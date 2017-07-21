Listen Live
Linkin Park cancels tour following death of Chester Bennington
Close

Linkin Park cancels tour following death of Chester Bennington

Looking Back: Chester Bennington

Linkin Park cancels tour following death of Chester Bennington

By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Following the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, the rock band has canceled its upcoming tour.

>> Read more trending news

Concert promoter Live Nation issued a statement on Friday:

We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.

The band’s U.S. tour to support new album “One More Light” was slated to kick off a summer run of arenas and amphitheaters with Machine Gun Kelly on July 27 in Boston.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 10: Singer/guitarist Mike Shinoda (L) and singer Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 10, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Close

Linkin Park cancels tour following death of Chester Bennington

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 10: Singer/guitarist Mike Shinoda (L) and singer Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 10, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bennington, 41, died of a suicide by hanging Thursday at his home near Los Angeles.

An online petition is circulating to rename Santa Monica’s Lincoln Park -- for which the band is named -- in Bennington’s memory. It currently has over 6,000 signatures toward its goal of 7,000.

News

  • Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    The teenagers who police said did nothing to help a drowning man and instead recorded the incident and mocked him may now face charges, Cocoa police said.. At first, the suspects were not going to be charged in connection with 31-year-old Jamel Dunn’s death. >> Read more trending news Investigators were told by the State Attorney’s Office that while there was no moral justification for the July 9 incident at Bracco Pond Park, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes. Related: Teens recorded video, laughed while man drowned Dunn’s body wasn’t found until July 14 when a passerby saw his body floating in the pond. Police announced Friday that they would be able to recommend charges against the teens under a Florida statute saying that a person who witnesses a death must report it to a medical examiner. Police said it’s a misdemeanor charge that hasn’t been applied in a case like this. “When we initially reviewed this case it was determined there were no laws broken as the teens were not directly involved with the death,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “Further research of the statutes and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office yielded the decision to move forward with charges under this statute. It’s our belief that this law has never been enforced in a scenario like this, but we feel it could be applicable.” Link: Fundraiser for Jamel Dunn’s family The State Attorney’s Office will decide if a case is filed. In the video, police said a group of teenage boys can be heard yelling things like, “We’re not going to help you and you never should have gotten in there,” as Dunn screamed for help and struggled in the water. Police said video evidence showed that Dunn went into the water on his own. A neighbor’s security camera showed Dunn scaling a fence and intentionally going into the pond, police said. “Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his decision to enter the water that day, there is absolutely no justification for what the teens did,” Cantaloupe said. “Pursuing criminal charges is a way to hold them accountable for their own actions.” One of the teenagers mentioned marijuana in the nearly three-minute video.  The identities of the teens have not been released. 
  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com. In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took nine guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Rick Holmes works at Main Street Guns in Lilburn and said two weeks ago, UPS was supposed to deliver a package containing 10 guns. When the box arrived, it had already been opened and nine guns were missing. 'We immediately called ATF and UPS to report these guns were missing,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing' Police said they questioned the driver, Seun Long Vang. Investigators said his story didn't add up. 'It was clear he violated some internal policies, so UPS terminated Vang's employment after the interview,' Lilburn police Capt. Thomas Bardugon said. Police went to Vang's Lilburn home and spoke to his girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav. 'During the interview she was very nervous. You could tell something wasn't right with her and investigator Belcher asked her straight up, 'Where are the stolen guns?' and she said, 'Right here in my car,'' Bardugon said. Police recovered the guns and got a search warrant for the home where they found dozens of other items. Police said Vang has been charged with felony theft by taking. Kheav has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
  • Charlize Theron opens up about the night her mother shot her father in self-defense
    Charlize Theron opens up about the night her mother shot her father in self-defense
    When Charlize Theron was 15 years old, her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self-defense. It was a traumatic experience for the Oscar-winning actress, who has infrequently discussed what happened that night in public. >> Read more trending news According to PEOPLE, Theron opened up about the evening her father died in a new interview with Howard Stern to promote her film “Atomic Blonde.” “I just pretended like it didn’t happen,” she said, explaining that she didn’t want to feel like a victim. The traumatic shooting prompted Theron to seek therapy in her late 20s and early 30s. “I think what more affected me for my adult life that happened in my childhood was more the every day living of a child living in the house with an alcoholic and waking up not knowing what was going to happen. And not knowing how my day was going to go and all of it dependent on somebody else and whether he was not going to drink or drink,” she added. Theron also praised her mother for her strength and resilience in the face of such an awful tragedy. She noted to Stern that her mother never went to therapy in the aftermath of the shooting, instead choosing to acknowledge that what happened was horrible and to move on with her life in a positive way without letting that one moment define her. Theron added, “I think both of us have dealt with that night really well. I think both of us still have to deal with the life that we had — and that’s what people don’t really realize. It’s not just about what happened one night.”
  • Kushner adds at least $10M in assets to revised disclosure
    Kushner adds at least $10M in assets to revised disclosure
    President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has added more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million to his revised personal financial disclosure. According to the disclosure, the additional assets were 'inadvertently omitted' from an earlier form. The revised form was certified by the Office of Government Ethics on Thursday and released on Friday. Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, also filed new federal disclosures. She reported assets of at least $66 million and at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures. The new forms reflect that Kushner sold his interest in the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey. He also no longer has a stake in a company that had held interest in property in Toledo, Ohio.
  • Former spy officials criticize Trump's stance on Russia
    Former spy officials criticize Trump's stance on Russia
    Two former top intelligence officials harshly criticized President Donald Trump on Friday for not standing up to Russia for meddling in the presidential election, one of them wondering aloud whether the president's real aim is to make 'Russia great again.' Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan didn't hold back their anger about Trump's past disparaging comments about the intelligence agencies and their assessment that Moscow deliberately interfered in the election and tried to sow discord in the United States. Asked if he thinks Trump takes the threat from Russia seriously enough, Clapper said he wonders sometimes if the White House agenda is about 'making Russia great again.' The comment played off Trump's campaign slogan 'Make America Great Again.' In a wide-ranging discussion at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Clapper and Brennan said that Trump advisers should have been more wary of meeting with a Russian lawyer and others. In June, in the heat of the campaign, the president's son, his campaign manager and his son-in-law met a group at Trump Tower in New York that included a Russian lawyer and Russian lobbyist. Emails about the meeting showed that Donald Trump Jr., attended on the premise of obtaining damaging material the Russian government had on Hillary Clinton 'It would have been a really good idea to have vetted whomever they were meeting with. I think the Russian objective here was to explore to see if there was interest in having such a discussion on offering up dirt on Hillary Clinton,' Clapper said. He said the meeting reminds him of standard Russian spy craft. Brennan called the meeting 'profoundly baffling' and wondered why Trump advisers would 'jump at the opportunity' to meet with individuals about getting information on Clinton. 'The Russians operate in a very cunning manner and they will take and exploit any opportunity they get,' he said. Clapper also suggested that the security clearance held by Jared Kushner, a Trump adviser and the president's son-in-law, should at least be suspended until it can be determined why he failed to disclose all the meetings he's had with Russians. Both said they didn't think the Trump administration should return compounds in Maryland and New York to the Russians. President Barack Obama closed them in response to the Russian interference in the election. Clapper called the compound on the Eastern Shore a Russian 'intelligence collection facility.' The Russians have said the estates were used for recreational escapes by Russian diplomats and their families. Both expressed their annoyance at Trump's negative statements about the intelligence agencies' assessments of Russia and the presidential election. 'It's interesting that Mr. Trump and others will point to U.S. intelligence when it comes to North Korea, or Iran or Syria ... but when it's inconsistent with what I think are preconceived notions as well as maybe preferences about what the truth would be, then the intelligence community assessments, the work force and the profession are disparaged. That's when my and Jim Clapper's blood boils,' Brennan said. Brennan also said he was upset when Trump leaned over to Russian President Vladimir Putin before their recent meeting in Europe to say it was a 'great honor' to meet him. 'This is Mr. Putin, who assaulted one of the foundational pillars of our democracy — our election system — invaded Ukraine, annexed Crimea, that has suppressed or repressed political opponents in Russia and caused the deaths of many of them,' he said. 'I thought it was a very, very bad negotiating tactic.' Both also said they were concerned about a second discussion the two leaders had in Europe with only a Russian interpreter. Clapper said Trump should have had his own translator to record the conversation and avoid any misinterpretations. Brennan said he has never heard of any other instance where a U.S. president has had a meeting with a Russian head of state without a U.S. translator. 'To have this one-off and rely on a Russian translator ... It again raises concerns about what else may be going on between Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin that is being held behind closed doors or outside the public view,' he said.
