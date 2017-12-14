Listen Live
Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons are expecting their first child
Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer
SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Actors Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Film Independent)

Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons are expecting their first child

By: Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Former “Friday Night Lights” star Jesse Plemons and his famous fiancée, Kirsten Dunst, are expecting their first child together, according to a report in Us Weekly.

In 2014, Dunst spoke to the U.K.’s Red Magazine about her desire to have kids soon.

>> Read more trending news

“I’m in baby mode, because two of my really good friends are pregnant right now. One of them is pretty chilled, and the other’s like, ‘I can’t wait to have a glass of wine!'” Dunst said. “I love it though. We’ve already picked her girl’s name; it’s done! I think 33 is a good age to have your first baby.”

Us Weekly also reports that Dunst, 35, and Plemons, 29 – who began dating after working together on the FX series “Fargo,” in which they played a married couple – will get hitched in Austin, Texas, in the spring of 2018.

“It was a gift,” Plemons said when the pair began working together. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

It was revealed that Dunst and Plemons were dating in May 2016, when paparazzi caught them kissing behind a fence. At the time, Dunst had only recently ended her relationship with long-term partner Garrett Hedlund. The “Bring It On” star had spoken to InStyle UK about her plans to marry Hedlund, but that obviously did not happen.

“I am someone who wants to get married,” she told the magazine.

>> ‘Full House’ star John Stamos announces he’s finally going to be dad in real life

”If it happens in my mid-to-late 30s, it’s going to be intimate. Courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I’ll treat it like it would be my 40th birthday.”

Plemons and Dunst aren’t the only expecting celebrity couple. “Full House” star John Stamos recently revealed to People that he and fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child.

The 54-year-old actor shared that he and his soon-to-be bride had been considering a baby for a while, and the timing was just right.

“We have the same morals and the same values that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” Stamos said.

He revealed that his fiancée jokingly thought they should have a baby before getting married “because [he’s] old.”

News

  • Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
    Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
    Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, first shot and killed his mother, then went to the school, opened fire and killed 20 children and six staff members before killing himself. >> PHOTOS: Scenes from Sandy Hook According to the Hartford Courant, the town is paying tribute to the victims this year with a temporary exhibit featuring photos of the students and educators who were killed in the shooting. “We ask that you spend a few minutes in quiet reflection as we remember the lives of these vibrant young children and caring adults who were part of the essence of this community as students, educators and friends,” reads a sign at the exhibit. “All of those so tragically killed on that day were greatly loved by their families and friends and they continue to be loved and missed every day.” The exhibit will be on display through Friday, WTIC reported. >> Read more trending news Additionally, town offices will closed for a moment of silent reflection from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Trinity Church will also host an interfaith service at 7 p.m., and St. Rose Church will hold a mass at 7:30 p.m., according to WTIC. Earlier this week, Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit group created by parents of two of the victims, released a public service announcement urging people to become familiar with the warning signs leading up to mass shootings. >> Watch the PSA here
  • Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, “Mr. Falcon,” has died at the age of 74. Nobis died Wednesday morning at home with his wife at his side, after an extended illness, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed.  Nobis was Atlanta’s No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and No. 5 choice in the AFL in December 1965. He played his college ball at Texas.  Nobis is one of college football’s all-time greatest linebackers. In his tenure with the Texas Longhorns (1963–1965), he averaged nearly 20 tackles a game and, as the only sophomore starter, was an important participant on the Longhorns’ 1963 National College Football Championship team, which defeated No. 2 Navy led by Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach in the 1964 Cotton Bowl Classic.  Read and sign the online guestbook for Tommy Nobis As a senior despite being slowed by a knee injury, he won the Outland Trophy for the best lineman in the country and the Maxwell Award for college’s best player. “Mr. Falcon” played from 1966-76 and was the original face of the franchise. It did not take long for the Falcons to get their first Pro Bowl selection as Nobis was elected his rookie season after being named Rookie of the Year and setting the unofficial record for most tackles in a season with a staggering and untouchable 294, which still stands today. Even more impressive, Nobis accomplished that feat in just a 14-game season, meaning he averaged close to 18 tackles a game. In his 11-season career, Nobis made the Pro Bowl five teams and was selected to the NFL’s 1960’s All-decade team. The Falcons franchise was built around Nobis, which led to his nickname “Mr. Falcon.” Nobis, who spent his entire NFL career bothered by knee injuries, was an inaugural member of the 2004 Falcons Ring of Honor and has his No. 60 jersey retired. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the great Tommy Nobis,” said Falcons owner Arthur Blank. “Tommy’s legacy began as the first Falcons player in team history, was built over 40 years with the organization and will live on for years to come in our Ring of Honor. ‘Mr. Falcon’ is rightfully beloved by generations of Falcons fans and we will always be grateful for his many contributions to our team and community.” No funeral plans have been announced.
  • At age 17, he killed a deputy; at 71, he could get parole
    At age 17, he killed a deputy; at 71, he could get parole
    More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at parole since the nation's highest court ruled in his favor and cleared a path to freedom for hundreds of other 'juvenile lifers.'Louisiana's parole board scheduled a hearing Thursday for Henry Montgomery, who was 17 when he shot and killed East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Charles Hurt in 1963.The U.S. Supreme Court's January 2016 ruling in Montgomery's case opened the door for roughly 2,000 other juvenile offenders to argue for their release after receiving mandatory life-without-parole sentences.In June, a state judge who resentenced Montgomery to life with the possibility of parole called him a 'model prisoner' who appears to be rehabilitated.A grandson of the slain sheriff's deputy said he plans to urge the parole board to keep Montgomery in prison.Keith Nordyke, Montgomery's attorney for the parole board proceedings, said his client has completed a 100-hour 'pre-release course' and received other services to help with his transition if he is released from prison. But freedom wouldn't come easy for Montgomery after decades behind bars, Nordyke added.'I call it 'Rip Van Winkle syndrome.' The world has passed him by in many respects,' he said. 'We're talking about somebody who has never held a cellphone in his hands. He's never experienced a computer.'Montgomery initially was sentenced to death after a jury convicted him of fatally shooting Hurt, less than two weeks after his 17th birthday. After the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled he didn't get a fair trial and threw out his murder conviction in 1966, Montgomery was retried, found 'guilty without capital punishment' and automatically sentenced to life without parole.In 2012, however, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory sentencing of juvenile homicide offenders to life without possibility of parole is unconstitutional 'cruel and unusual' punishment.In deciding Montgomery's case last year, the nation's highest court extended a ban on mandatory life-without-parole for juvenile offenders to those already in prison. The decision ushered in a wave of new sentences and the release of dozens of inmates in states from Michigan to Pennsylvania, Arkansas and beyond.Other former teen offenders still are waiting for a chance at resentencing in states and counties that have been slow to address the court ruling, an earlier Associated Press investigation found. In Michigan, for example, prosecutors are seeking new no-parole sentences for nearly two-thirds of 363 juvenile lifers. Those cases are on hold until the Michigan Supreme Court, which heard arguments in October, determines whether judges or juries should decide the fate of those inmates.A new Louisiana law makes juvenile lifers eligible for release after 25 years in prison — unless a prosecutor intervenes. The state's district attorneys have asked judges to deny parole eligibility to 84 of the 255 inmates covered by the law, or about one in three cases, according to the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, an advocacy group.A few Louisiana prosecutors are seeking to deny parole eligibility in most of their cases. Some district attorneys report case numbers that vary from the group's tally, but not enough to make a significant difference in the statewide percentage it cites.In the U.S. Supreme Court's majority opinion for Montgomery's case, Justice Anthony Kennedy said prisoners like him 'must be given the opportunity to show their crime did not reflect irreparable corruption; and, if it did not, their hope for some years of life outside prison walls must be restored.'Montgomery's lawyers said he has strived to be a positive role model for other prisoners, serving as a coach and trainer for a boxing team he helped form at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.Hurt was married and had three children. Jean Paul deGravelles, a grandson of the slain deputy, said he plans to address the parole board and oppose Montgomery's release. He said Montgomery, at 17, was old enough to know right from wrong when he shot Hurt, who was looking for truants when he crossed paths with the school-skipping teenager.'This man went to trial twice, both times found guilty,' said deGravelles, a captain at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. 'What's so different now than when he killed (Hurt) 50 years ago? The situation hasn't changed.'___Associated Press reporter Adam Geller in New York City contributed to this report.
  • California wildfires prompt talks on tougher utility rules
    California wildfires prompt talks on tougher utility rules
    California utilities may face tougher safety rules for power lines, phone lines and utility poles in parts of the state most prone to wildfires.Under the proposed rules being considered Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission, tree branches would have to be kept farther away from power lines, newly installed lines would have to be spaced farther apart from each other and utility companies would have to fix many safety problems in areas of high fire risk before making repairs in lower-risk zones. Those repairs would have to follow a set timetable, taking no longer than six months in extreme fire-risk zones.The rules would change utility company operations across wide swaths of the state deemed to have a higher risk for wildfires.The agency first began considering the issue after a devastating series of Southern California wildfires in 2007, which were tied to swaying and arcing power lines, some of which even fell down during heavy winds.Though the cause of several fires that together killed 44 people in Northern California wine country this fall has not been determined, investigators are looking into whether power lines toppled by high winds may have played a role.Utility companies have been consulting with the PUC on the development of the rules being considered Thursday.
  • Man charged in Charlottesville car attack due in court
    Man charged in Charlottesville car attack due in court
    A young man accused of ramming a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, faces a court hearing Thursday on charges including second-degree murder.James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Maumee, Ohio, described as having a keen interest in Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, also faces charges including malicious wounding and felonious assault for the crash Aug. 12 that killed one woman and injured dozens of others. It came during a weekend of clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters that rocked the Virginia college town and renewed national debate over what to do with symbols of the Confederacy.Charlottesville became a target for white nationalists after its city council voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a downtown park. The rally by a loosely connected mix of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists was the largest gathering of such groups in a decade.Citing intense media coverage and public interest surrounding the case, a judge moved the hearing from Charlottesville General District Court to a circuit courthouse, writing in the order that 'no outbursts, gestures, comments or other disruptive behavior' would be tolerated.The preliminary hearing is to establish whether prosecutors have enough evidence to seek an indictment. Neither the commonwealth's attorney's office nor Fields' attorney responded to questions from The Associated Press ahead of the hearing.Fields has been in custody since the rally and so far has made only brief court appearances by video link. His attorney, Denise Lunsford, has not spoken publicly about the case and has declined to make Fields available for an interview.If convicted on the second-degree murder charge, Fields could face up to 40 years in prison under Virginia law.After several smaller rallies, hundreds of white nationalists and counter-protesters converged in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Fighting broke out before the event officially began and the brawling went on for around an hour until an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was forced to disband.Later, as counterdemonstrators were peacefully marching through downtown, the car barreled into the crowd. Video of the crash showed the car reversing and hitting more people amid a screech of tires. The same day, a Virginia State Police helicopter deployed in the large-scale police response to the violence also crashed, killing two troopers on board.Fields was photographed hours before the attack with a shield bearing the emblem of Vanguard America, one of the hate groups that took part in the rally, although the group denied any association with him. A former teacher, Derek Weimer, has said Fields was fascinated in high school with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler, and had been singled out by officials at his Union, Kentucky, high school for 'deeply held, radical' convictions on race. Fields had recently moved to Ohio from Kentucky, where he grew up.Field's mother, Samantha Bloom, told The Associated Press on the evening of the rally that she knew her son was attending an event in Virginia but didn't know it was a white supremacist rally.Marcus Martin, who was hit and upended by the car as it plowed through the crowd, said he planned to attend Thursday's hearing.Martin's leg was broken in the attack, and his body was captured in a photograph as he tumbled over the car.Martin, who had been marching with his fiancee and Heyer, a friend of theirs, said he's been improving physically but 'living every day just trying to forget.'I just want to stand and ask him, 'Why did you do that? What made you do that?'' Martin said.
  • After Senate loss, will Moore leave politics? Probably not
    After Senate loss, will Moore leave politics? Probably not
    Roy Moore has now lost more statewide races than he's won in Alabama, including a Senate contest that seemed within reach. So will the Republican former judge now abandon politics and ride off into the sunset?Probably not. Instead, he's discussing a possible recount — a longshot at best — and depicting himself as a victim of false child molestation allegations.A Christian conservative known for never giving an inch in politics, Moore has not conceded the tight race to Democratic opponent Doug Jones.'Part of the problem with this campaign is we've been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light,' Moore told supporters Tuesday night. 'We've been put in a hole, if you will.'Assuming the results of the special election stand, Moore could run for governor in 2018. It would be his third gubernatorial bid, after failed runs in 2006 and 2010. He could also oppose Jones in 2020, when his shortened term ends. At 70, Moore is too old under state law to run for judicial office.One other door is wide open. He could return to the Foundation for Moral Law, a private group he founded and ran from 2003 until 2012. There, Moore traveled the nation speaking to supportive groups and submitted court briefs stating his conservative Christian beliefs in federal court cases.No matter how he proceeds, battling beyond a bitter end would fit a pattern for Moore, who has a history of claiming any detractor is wrong.During the campaign, he argued that the women who came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct decades ago were lying.Likewise, when a state judicial ethics court suspended him last year from his elected position as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, he said the court was incorrect to punish him for issuing a court order against same-sex marriage.So was the same court in 2003, when it removed him as chief justice for defying a federal court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state judicial building, Moore said.The Alabama GOP has effectively drawn a curtain on the Senate race, issuing a statement that said it would hold Jones accountable for his votes in Washington.'Now that this race has ended, may this holiday season of peace, love and hope resonate with everyone, regardless of one's political affiliation,' it said.Moore, a Vietnam veteran and one-time kickboxer, wasn't ready to move on.'It's not over, and it's going to take some time,' he told supporters.And in a Wednesday video released by his campaign, Moore said it was a close race and some military and provisional ballots had yet to be counted.It's uncertain whether Moore has a realistic future in elective politics beyond 2017.Many people couldn't bring themselves to vote for Moore following allegations he forced himself upon two young women and tried to date other teenage girls decades ago when he was in his 30s. Others were put off by the fact that Moore seems to have a hard time keeping a job.'As a small business owner, I think it's important to show up for work and do your job and not get fired twice,' said Curt Peinhardt, 34, who runs a tutoring business in Tuscaloosa.Although Moore's evangelical base could not propel him to victory in the Senate race, his most fervent supporters are not abandoning him.Before Moore brought up the idea of fighting on, a backer at his election party held aloft framed artwork of the Ten Commandments and waved it at reporters. Another walked about with the image of an American flag held high.Supporters sang hymns before cheering Moore once again and going off into the night.___Associated Press photographer Mike Stewart and AP writer Kim Chandler contributed to this report from Montgomery, Alabama.
