s what it costs to get your name on the ballot. “Our city is very dynamic right now,” she said. As soon as Norwood wrapped up at City Hall, Lucie sat down with her for a one-on-one interview to talk about her key issues. “People have seen me for 25 years and I’ve done what I have said and so I am trusted in all parts of Atlanta. That’s the best of a new Atlanta,” she said. TRENDING STORIES: ’He loved (her) … until the moment she shot him,’ prosecutors say Thousands fill Piedmont Park for Atlanta ‘American Idol’ auditions Police investigating deadly shooting in Fayette County Norwood says voters will know about every major city expense. “(I will) make sure financial house in order and I start transparency, that I said I will have on record all finances be put on internet, including checks, and know where city workers are,” she said. Lucie also asked her about preventing violent crime and dealing with repeat offenders. “One of the things we do Craig is get our police officers to stay. We train them extraordinary well but then five, six, eight years (later) they go somewhere else. That is costing us a fortune and (we) don’t have strength we should have,” she said. Candidate Ceasar Mitchell kicked off filing day with support from former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young. “We doubled down on walking (the) walk, not talking, double down (and) make a difference for citizens for Atlanta,” he said. One major focus for Mitchell is to make Atlanta affordable. “We will get focused on making Atlanta city of opportunity where everyone has a chance to move forward and no one gets left behind,” he said. Fulton County chairman John Eaves is resigning his old post -- aiming to climb in the polls and make history. I'm going to qualify and put my 100-percent plus into running into being the next mayor of Atlanta. The mayoral race isn’t the only one in the election. Residents will also decide the Atlanta City Council president, City Council members, board of education members and judges.
  • Jury refuses to convict in Nevada ranch standoff
    Jury refuses to convict in Nevada ranch standoff
    A federal jury in Las Vegas refused Tuesday to convict four accused gunman in a 2014 standoff with federal authorities near the Nevada ranch of states' rights figure Cliven Bundy. In a verdict that delivered a stunning setback to federal prosecutors, the jury acquitted Ricky Lovelien and Steven Stewart of all 10 charges against them. Defendants Scott Drexler and Eric Parker were found not guilty of most charges against them. The jury did not reach verdicts on four charges against Parker and two charges against Drexler. The results stunned a courtroom full of the defendants' supporters, many of whom broke into applause after Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ordered Lovelien and Stewart freed immediately. The judge set a hearing Wednesday to decide whether to free Parker and Drexler pending a decision by prosecutors whether to try them for a third time. Prosecutors said the men conspired with Bundy family members and wielded weapons to threaten the lives of federal agents enforcing lawful court orders to remove Bundy cattle from public land after he failed to pay grazing fees. Each man standing trial in Las Vegas faced 10 charges including conspiracy, interstate travel in aid of extortion, weapon possession and assault and threatening a federal officer. Combined, the counts carried the possibility of more than 100 years in federal prison. The four were among 19 men arrested in early 2016, nearly two years after the confrontation near the rural town of Bunkerville, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. All 19 remained in federal custody, despite pleas from family members and attorneys for the release of those who have not been brought to trial. Bundy's attorney, Bret Whipple, notes that his client is now 71. Bundy stopped paying grazing fees decades ago, saying he refused to recognize federal authority over public land where he said his family grazed cattle since before the U.S. Bureau of Land Management was created. The dispute has roots a nearly half-century fight over public lands in Nevada and the West, where the federal government controls vast expanses of land. Calls for action have grown louder and more frequent in recent years with internet bloggers protesting federal agency decisions to designate protected areas for endangered species and set aside tracts for mining, wind farms and natural gas exploration. Prosecutors characterize the standoff as an armed uprising by self-styled militia members who answered a Bundy family call to take up arms to prevent the lawful enforcement of multiple court orders to remove Bundy cattle from what is now the Gold Butte National Monument. Defense attorneys cast the tense standoff as an ultimately peaceful protest involving people upset about aggressive tactics used by federal land managers and contract cowboys. They point to skirmishes days earlier involving armed federal agents using dogs and stun guns against Bundy family members; the closure of a vast range half the size of the state of Delaware to collect Bundy's cattle; and corrals set up as protest 'First Amendment zone' protest areas for people. A first trial earlier this year involved men who carried guns, but who prosecutors characterized as the least culpable of the co-defendants. It lasted two months and ended in April with a jury unable to reach verdicts for the four men, while finding two other defendants guilty of some charges.
  • Whistleblower says Fulton County jail food vendor misusing inmates
    Whistleblower says Fulton County jail food vendor misusing inmates
    Fulton County’s outgoing commission chairman is calling for an investigation into a whistleblower’s claims the county jail’s food vendor is misusing inmates to prepare meals, a violation of its multi-million dollar contract. Lt. Tracey Cunningham contacted Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik after she said her complaints to the county went nowhere. “It’s not about me. It’s about what’s right,” she said.  “When you’re about what’s right, it will stand for something.” Cunningham, a 16-year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, was assigned to oversee the jail’s kitchen operations for more than a year. “My job was to ensure that the inmates' safety was ensured and making sure the Aramark staff was in compliance with the contract,” she said. Starting in December 2016, Cunningham alleges the food vendor, Aramark, began using inmates to prepare meals when they were short-staffed. “It was Aramark’s job to fix the food, prepare the food, and get ready for our officers to take it to the floor for the inmates,” she said. The county’s contract expressly prohibits inmates from preparing and serving food unless they are a part of a special Culinary Arts Program. Cunningham said last winter, the jail suspended the program temporarily while its teacher was out of the country, but she said Aramark continued to use inmate labor in lieu of hiring its own staff. “We was to make it happen even though we were breaking our own policy,” she said. “It’s four inmates per officer and we might have three officers down there and 25 inmates.” Cunningham said that created dangerous situations for deputies. “I mean, we are constantly moving, not only to watch the inmates, but we also have to watch Aramark staff,” she said. TRENDING STORIES: ’He loved (her) … until the moment she shot him,’ prosecutors say Thousands fill Piedmont Park for Atlanta ‘American Idol’ auditions Police investigating deadly shooting in Fayette County Cunningham said when she raised the issue with her superiors, they banned her from entering the kitchen, but still required her to oversee its operation. She showed Petchenik an internal document outlining an incident that occurred after she was banned in which a knife went missing from the kitchen and was believed to be taken by an inmate due to a lack of supervision. That was 'another dangerous situation,” she said. Cunningham also claims she witnessed Jewish inmates being served spoiled and expired kosher food on one occasion.  “She goes to the freezer, pulls out all this food and it’s dated Dec. 18, 2014, mildew on it, mold, everything,” she said. County Commission Chairman John Eaves told Petchenik the allegations are very concerning to him and he’s going to ask the county manager to launch an independent investigation. “Inmates serving time in a pre-detention facility should not be misused,” he said. “The food provider is supposed to provide the food for the inmates while they’re in the jail, not use them as cheap or free labor.” Fulton County’s Sheriff spokesperson, Tracy Flanagan, sent Petchenik an e-mailed statement responding to Cunningham’s allegations: “An employee on leave filed numerous complaints that were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. It is not true that the food vendor is supplementing its workforce improperly with inmates. The investigation continues and thus far the claims by the employee have been proven false. 'The Fulton County Jail has an approved and highly regarded culinary arts program for inmates to learn basic kitchen skills to assist them in acquiring gainful employment after incarceration. There are strict policies and procedures are followed. 'An executive chef with 30 years of experience runs the Jail Kitchen with incredible attention to detail. Meticulous protocols are utilized to accommodate special dietary needs.  The Fulton County Jail provides 7,400 to 8000 meals a day, 365 days a year. 'The Jail kitchen routinely earns perfect scores on unannounced health inspections and the dedicated staff in that unit are to be commended for their hard work. Jail supervisors, like the person filing the complaint, would have written an incident report for it to be reviewed and investigated.” Flanagan told Petchenik the Culinary Arts program was never suspended, even during the chef’s absence, and that someone from Aramark continued to oversee inmates working in food preparation during that timeframe.  She said, via e-mail, that Cunningham was removed from her post for being a “disruptive employee.” Aramark’s VP of communications, Karen Cutler, sent Petchenik an e-mailed statement: “We are not aware of any allegations of this nature. I would refer you to the Sheriff for comment.   'I can tell you that we are proud to partner with Fulton County to serve nourishing meals to offenders every day. Any offenders who work in the kitchen do so under full authority of the facility. Many of them are participating in our vocational training program so they can learn valuable skills to help them re-enter society and find employment when they get out of the facility. 'Food safety is our top priority. All meals served meet our high quality standards. 'The correctional facility determines the nutritional specifications for the menus we create (calories, portions, religious meals.) All menus are designed by Registered Dietitians to meet the nutritional requirements specified by the facility, as well as the guidelines set by the American Correctional Association (ACA). ACA guidelines are based on the Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) and Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI). Typical calories range between 2,500-3,500 per day. 'Over the past 15 years, we have helped reduce recidivism and rehabilitate millions of offenders through our IN2WORK vocational training program, which earned the National Governors Award for Public Private Partnerships in 2013. In some cases, the program has helped reduce recidivism by as much as 30 percent.   'At the direction of the facility, non-violent offenders have the opportunity to work in the kitchen in exchange for a reduction in their sentence and/or as a way to earn money for their trust accounts. This labor model is specified by the facility and is another way to help rehabilitate offenders and reduce recidivism.”
  • Father reunites with son once listed as missing, endangered
    Father reunites with son once listed as missing, endangered
    A Gwinnett County child once on the national missing and endangered children’s list is back home. Roberto Vasquez said his world fell apart when he came home last fall to find his fiancee and his son, Kayden, gone without warning. “I come home and it’s the worst nightmare I have ever walked into,” Vasquez said. “We didn’t have any idea whether he was alive, whether he was OK, whether he was fed.” The father did not give up on finding his son. He hired lawyers, convinced judges in three states he deserved custody since his former fiancee moved around frequently and then spent thousands of dollars trying to track down his son. “Just days felt like years -- the minutes that went by, just the pain that my family felt,” Vasquez said. “This has just been unbelievable -- the amount of money and time that has been invested into this,” relative Kalli Meija said. TRENDING STORIES: ’He loved (her) … until the moment she shot him,’ prosecutors say Thousands fill Piedmont Park for Atlanta ‘American Idol’ auditions Police investigating deadly shooting in Fayette County Vasquez won full custody of his son in court, but no one could find the child or his mother. With the help of private investigator Robin Martinelli, Vasquez's son was found in Arizona. The team that found him spent days convincing authorities to give Vasquez his son. “We did everything the police told us to do, but the police didn’t act, so we had to act. We got on a plane,” Martinelli said. Martinelli said her job is to bring people back together. “My industry is not all about being in the woods and sneaking around and cheating spouses. My industry is also about making a life come home,” she said. Vasquez said it feels as if he and his son had never been apart. “To finally have him is one of the greatest feelings that I can ever imagine,” he said.   Vasquez’s lawyer said he expects the child’s mother to come back to Georgia and take the issue back to court. 
