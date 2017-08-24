Lady Gaga announces Netflix documentary ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’

Lady Gaga is the latest star to have a Netflix film release.

A documentary on the singer, called “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” was announced Thursday on Gaga’s social media pages.

Clips of the documentary were posted cryptically on her Instagram page before the announcement. It’s directed by Chris Moukarbel of 2014’s “B﻿anksy Does New York” and 2012’s “Me at the Zoo.”

The first video teasing the project shows the singer surfacing from a pool of water in a white outfit. Audio indicates Gaga is crying, talking to someone named Brandon, saying, “I’m alone, Brandon, every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I’ll be alone. And then I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

The second clip shows footage of Gaga dangling from a harness as her Super Bowl halftime performance begins.

ABC News reported that, according to a news release, the documentary “pulls back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer, the costumes, the glitz and the glamour.”

According to E! News, the documentary will give fans and other viewers a look at Gaga’s personal life. It will also include Gaga recording her latest album, “Joanne,” which was released in 2016, her health issues -- one clip shows Gaga discussing her chronic pain with a doctor, -- and the end of her relationship with fiance Taylor Kinney. In a video clip, she speaks about her feud with Madonna.

“I admired her always, and I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me,” she says.

Gaga, for her part, won’t be watching the documentary in full. In an audio clip on her Instagram page, she said, “I have seen a few short clips of the documentary, but I decided not to watch it all the way through, or most of it, for that matter, because I can’t be objective about myself. So you’ll see it before I do,” she told fans.

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” will be released worldwide on Netflix Sept. 22. It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.