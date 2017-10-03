Listen Live
Entertainment
Late-night hosts honor victims of Las Vegas massacre
Close

Late-night hosts honor victims of Las Vegas massacre

Late-night hosts honor victims of Las Vegas massacre
Photo Credit: NBC/Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0749 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer/Songwriter Miley Cyrus and Actor Adam Sandler perform "No Freedom" on October 2, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Late-night hosts honor victims of Las Vegas massacre

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jimmy Fallon took a moment to remember the victims of of Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre on Monday’s “The Tonight Show.”

>> Read more trending news

In his monologue, Fallon said, “In the face of tragedies and acts of terror we need to remember that good still exists in the world. We’re here to entertain you tonight and that’s what we’re going to do.”

>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings

He then introduced Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler as they performed Dido’s “No Freedom.” The unusual duo had Cyrus on lead vocals and Sandler singing backup and accompanying her on guitar, Mashable reported.

>>Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims

Watch the performance below, or click here.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel broke down as he introduced his show and spoke about the deadly shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, The New York Post reported.

Kimmel, who is from Las Vegas, said “Here we are again, in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicably shocking and painful tragedy.”

He then went through the background of some of the victims.

“We lost two police officers, we lost a nurse from Tennessee, a special ed teacher from a local school here in Manhattan Beach. All these devastated families who now have to live with this pain forever because one person with a violent and insane voice in his head managed to stockpile a collection of high-powered rifles. And used them to shoot people,” Kimmel said.

“Of course, there was something we can do about it. There are a lot of things we can do about it. But we don’t. Which is interesting, because when someone with a beard attacks us, we tap phones, we invoke travel bans, we build walls. We take every possible precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again. But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans then there’s nothing we can do about that because the Second Amendment. Our forefathers wanted us to have AK47s, is the argument.”

Watch his monologue below, or click here.

Warning, the clip contains profanity.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'
    The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'
    The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local): 4:45 a.m. Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival. Aldean wrote on Instagram that his 'heart aches for the victims and their families.' Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Paddock rained bullets down on the tens of thousands of people who were watching Aldean perform. The attack killed 59 and wounded 527. The country star pleaded for people to stand together and 'stop the hate.' Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack. ___ 12:15 a.m. Hospitals were overflowing with victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel. Emergency personnel scrambled to deal with the aftermath of a Sunday attack by 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock that would kill 59 and wound 527. Doctors say some of the gunshot wounds were so severe they knew they had come from high-powered weapons not usually seen on the street. Concert-goers described scenes of horror and heroism. One man grasped the hand of a dying stranger to comfort him as he died, unable to pull himself away despite the danger. Many carried the wounded to their own cars to drive to the hospital where they waited in lines of ambulances at emergency rooms.
  • Loved ones mourn victims of Las Vegas shooting attack
    Loved ones mourn victims of Las Vegas shooting attack
    They were school teachers and youth football coaches, real estate agents and local business owners. They were parents, siblings, husbands, wives, neighbors and friends. Details emerged Monday about the lives of those who died, as well as countless more who were injured. Friends waited for text messages that never came, families learned the worst from hospitals and local authorities. In a few cases, families still frantically searched Monday night for news. Many have launched fundraising campaigns for the families left behind, while others have vowed to start scholarship funds in their loved ones' names.
  • There are some problems with ISIS claiming responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting
    There are some problems with ISIS claiming responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting
    American officials are combating ISIS’ claim that Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be the gunman behind the deadliest shooting in modern American history, acted on behalf of the terror group. >> Watch the news report here Time reported that the terror group released a statement taking responsibility for Paddock’s alleged actions, which killed at least 59 and injured more than 500. The group also said Paddock converted to Islam in recent months. But further investigation into the claim indicates that the terror group may be stretching the truth. >> Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 dead, live updates “As this event unfolds we have determined at this point there is no connection to an international terrorist group,” explained FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse on Monday. “As the investigation continues we will continue to work with our partners to ensure this is factually and thoroughly investigated to be able to bring comfort and peace to this community.” >> PHOTOS: Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings If Paddock was a part of a group of any kind, it’s news to those closest to him. CBS News reported that Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters, “No religious affiliation. No political affiliation. He just hung out.” >> Read more trending news Though a connection between the shooting and Islamic terror has yet to be confirmed, this has not stopped hoaxes about the shooter’s motivations from circulating. >> On Rare.us: Las Vegas shooting is now the deadliest in American history
  • Trying to get sober? NIH offers tool to help find good care
    Trying to get sober? NIH offers tool to help find good care
    The phone calls come — from fellow scientists and desperate strangers — with a single question for the alcohol chief at the National Institutes of Health: Where can my loved one find good care to get sober? Tuesday, the government is releasing a novel online tool to help — directories of alcohol treatment providers paired with key questions patients should ask for a better shot at high-quality care. 'Most people think treatment is detox for 28 days or Alcoholics Anonymous. There's a vast in-between,' said George Koob, director of NIH's National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. More than 15 million adults in the U.S. have what's called alcohol use disorder, meaning they either misuse or are addicted to alcohol, and fewer than 10 percent get treatment, according to federal estimates. Many who do get treated don't receive quality care that best fits their needs, Koob said. He ordered development of the Alcohol Treatment Navigator after realizing if medical professionals were confused, families must be lost. 'It's the hardest thing, navigating how do you find treatment,' agreed Linda Rosenberg, president of the nonprofit National Council for Behavioral Health. She wasn't involved with the tool but praised NIAAA for developing it. 'It's desperately needed.' The tool can't solve issues of affordability or accessibility. Insurance coverage varies, and some parts of the country have shortages of providers that may leave patients traveling or turning to telemedicine, Rosenberg cautioned. The Navigator offers a step-by-step guide to assessing additional options beyond the well-known AA and detox. First, it links to existing directories of thousands of board-certified addiction doctors or psychiatrists, accredited alcohol treatment centers and licensed therapists, searchable by ZIP code. Licensing and accreditation information mark an initial filter. Next, the NIH defined five signs of quality to check: —Credentials. For example, look for a therapist who holds at least a master's degree and has specialized training in addiction treatment, the tool advises. —A comprehensive assessment. Providers can use a battery of tests to determine the type and severity of alcohol disorders. —Customized treatment. There is no one-size-fits-all approach, Koob stressed. —Evidence-based practices. NIH wants patients to consider scientifically proven options, including behavioral therapies and three FDA-approved medications. —Continuing recovery support. 'It's not just an acute disorder,' said Lori Ducharme, a NIAAA specialist who led the Navigator's development. 'You want someone who will stick with you for the long-term.' How do you know if a potential provider meets those quality indicators? 'You need to call them and ask them questions to see if they'll be the right fit for you,' Ducharme said. The Navigator provides a script, lists of questions targeted to each type of provider plus an explanation of why each question is important and what answer to listen for. For example, addiction is a disease, not a weakness, so watch out for providers who use stigmatizing language such as 'drunk,' the tool advises. And if a provider automatically dismisses medication, that's a warning sign about not practicing evidence-based care.
  • Josh Abbott Band's Caleb Keeter changes gun control stance after Las Vegas shooting
    Josh Abbott Band's Caleb Keeter changes gun control stance after Las Vegas shooting
    Josh Abbott Band lead guitarist Caleb Keeter has tweeted in favor of stricter gun control laws after his evacuation from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night. >> Las Vegas shooting: Live updates “I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life,” the posted note within the tweet starts. “Until the events of last night, I cannot express how wrong I was.” >> Click here to read Keeter’s full remarks >> PHOTOS: Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting Abbott tweeted asking for prayers before he was evacuated during the shooting. >> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings >> Las Vegas shooting: Jason Aldean, other celebrities share thoughts, prayers According to Abbott’s tweets, he was evacuated from the Mandalay Bay resort, from where police say suspected gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire, killing at least 59 people. That would make it the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, The Associated Press reports.  >> Who was Stephen Paddock, the shooter killed in Las Vegas? Abbott said in his second tweet that his fiancée was still in a room at the hotel but was safe.  >> Read more trending news Abbott played the festival earlier in the day Sunday. Jason Aldean, who was on stage at the time of the shooting, was the closing act. 
